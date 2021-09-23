Huge accumulations of sulfur from Tengiz could be used for road construction, expert says

Images | ru.investing.com

Huge accumulations of sulfur in the Tengiz field could have been used for road construction, said Zhaugashty Nabiyev, former top manager of Kazatomprom JSC.

In those years (in the early 2000s) environmentalists in Tengiz were concerned about huge accumulations of sulfur. During the development of the Tengiz oil field, sulfur is simultaneously extracted from the bowels, the volume of which in 2000 was 4 million tons, and at present, according to my calculations, it has reached more than 10 million tons. This sulfur is stored in separate areas, resulting in a deterioration of the ecological situation in the region. Taking into account the projected increase in oil production at Tengiz and other oil fields of the Caspian region, the problem of utilizing illiquid sulfur reserves may become global for Kazakhstan," Nabiyev told the DAT newspaper.













