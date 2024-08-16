13.08.2024, 20:52 4216
Investments in Kazakh capital’s economy total over KZT632bn
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek, during which the former was briefed about the social and economic and infrastructure development of the capital in the first six months of this year, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
According to Kassymbek, there were positive dynamics in all the key economic indicators. The volume of investments stood at over 632 billion tenge, 13.2% more than the given period of last year. Projects are being actively carried out in manufacturing, medicine, education, transport and logistics.
The President was briefed about the construction of schools, affordable preferential housing and health centers, demolition of emergency houses, development of residential areas, improvement and landscaping of the city. This year, over 20 schools and six student dormitories for 4,500 places are set to be constructed. There are plans to improve 170 courtyards and public spaces, including parks, squares, boulevards, as well as carry out repairs on around 70 streets.
Speaking about the systemic work to end unfinished construction of residential buildings, Kassymbek said that out of a total of 16 thousand equity holders, 15.5 thousand received apartments. The remaining families will get their apartments by the end of this year.
The Head of State was also informed about the preparation for the upcoming heating season. So, the first stage of the Telmana gas thermal power plant, the second stage of the Turan gas thermal power plant and a coal unit of the thermal power plant-3.
Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of instructions regarding the social and economic development and improvement of the city as well as preparation for the 5th World Nomad Games.
14.08.2024, 19:19 5701
Olzhas Bektenov and Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand discuss prospects for trade and economic and investment cooperation
During the meeting of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov with Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand Phumtham Wechayachai discussed key issues of bilateral relations concerning the development of trade, cooperation in tourism and sports, as well as prospects for the implementation of joint investment projects and increasing exports of Kazakh products, primeminister.kz reports.
In 2023, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Thailand reached $367 million. The parties considered the possibility of expanding the range of domestic agro-industrial goods supplied to the Kingdom. In particular, Kazakhstan is interested in exporting meat, fruits and vegetables, cereals, flour products, vegetable oils and other agro-industrial products.
On the instructions of the Head of State, we are developing a national commodity distribution system with an appropriate infrastructure for storage and distribution of agricultural products. This will create the necessary conditions for the formation of an agro-food hub in our country. Deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand in this matter is mutually beneficial and promising," Olzhas Bektenov stressed, noting the wide opportunities of Kazakhstan and Thailand in the implementation of relevant investment projects.
In turn, Phumtham Wechayachai expressed confidence in strengthening trade and economic ties between Thailand and Kazakhstan.
This morning we signed an agreement on economic interaction. I believe that this document contributes to the expansion of co-operation in various fields, including trade, economy and investment," Phumtham Wechayachai said.
During the meeting the positive dynamics of development of relations in the sphere of tourism, including granting by the Government of Thailand visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan was noted. Opening of the Consular office in Phuket will provide the necessary support for Kazakhstani citizens staying in Thailand.
In addition, the possibility of using the transit potential of Kazakhstan in the context of the development of the Trans-Caspian route was discussed.
At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their intentions to deepen economic co-operation between the two countries.
14.08.2024, 10:17 3931
Kazakhstan records 78.7% rise in passenger water transportation
142,200 people were transported by water in Kazakhstan in January-July 2024, which is 78.6% more against the same period in 2023 - 79,600, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Statistics Office.
Revenues from passenger transportation amounted to 318.1 million tenge.
Inland water communication is available in Abai, Atyrau, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions and in the city of Astana. Inland water transport includes passenger ships and pleasure boats.
8.4% decrease was recorded in transportation of passengers by sea in June-July. For instance, 23,800 people were transported in this period period by sea, while in the same period in 2023 this figure was at 26,000.
Maritime transport operates in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau and Mangystau regions.
14.08.2024, 09:47 14646
Volume of domestic pharmaceutical production increased to 95 billion tenge - Ministry of Healthcare
At the Government session, Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova reported on the measures taken to support domestic manufacturers of pharmaceutical products, primeminister.kz reports.
The industry continues to work on import substitution. Thus, at the end of the first half of 2024 the volume of production of domestic pharmaceutical products increased to 95 billion tenge, the growth was 14.5%. 94 long-term contracts with 35 domestic manufacturers for the supply of about 4 thousand items have been concluded. By the end of this year it is planned to conclude a new pool of long-term contracts with 24 potential manufacturers for the supply of 1,412 units of medicines and medical instruments. Within three years it is planned to gradually reach the specified volumes of long-term contracts.
