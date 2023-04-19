17.04.2023, 16:47 2131
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of "China Corporation Xinxing" LLP" Mr. Zhan Jian in Almaty. The parties discussed cooperation in bringing Kazakh products to the largest marketplaces in China, in particular to the electronic platform JD.com, Kazinform learned from the Ministry's press service.
JD.com" (Jingdong Mall) is the largest online platform for the sale of goods and services in China, founded in 1998. The electronic platform is considered one of the largest online retailers in the world, with more than 1 million products for sale here, including electronics, clothing, shoes, cosmetics, food and much more.
About 10 Kazakhstani enterprises producing food products with high export potential took part in the negotiations. These are producers of sunflower, rapeseed oil, confectionery, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, etc.
The Chinese partners, having familiarized themselves with the presented food samples, became interested in further cooperation in the supply of Kazakhstani goods to the Chinese market.
The participants of the meeting identified the possibilities of promoting Kazakh products to China through the platform JD.com using the rich experience of Xinxing Company in marketing, as well as the implementation and maintenance of the world's leading companies in the Chinese market.
Also, during the negotiations, the head of "China Xinxing Corporation" LLP noted the company's interest in cooperation in the field of healthcare, including the supply of medical equipment and drugs to medical institutions in Kazakhstan, the exchange of experience in training medical personnel.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
13.04.2023, 08:27 13001
Kazakhstan-China cargo turnover rises by 35% since Jan 2023 - KTZ
Kazakhstan and China set a historical record in mutual cargo turnover last year
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan and China set a historical record in mutual cargo turnover last year. This is what Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company Yerlan Koishibayev said at a business conference on transport-logistics potential development held in Almaty, Kazinform reports.
In his words, container transit has risen threefold in the past five years and has reached 1mln TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units). Growth is observed along the China-Europe-China route.
Kazakhstan and China set a historical record in cargo turnover last year - over 23 million tons, and it keeps rising this year. In January-March 2023, cargo turnover between the two countries increased by more than 30%. Exports from Kazakhstan to China grew by 53% in the first quarter. We see further potential for cargo turnover growth and we will work hard on it," he said.
According to KTZ, transit cargo transportation in Q1 2023 rose by 35% against the same period in 2022 and made 7.2mln tonnes. Container transportations increased by 19% and reached 313,000 TEUs.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.04.2023, 07:42 13061
CPC suspends transshipment of oil for planned shutdown
Images | cpc-online.ru
Tell a friend
KAZINFORM From April 10 to the present, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) Marine Terminal does not transship oil through the Single Point Mooring (SPM) and does not accept crude oil into the Tank Farm due to a planned shutdown, Kazinform learned from the CPC press service.
From April 10 to the present, the CPC Marine Terminal does not transship oil through the SPM and does not accept crude oil into the Tank Farm due to a planned shutdown. Accordingly, CPC facilities cannot be a source of volatile organic compounds that cause unpleasant odors," a statement from the company reads.
CPC is the largest international oil transport project of Russia, Kazakhstan and a number of foreign oil extracting companies, launched for the construction and operation of Tengiz-Novorossiysk main pipeline with a length of 1.5km.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.04.2023, 12:29 17906
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Trade and Integration Minister Serik Zhumangarin revealed plans to export oil to Azerbaijan this April, Kazinform reports.
Last year KazMunaiGas and SOCAR companies signed an agreement. Since 2023 we plan to transport 1.5 million tons of oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. The first two tankers have already transported 20,000 tons of oil in March. In April Kazakhstan will ship 125,000 tons more," he told journalists.
According to him, Baku suggested other routes, for example, the Baku-Supsa pipeline.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.04.2023, 10:09 34721
Kazatomprom delivers uranium for Romania's nuclear power plant
Images | kazatomprom.kz
Tell a friend
National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC (hereinafter - "Kazatomprom" or "the Company") informs about the successful delivery of natural uranium concentrates for the energy company - Societatea Natională "Nuclearelectrica" S.A. ("SNN").
