Kazakh Government to ensure price stability and uninterrupted food supply

Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired a selector meeting of the State Commission on Ensuring the State of Emergency under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov reported on the sanitary and epidemiological situation, akims Altai Kulginov and Bakytzhan Sagintayev - on the situation in the capital and Almaty and the readiness for quarantine, Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov - on pricing of socially important foodstuffs, Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov - on the issues of tariff regulation and protection of competition at trade facilities, Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov - on the provision of the state with socially important food products and measures to support stabilization funds in the regions.



"The Head of State has set the task of ensuring the uninterrupted supply of citizens with food and essential goods. Given the current situation, it is necessary to quickly respond and take measures to provide the market with food," Mamin said.



The ministries of finance and trade were instructed to work out the issue of lifting import duties on socially significant food products to saturate the domestic market. At the same time, ensure compliance with phytosanitary and veterinary control of imported goods.



Akims of the regions were instructed to conduct daily monitoring of the current price situation for socially significant food products and, if necessary, take appropriate operational measures through setting price caps and conducting interventions.



The Head of Government instructed akimats of the regions to allocate additional funds from local budgets for the formation of regional stabilization funds of food products.



The prime minister instructed to approve the decision-making procedure on crossing the state border for the period of emergency, as well as take measures to ensure the sanitary and epidemiological safety of transit transport.



Source: primeminister.kz