When purchasing medicines, preferences for domestic manufacturers are actively used. With the use of this mechanism in the current year, the supply of 196 items of medicines in the amount of 29.5 billion tenge is carried out. TOP-10 manufacturers in the first half of this year increased the output of finished products under the purchase of the Unified Distributor. The total growth was 21%," Alnazarova said.
The Ministry of Healthcare has formed a list of priority medicines for treatment of the most common diseases based on the WHO list. A total of 283 items have been selected, of which 107 or 37.5% are produced in Kazakhstan. The head of the agency stressed that in the short term it is necessary to establish production of the remaining 178 priority drugs. This will ensure a sustainable basic level of drug security in the country.
As part of the National Project "Modernisation of Rural Health Care" in the design and construction of PHC facilities, domestic products are included in the list of mandatory equipment (more than 72%).
The Minister voiced a number of proposals for further support of domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers:
- To resume the financial leasing mechanism on the basis of KazMedTech JSC with priority purchase of domestically produced medical equipment.
- To increase the competitiveness of domestic pharmaceutical products, to exempt them from excise duties on ethyl alcohol used for the production of pharmaceutical products.
At the same time, in order to stimulate domestic manufacturers, the Ministry will implement the following measures:
- use of the mechanism of conditional discount for domestic pharmaceutical companies with a higher share of local content when procuring by "tender" method;
- determination of the terms of validity of long-term contracts depending on the depth of localisation.
13.08.2024, 19:45 14816
New measures to support domestic commodity producers allows to increase contracts with Kazakhstani enterprises by 58%
During the Government session, where the issues of support for domestic producers were considered, the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan Madi Takiyev reported on the measures taken in the field of regulated procurement, primeminister.kz reports.
In order to promptly expand the list of goods, works and services exempted from the national regime this year at the legislative level was excluded the requirement to analyse the regulatory impact when establishing exemptions. This allowed to expand the list from 1,380 to 4,542 items of goods.
In the first 7 months of this year, 34,805 contracts were concluded with domestic producers, which is 58.1 per cent more than in the same period last year. The rules of cameral control of the Ministry of Finance are supplemented with a new risk profile. Now the results of purchases in which foreign goods are purchased instead of domestic ones are cancelled by the state audit bodies. In total, since April this year cancelled 8 purchases worth 25 million tenge," Takiyev reported.
In addition, amendments have been made to the current Rules of public procurement and quasi-public sector procurement, which provide for:
- priority purchase of goods, works and services from suppliers who are in the register of domestic producers of goods;
- mandatory advance payment to domestic producers of goods in the amount of 30%, which allows suppliers to fulfil their contractual obligations in a timely and proper manner;
- exemption of domestic producers of goods from all types of collateral (security for advance payment, contract and anti-dumping measures);
- reduction of penalties (fines, penalties) for domestic producers of goods from 10 per cent to 3 per cent, which is also a significant support measure;
- procurement of goods subject to offtake contracts by single-source method in quasi-public sector procurement.
According to the Minister, these measures are aimed at stimulating domestic production and ensuring the share of Kazakhstani content in regulated procurement. Thus, for 6 months of this year, the share of Kazakhstan content in regulated procurement increased to 54.3%. It is noted that for 2023 it was 51%.
Within the framework of the new Law "On public procurement", adopted on 1 July 2024, there are additional measures aimed at supporting domestic producers of goods, works and services. Among them there is a further expansion of the list of exemptions from national treatment. As practice has shown, this mechanism of support for domestic producers is effective. In this regard, sectoral state bodies are invited to make more active use of the tool of establishing exemptions," the Minister of Finance said, stressing that the purchase of goods, works and services from SMEs in the order and volumes approved by the Ministry of Finance will support domestic small and medium-sized businesses and provide them with volumes of purchases.
The list will be effective from 1 January 2025. All of the above measures, in turn, will ensure that the share of Kazakhstani content in regulated procurement exceeds 60%.
