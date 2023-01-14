12.01.2023, 16:35 3861
KAZAKH INVEST attends intl mining forum in Riyadh
A delegation of KAZAKH INVEST National Company participated in the International Future Minerals Forum which began on January 11, 2022 in Riyadh. The event brought together about 6,000 representatives from more than 50 countries, the press office of KAZAKH INVEST reported.
The forum focused on such issues as development of mineral deposits, development of renewable energy sources, battery supply chains, energy transition as well as environmental, social and management aspects (ESG).
Taking the floor, Head of Project Task Force at KAZAKH INVEST Bauryzhan Aitkulov spoke about Kazakhstan’s investment climate and the potential for investment cooperation in mining and metallurgical industries.
The delegation held also meetings with the representatives of foreign companies for discussing the opportunities of investment cooperatioт.
The international mining forum provided global mining companies with an ideal platform for discussion, exchange of ideas and knowledge, as well as for debating the latest trends and challenges in the industry. The participation of KAZAKH INVEST in the event contributed to the strengthening of the company's relationships with international partners and opened up new possibilities for cooperation and investment in Kazakhstan’s mining sector.
11.01.2023, 15:45 8151
Kazakhstan exports nearly 200 thou tons of crop products to Azerbaijan
The draft law ratifying the agreement between the Kazakh and Azerbaijani governments on cooperation in the field of quarantine and plant protection was approved by deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Kazakhstan joined the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) on April 29, 2010. The international obligations Kazakhstan made include observance and application of international standards on phytosanitary measures. Compliance with these requirements will ensure a favorable phytosanitary situation in our countries," said Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeev.
As of today, Kazakhstan exports around 200 thousand tons of crop products to Azerbaijan, with grains (wheat, barley, and oat) as well as rice and legumes making up the bulk.
According to the data, Kazakhstan imports around 14.5 thousand tons of fruits and vegetables per year from Azerbaijan.
11.01.2023, 15:19 8236
Kazakhstan to select supplier for nuclear power plant this year - PM
The Premier emphasized that ‘Kazakhstan wants to develop it together with companies that boast the world’s most cutting-edge technologies in that respect’
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov Wednesday commented on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan and selection of the supplier for NPP, Kazinform correspondent reports. When asked about the construction of the nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the Government's meeting, Prime Minister Smailov noted that 'a nuclear power plant is a complex facility'. The Premier emphasized that 'Kazakhstan wants to develop it together with companies that boast the world's most cutting-edge technologies in that respect'. He added that Kazakhstan hadn't fixed upon Russia's Rosatom as the top choice for supplier for the nuclear power plant. The decision, according to Smailov, will be made this year after consultations with international experts.
09.01.2023, 10:38 15006
Khorgos border checkpoint resumes its work
The largest border crossing point located on the border of Kazakhstan and China, Khorgos, resumed its work on January 8, Kazinform correspondent reports quoting the CCTV.
As earlier reported, China’s authorities eased border restrictions from January 8. The border crossing by road is also set to reopen though a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 48 hours is still a mandate. Authorities also canceled inbound quarantine upon arrival in China.
On January 8 two big passenger buses entered China through the Khorgos checkpoint.
06.01.2023, 20:23 17426
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on joint construction of Kambarata HPP-1
Energy Ministers Bolat Akchulakov of Kazakhstan, Taalaibek Ibrayev of Kyrgyzstan, and Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov of Uzbekistan signed a roadmap to jointly carry out the project "Construction of Kambarata HPP-1" on January 6 in the Kyrgyz capital, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Energy Ministry.
Within the signed roadmap the sides agreed on the main conditions of the project’s realization and outlined steps to timely commission the hydroelectric power plant.
Kazakhstan joined the project as part of the agreements reached during the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan in May 2022.
Kambarata HPP-1 will be the largest power plant in Kyrgyzstan and will provide electricity in Central Asia and stabilize the region’s water provision.
05.01.2023, 17:08 23621
Last year's air passenger traffic to exceed 10 million mark in Kazakhstan
Air passenger traffic rose 15% and stood at 9.9mln in 11 months of 2022
Air passenger traffic was up 15% in 2022 and is set to cross the 10 million mark for the first time since independence in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee.
