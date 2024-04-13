Kairat Torebayev discussed expansion of business cooperation with representatives of Belgium

Tell a friend

Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev during a trip to Brussels discussed with Chief Operating Officer Piet Demunter and Director of the Regional Division of the Flanders Investment and Trade Agency De Potter the expansion of business cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





At the meeting Kairat Torebayev paid considerable attention to the export potential of Kazakhstan, and also told the partners about the tools to support and promote exports in our country.





Thus, the Export Credit Agency is engaged in insurance and financing of foreign trade operations of enterprises. The single operator «QazTrade» JSC provides services to exporters of goods and service providers, and is actively working to expand the geography of export destinations (including China, EAEU countries and Central Asia). The Central Asia Gateway trade portal was created for participants of foreign economic activity from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. It was developed within the framework of the Ready4Trade Central Asia project, which is funded by the European Union and implemented by the International Trade Center with technical support from the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The portal brings together data from national trade facilitation websites in these countries and provides businesses with easy access to product-specific information on cross-border trade requirements.





In turn, Piet Demunter and De Pitter shared the results of a successful business mission to Kazakhstan in 2023. The parties agreed to jointly organize a business mission with the participation of 20 Belgian and Kazakh companies and «QazTrade» CTPD» JSC at the end of May 2024.





The speakers emphasized that the activities of the Belgian side in Kazakhstan is in an active phase and invited Kairat Torebayev to participate in the upcoming trade and economic mission to be held in Belgium.