13.08.2024, 18:50 4371
Kazakhstan produces 11 thou tons of uranium since beginning of year, says Kazatomprom CEO Meirzhan Yussupov
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Kazatomprom Meirzhan Yussupov, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, Tokayev was briefed about the outcomes of the company’s activity in the first half of the year.
According to Yussupov, uranium production and sales stood at 11 and eight thousand tons, respectively, in the reporting period.
The President was informed about the ongoing projects aimed at expanding and replenishing the country’s mineral resource base as well as the plans to further expand the portfolio of geological assets of the company.
As the Head of Stated was informed, Kazatomprom has funneled over 3.5 billion tenge in the social development of the regions, including sending assistance to the flood victims, since the year’s beginning.
In conclusion, Tokayev pointed out the importance of conducting geological exploration and replenishing the resource base as well as instructed to continue the work in this direction.
13.08.2024, 15:18 15021
Loading of enterprises, new off-take contracts and changes in legislation: Ministry of Industry on supporting domestic producers
The Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Sharlapayev reported on full utilisation of domestic enterprises of the manufacturing industry at the Government session, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the results of the first half of 2024 in the manufacturing industry there is a growth of 5.1%. The main indicators - in ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy, chemical, machine-building industries and furniture production.
According to the Minister of Industry, it is planned to ensure positive dynamics in the main sectors of the manufacturing industry by the end of the year. The key mechanism for achieving this goal is to support domestic production.
For this purpose, legislative changes have been adopted. Thus, the list of domestic goods, which have priority in public procurement, has been expanded. The mechanism for concluding offtake contracts has been elaborated.
In the construction of facilities at the expense of the state budget, control over the use of goods produced in Kazakhstan has been introduced.
In the procurement of subsoil users of solid minerals, a measure has been introduced to conclude contracts for the supply of domestic goods in the procurement of works and services. In the procurement of hydrocarbon raw materials and uranium subsoil users, requirements for the purchase of domestic goods have been established.
In the procurement of natural monopolies, a priority purchase of domestic goods has been established by reducing the bid price by 10%.
Changes were also made to the procurement rules of the Samruk-Kazyna Fund. The terms of long-term contracts and off-take contracts have been improved.
It should be noted that one of the positive results of the ongoing work is the growth of production in the manufacturing industry by 4% and a decrease in imports by 7%. Decrease in the volume of imported products is observed in the industries of mechanical engineering, metal products, paper products," Kanat Sharlapayev noted.
To date, the amount of concluded contracts under the priority right has increased 1.4 times and amounted to 106 billion tenge. Effective growth is observed in procurement of chemical products, machine building and light industry.
The most effective for small and medium-sized enterprises is the measure of priority right to participate in procurement.
The Minister named vivid examples reflecting the positive dynamics of production in the regions of the country:
- Raduga LLP in the city of Petropavlovsk. According to the results of the first 7 months of 2024, it produced products worth 1 billion tenge due to participation in public procurement for the supply of paper products. Production utilisation increased to 100%.
- Lacra LLP in Pavlodar. Production load increased by 27% due to participation in public procurement for the supply of paint and varnish products.
- Metal Former LLP in Astana. Production started in April this year. The project "Comfortable School" allowed to load production at 100%. At the end of July, 303 thousand square metres of products worth 3.6 billion tenge were produced.
The second direction of the industrial department's work is the conclusion of long-term agreements and off-take contracts between large customers and local manufacturers.
Thus, this year, major entities like Samruk-Kazyna and subsoil users concluded 382 long-term agreements and ofteik-contracts for 635 billion tenge. These indicators are a record for recent years," the Minister said.
Active work is also underway to provide long-term orders for Kazakh enterprises and sales of products for major subsoil users of the mining complex, such as ERG, KazMinerals, Kazzinc, Kazakhmys, Qarmet, "AK Altynalmas".
Enterprises of the mining and metallurgical complex concluded 139 long-term contracts with domestic producers for a total amount of 122 billion tenge. Compared to last year, their number increased by 4.2 times, and in monetary terms by 3.1 times. Among the goods are transformers, reducers, stop valves, mine equipment and pumping units, which were not produced earlier," the head of the Ministry of Railways said.
In addition to the existing domestic commodity producers, 180 projects are planned to be commissioned this year with the creation of about 15.2 thousand permanent jobs.