Air passenger traffic milestone comes as travel by air has been demonstrating steady growth compared to a year before and the pre-pandemic period.
So, air passenger traffic rose 15% and stood at 9.9mln in 11 months of 2022.
According to preliminary data, the figure is to stand at 10.8 million passengers, up 15% than the previous year’s 9.4 million passengers.
In January-November 2022, the Kazakhstani airlines carried million passengers (6.9mln in 2021, and 4.1mln in 2020) on domestic routes, and 2.9 million people (1.7mln in 2021, and 0.9mln in 2020) on international routes.
Air Astana’s passenger traffic was around 3.7mln, FlyArystan around 3.0mln, SCAT 2.7mln, and Qazaq air 0.5mln.
30.12.2022, 17:37 36991
Inflow of foreign investments in Kazakhstan increased by 17.8%
According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, by the end of 9 months of 2022 gross inflow of foreign direct investments (FDIs) in Kazakhstan amounted to 22.1 billion US dollars, showing a 17.8% growth compared to the same period of last year ($18.7 billion). The indicator for three quarters of 2022 is comparable with the volume of attracted investments for the entire year 2021 ($23.8 billion), Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA.
Noteworthy is the growth of investment inflow in manufacturing (+36.9%) to the level of $4.9 billion with a share of 22.3% of the total volume of FDI. Agriculture grew 247% ($23.5 million), construction: 87.8% ($684.3 million), wholesale and retail trade: 32.6% ($3.8 billion), transportation and warehousing: 20.1% ($938.7 million), mining: 11.7% ($10.1 billion).
The Netherlands ($5.5 billion), USA ($5 billion), Switzerland ($2.6 billion), Belgium ($1.3 billion), Russia ($1.3 billion) and South Korea ($1.1 billion) are among the top investing countries in Kazakhstan. At the same time, the inflow of FDI from South Korea reached a record high in the history of bilateral relations.
The positive dynamics of growth in FDI inflows is evidence of foreign investors' confidence in our country and the ongoing reforms, despite external factors that put pressure on investment flows into our country.
30.12.2022, 13:26 37076
Kazakhstan to reduce oil export in 2023
In 2023, Kazakhstan will export less oil than in 2021, Minister of Energy Bulat Akchulakov said at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.
In 2022, oil output is expected at 84mln tonnes that is 96.5% against 2021. The reduction in oil export is explained by out-of-schedule repair works at the Bolashak Plant, Kashagan oil deposit, suspension of Orenburg Oil Refinery’s operation where gas from Karachaganak is supplied as well as repair works at the CPC. This fact also affected negatively oil export which is expected at the level of 64.8mln tonnes, that is 4.1% less than in 2021," Bulat Akchulakov said.
In his words, the Ministry plans that oil output in 2023 will be at 90.5mln tonnes, while its export will make 71 mln tonnes. Oil processing in 2022 will reach 18mln tonnes that is 5.8% more compared to 2021. Oil products manufacture is expected at 13.7mln tonnes or 108.3% against 2021.
Due to the scheduled repair works at all four large oil refineries, processing and manufacture of oil products in 2023 will reduce by 0.6% and 2.2% respectively.
30.12.2022, 13:03 36676
Tengiz to increase oil production by 12 mln tons a year
Karachaganak filed launched the fourth gas reinjection compressor
Oil production at Tengiz oilfield will increase by 12 mln tons a year," Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told a briefing.
The Minister revealed that an expansion project is being developed there to let increase oil production by 12 mln tons a year. It is expected to complete the project in 2024.
He also added that Karachaganak filed launched the fourth gas reinjection compressor. The fifth compressor realization worth USD 1 bln kicked off and the final investment decision on the construction of the sixth compressor worth USD 735 mln was made.
Kashagan field started development of the associated gas processing project with a capacity of 1 bln cu m a year.
The Minister said in order to raise efficiency of the said projects the complex plan for the development of the largest oil and gas projects will be prepared with the foreign partners.
