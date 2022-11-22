Система Orphus

Head of largest Portuguese science and technology park Taguspark visits AIFC

21.11.2022, 12:15 746
Head of largest Portuguese science and technology park Taguspark visits AIFC
Eduardo Baptista Correia, Executive Director of the largest Portuguese science and technology park Taguspark, visited the Astana International Financial Centre (hereinafter referred to as the AIFC, Centre).
 
Taguspark is one of the leading technology parks in Europe. The main activity of Taguspark is the creation, development, promotion and management of the largest science and technology park in Portugal. The main objectives of the park are: implementation of entrepreneurial, innovative and educational activities; promotion of cooperation between companies, universities and research centers; development of a sustainable urban environment, the AIFC’s official website reads.
 
During the visit, the guest got acquainted with the special legal regime of the AIFC, based on the principles and norms of common law, tax preferences and visa benefits in force in the AIFC, as well as the advantages of jurisdiction and achievements of the Centre.
 
The delegation was also presented the work of the AIFC Bodies and organisations - the Astana International Exchange, the Court and the International Arbitration Centre, the Astana Financial Services Authority, Tech Hub, Green Finance Centre, etc.
 
Following the meeting the possibility of establishing relations between Taguspark and the AIFC Tech Hub has been discussed.
 
Reference:
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.
 
www.aifc.kz
 
Taguspark includes a number of scientific and technical laboratories, investment startups and business incubators in such industries as information and communication technologies, electronics, energy, green and financial technologies, chemistry, etc.
 
www.taguspark.pt
 
Source: kazinform
 

Most read