SNN is a Romanian state-owned company in the field of electric power and heat supply, engaged in the production of nuclear fuel, and is also the operator of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant which supplies approximately 20% of Romania’s energy production, Kazinform refers to the Company’s press service.
In December 2022, Kazatomprom won the SNN open tender for the supply of uranium oxide for the needs of Romania's nuclear power industry. In accordance with the terms of the contract, the Company delivered natural uranium to the SNN plant. Kazatomprom exported its products via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which has been actively used by the company since 2018.
Kazatomprom, as a reliable and preferred supplier in the global nuclear fuel market, will continue to diversify the geography of supplies and enter new markets.
Note:
Kazatomprom is the largest uranium producer in the world with natural uranium production in proportion to the Company's participatory interest in the amount of about 24% of the total global primary uranium production in 2021. The group has the largest uranium reserve base in the industry. Kazatomprom, together with subsidiaries, affiliates, and joint organizations, is developing 26 deposits combined into 14 uranium mining enterprises. All uranium mining enterprises are located on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan and when mine uranium use in-situ recovery technology, paying particular attention to best HSE practices and means (ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified).
Kazatomprom's securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Astana International Exchange and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. Kazatomprom is the National Atomic Company of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the main customers of the group are operators of nuclear generating capacities, and the main export markets for products are China, South and East Asia, North America and Europe. The Group sells uranium and uranium products under long-term and short-term contracts, as well as on the spot market directly from its corporate centre in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, as well as through a trading subsidiary in Switzerland, Trading House KazakAtom (THK).
For more information, please, visit www.kazatomprom.kz.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.04.2023, 17:59 40346
Kazakhstan to sign $30mln worth contracts with Azerbaijan
A regular trade and economic mission of Kazakhstan’s commodity producers has started its work in the capital of Azerbaijan
Tell a friend
A regular trade and economic mission of Kazakhstan’s commodity producers has started its work in the capital of Azerbaijan. The mission is called to boost business contacts between the two countries, Kazinform reports.
The event is organized by the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh Embassy in Baku on the threshold of the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Astana and the regular 19th session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation.
The representatives of more than 20 Kazakh companies arrived in Baku to showcase their goods and services to Azerbaijani partners. Talks have been held since Tuesday. Azerbaijani companies show interested in Kazakhstani companies’ products.
Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev leads the Kazakh delegation.
According to him, Azerbaijan is one of the areas representing high trade and economic interest for Kazakhstan. Annually, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan enter into contracts worth at least 30 million US dollars.
Last year, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan rose by 40% and reached 262 million US dollars. In January-February 2023, this amount increased almost by 15%.
23 companies representing machine building, agriculture, light industry and chemical sectors are attending today’s event. More than 1,170 companies with Azerbaijani capital are operating in Kazakhstan today. In turn 145 Kazakhstani companies are working in Azerbaijan," Kairat Torebayev says.
As for the structure of commodity turnover, Kazakhstan exports mainly floating equipment, railroad locomotives, rails, batteries, petroleum products, wheat, rice etc. to Azerbaijan.
This year we see a significant demand for wheat, which has increased by 26%, oil products - by 3.5 times, margarine - by 4 times and confectionery - by 87%. Kazakhstan buys centrifuges and pipes from Azerbaijan," he says.
The Vice Minister called the two countries’ businesses to communicate more actively and enhance bilateral trade ties.
We have over 20 tools of exporters support and we are ready to help you," he noted.
Azerbaijan opened its trade house in Kazakhstan. This proved to be a successful case. It is high time to open a similar trade house in Almaty. Alongside, we need to consider an opportunity of opening Kazakhstani Trade House in Baku," Kairat Torebayev says.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov says that small and medium businesses have been one of the main drivers of Kazakhstan’s economy. New rules complying with international standards are implemented.