Since the beginning of the year, 43 projects worth 158 billion tenge have been put into operation and about 2 thousand jobs have been created. Among them are KazAzot's ammonium sulphate production in Mangystau region, Orda Glass energy-saving glass in Kyzylorda region, and Caspi Oil Capital's oil and gas equipment in West Kazakhstan region.
The main goal of these projects is import substitution. By the end of the year it is planned to launch the production of ceramic tiles Wan Sheng Ceramic in Shymkent, components for trucks KamLitKZ and springs for railway cars Pruzhina in Kostanay region," the speaker emphasised during the report.
He also reported on the active work on the creation of a unified register of domestic manufacturers.
The Register will include complete information on Kazakhstani commodity producers, including goods produced, types of activities, number of employees and production volume. Subjects included in the Register will have access to state incentives, procurement platforms, both public and quasi-public sector and subsoil users' procurement. At the same time, the main condition for manufacturers will be to increase the localisation of production. By the end of the year it is planned to finalise the work on launching the register," Minister Sharlapayev emphasised.
For further utilisation of domestic enterprises the following amendments to the legislation are at the stage of elaboration:
- for large customers the establishment of obligations to approve in-country value development programmes and to conclude long-term agreements and offtake contracts;
- establishment of a commission in the regions to monitor the use of domestic construction materials and equipment in the construction of facilities at the expense of the state budget;
- establishing obligations to purchase materials and equipment from the TNA in the construction of new production facilities.
13.08.2024, 14:08 15601
Olzhas Bektenov instructs to increase production of Kazakhstani pharmaceutical products
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during the Government session outlined a number of tasks to develop the pharmaceutical industry and support Kazakhstani manufacturers, primeminister.kz reports.
The volume of production of domestic pharmaceutical products reaches 95 billion tenge. Of the list of priority medicines, which includes 283 drugs for the treatment of the most common diseases, 107 are produced in Kazakhstan.
As of today, 94 long-term contracts have been concluded with 35 domestic manufacturers for the supply of 4,000 pharmaceutical products. On 700 positions deliveries are carried out. In the next 3 years it is planned to gradually reach the agreed volumes, Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova reported.
Head of the Government noted the importance of stable and quality development of the pharmaceutical industry to ensure drug security of the country.
In the first half of this year the volume of production of domestic pharmaceutical products increased by 14.5%. But the potential of this industry is much greater. I instruct the Ministry of Healthcare to work on further increasing this indicator by the end of the year and expanding the volume and list of drugs produced," Olzhas Bektenov said.
In addition, Prime Minister stressed the need to create transparent conditions for the purchase of pharmaceutical products through the transition of medical organisations to electronic format.
13.08.2024, 13:02 14456
Olzhas Bektenov instructs to ensure domestic value growth in oil and gas sector
During the Government session on the support of domestic producers, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov focused on the regulation of public procurement in the oil and gas industry, primeminister.kz reports.
To date, the Rules of procurement of subsoil users and their contractors have been amended to protect Kazakh producers. The document provides for the introduction of programmes for the development of in-country value and through reporting forms allows you to track the quantitative and qualitative indicators of the results of public procurement.
According to the results of the first half of the year, the growth of the average industry indicator of the share of in-country value in the total volume of purchases of hydrocarbons and uranium production by subsoil users was 61.6%, which is 4 percentage points higher than in the same period last year. The positive dynamics is ensured by the introduction of appropriate support measures. In particular, when subsoil users apply for amendments to the contract, the indicators of kazsoobtainment are necessarily revised upwards, Vice-Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported. Thanks to this approach, only since the beginning of the year in 9 contracts the minimum share of in-country value was increased by 12% in goods, 20% in works and 22% in services.
Today the key subsoil users of large oil and gas projects have signed contracts with domestic producers of goods worth $240 million. This work should be continued, emphasised Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. At the same time, special attention is paid to the issue of introduction offtake contracts in the oil and gas industry.
To date, 65 memorandums on the development of new types of production for the oil and gas industry have been concluded. It is necessary to transform them into ofteik-contracts already now," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Head of the Government instructed the Ministry of Energy to carry out relevant work to ensure the guaranteed conclusion of long-term contracts, lasting more than 5 years, between major oil and gas companies and Kazakh producers by the end of September.
