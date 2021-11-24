How pension system will change in Kazakhstan

Images | inform.kz Читать: https://www.kt.kz/rus/finansy/_1377924641.html
As he noted, a few years ago, Kazakhstanis did not have the opportunity to enjoy their pension accruals, and even doubted the UAPF. However, this year the situation has changed dramatically, and citizens realized that it was their money.
I want to say that the pension system will be modernized until 2030. The document "Concept of modernization of the pension system" approved by the decree of the President in 2014 was adopted, which reflects all stages of development of the pension system in Kazakhstan. The goals and main tasks do not change and will develop further, taking into account continuity," Kurmanov emphasized.
The chairman of the board of the UAPF added that despite the fact that a number of tasks have already been implemented at the first stage, further correction of the concept is necessary. A number of proposals and adjustments have already been made by experts, private traders and specialists in areas. The UAPF carefully takes into account the experience of international colleagues.
The labor market is changing a lot. For example, the structure of employment has changed. This is reflected in the employees participating in the pension savings system. There are questions about the coverage of the self-employed," he said.
In addition, Kurmanov added that the length of service of the participants in the pension savings system is an important factor in the size of the pension when they retire. But at the same time, the state retained the solidary pension, which increases by 2% every year.
A multi-level system is developing, our citizens will have a multi-component and multi-vector pension. From this point of view, for those who cannot save, there will be a minimum pension," summed up Kurmanov.