Azerbaijan is a key trade and economic partner for us in the South Caucasian region. The political dialogue between our countries is trustful and intensive. Lifting of pandemic-related restrictions and launch of direct flights - all of these will help strengthen the investment and economic ties," Serzhan Abdykarimov added.
After the mission, the business structures of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan signed a number of bilateral documents and held bilateral talks in B2B format.
Chairman of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency Rufat Atakishiyev, Deputy Executive Director of the Export and Investments Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) Zohrab Gadirov as well as the representatives of KPMG and local businessmen attended the event.
The goal of the mission is to establish direct contacts, boosting trade relations between Kazakhstani enterprises and promising Azerbaijani importers, traders and distributors.
Noteworthy to say at the meeting with Azerbaijani President in August 2022, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that both countries’ governments should take efforts to raise bilateral commodity turnover to 1 billion US dollars in the nearest outlook.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.04.2023, 10:11 41686
Kazakhstan to cultivate Vietnam’s rice
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The first session of the Kazakhstan-Vietnam agricultural cooperation subcommittee took place in Hanoi. Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yerbol Taszhurekov headed the Kazakh delegation, Kazinform refers to the Agriculture Ministry’s press service.
Those attending focused on the development of agro-industrial cooperation and shared views on opportunities for the expansion of bilateral ties. In particular, the sides agreed to contribute to the sooner signing of an agreement on veterinary cooperation and the exchange of veterinary and phytosanitary export and import requirements.
As part of its tour, the Kazakh delegation visited the Thai Binh Seed headquarters. It is the country's largest company engaged in rice seed production. The company gave Kazakhstan six rice varieties to cultivate in the territory of Kyzylorda region taking into account its soil characteristics and climatic zone.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.04.2023, 09:05 46976
Kazakhstan and other OPEC+ members to cut oil production
Kazakhstan will voluntarily cut its oil production by 78,000 barrels per day from May till the end of 2023 in coordination with other OPEC + countries
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan and other OPEC+ participating countries plan to reduce their oil production starting from May 2023, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Energy Ministry's press service.
Kazakhstan will voluntarily cut its oil production by 78,000 barrels per day from May till the end of 2023 in coordination with other OPEC + countries. This reduction is a precautionary measure in addition to the oil production cut adopted at the 33rd OPEC + Ministerial Meeting as of October 5, 2022, it said in a statement.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.03.2023, 15:06 55636
Kazakhstan and UAE agree to increase tankage for oil transport across Caspian Sea
Images | kmg.kz
Tell a friend
CEO of KazMunaiGas National Company JSC Magzum Mirzagaliyev and Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, held talks, Kazinform refers to the company’s press service.
The sides debated the Caspian Integrated Maritime Solutions (CIMS) joint venture’s development strategy which is officially registered and functioning since February this year.
The parties focused on further extension of the CIMS tanker fleet to ship oil across the Caspian Sea and Black Sea.
Besides those attending discussed the development of the service fleet for the Kazakhstani sector of the Caspian Sea.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
12.04.2023, 15:39Scientific development is one of the key directions of state policy, Kazakh President 12.04.2023, 16:3062766Kazakh President tasks to create tech parks and engineering hubs in regions 12.04.2023, 16:4762676Kazakhstan is so far behind in most advanced branches of science - President 12.04.2023, 15:3251666National Council for Science and Technologies holds its 1st meeting under President’s chairmanship 13.04.2023, 13:3549921Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Elena Rybakina 20.03.2023, 12:1498921CSTO PA Mission detects no election violations 20.03.2023, 11:40905762023 Elections: 8,800 Kazakhstanis cast their votes abroad 20.03.2023, 11:1987446No election violations recorded, Observer Mission of Organization of Turkic Countries 21.03.2023, 10:0571516Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday 30.03.2023, 10:4368356Head of State receives Majilis Speaker Koshanov