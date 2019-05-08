Investments in fixed assets in Kazakhstan in January - May increased by 8.3%

Astana. June 21. Kazakhstan Today - The volume of investment in fixed assets in January - May 2013 amounted to 1.7387 trillion tenge, which is 8.3% more than in January - May 2012, Kazakhstan Today reports.



According to the Statistics Agency, the predominant sources of investment in the January - May 2013 are own funds of economic entities - 946 515 m; state budget - 210 942 m; foreign - 279,251 m; debt - 301 994 000 000 tenge.



A significant proportion of investment in fixed assets in January - May 2013 accounted for mining and quarrying (36.6%), transportation and warehousing (18.9%) and real estate operations (10%).



