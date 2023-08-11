09.08.2023, 17:51 8096
Kazakh President states importance of moving to new economic model
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is to state his vision on the economic policy of the country in the upcoming state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan in September, Kazinform cites Akorda.
A serious impetus needs to be given to the economic development of Kazakhstan to move to a completely new stage. There comes a critical historical moment, and the Kazakh economy can no longer remain in its today’s state. It’s for certain. It’s my deep conviction. Firstly, the government’s task is to give corresponding proposals. Secondly, it is to provide a guarantee that plans to be prepared according to those proposals are to be implemented. I won’t deny that I personally ponder over the development and preparation of a new economic model," said Tokayev.
The Kazakh Head of State mentioned that he criticized the domestic economists. "I believe that they’re not doing enough, lack creativity, fail in understanding the tasks facing us and the state in general," he said.
According to him, people demand concrete solutions to the most pressing issues. "Ensuring the decent level of living of people is directly connected with our conceptual vision of the development of the country’s economy, which requires cardinal decisions," said Tokayev.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Pavlodar region for a working visit. The President inspected the TPP in Ekibastuz and got familiarized with repairing works underway. The Kazakh Head of State instructed to timely restore the work of the TPP.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
09.08.2023, 16:32 8311
A new mechanism for financing cooperation will be launched in the EAEU
Tell a friend
On May 25, 2023, in Moscow, during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the Heads of the EAEU Member States agreed on a new mechanism for financial assistance to cooperative industrial projects in the EAEU, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
To this end, the presidents of the "Eurasian Five" signed the Protocol on Amendments to the Treaty on the EAEU.
Financial assistance to cooperation projects will be carried out by subsidizing the interest rate on credits and loans issued by international and national financial organizations (the list of financial organizations will be determined by the EEC Council).
To provide financial assistance, the EAEU budget will annually provide funds in the amount of 10 percent of the total amount of revenues to the budgets of the member states from special, anti-dumping and countervailing duties. According to experts, the annual amount will be about 20 million USD per year. This will support projects worth about 189 - 200 million USD per year.
Now the experts of the parties are agreeing on general criteria for selecting joint cooperation projects, on requirements for borrowers, international and national credit organizations, on the procedure for submitting, reviewing and approving applications, etc.
In addition, the heads of government of the EAEU member states will determine the list of industries that can participate in the financial assistance program.
In general, the new mechanism for financing cooperation will contribute to the further development of industrial cooperation within the EAEU and the introduction of new high-tech industries.
The new support conditions will allow domestic enterprises to implement significant strategic projects, increase the output of jointly produced products and ensure the creation of additional jobs, which in general will have a positive impact on the development of Kazakhstan's industry and the economy as a whole.
The new financing format is planned to be launched in 2024, it will be valid for 5 years with the possibility of further extension.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.08.2023, 15:44 19251
Kazakhstan opens a direct route to the sea through Iran for Kazakh exports
Tell a friend
The creation of the shortest direct route for the delivery of Kazakh export cargo to the markets of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East, Pakistan, India and the coast of East Africa - such an opportunity can be given by the launch of a joint venture with Abu Dhabi Ports (part of the AD Ports Group on behalf of Simatech Shipping & Forwarding). The prospects of its creation were discussed last week by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin and Head of Simatech Shipping & Forwarding (part of ADP Group) Davud Tafti, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The main task is to supply agricultural goods from the Kazakh port of Kuryk to the Persian Gulf countries through the ports of Amirabad and Bandar Abbas (Iran). The new route can open unprecedented opportunities for Kazakh exporters: three days through Iran with access to the Iranian ports of Amirabad, Bandar Abbas, Bandar Khomeini, Chabahar, the ports of the UAE Khalifa, Fujairah and further to all ports of India, Pakistan, the Far East, the East coast of Africa. At the same time, the possibility of delivering goods to European countries is not excluded.
During the meeting, the sides discussed options for cargo delivery routes across the Caspian Sea to the Islamic Republic of Iran with the possibility of further transit to the Persian Gulf countries. According to CEO of Simatech Shipping & Forwarding Davud Tafti, the company has already purchased 4 vessels with a carrying capacity of 7,500 tons each. The displacement of the vessels is 6 meters, they are capable of transporting bulk, container, and general cargo. Currently, the vessels are located in the port of Amirabad (in the north of Behar County, Iran). Over the next 2 years, the company plans to deliver 10 such vessels. In addition, the company recently acquired 45 trucks and two barges capable of carrying 350 trucks each. The plans for the next 4 months are to increase the number of trucks to 200 units, in the near future - to 1000.
The base ports will be Kuryk (Kazakhstan) and Caliph (UAE). These two ports will be connected by all necessary infrastructure and provided with equipment. The company also owns two dry ports for consolidation and re-packing of cargo. All this together will give Kazakh exporters an unprecedented opportunity to cross Iran in 2-3 days.
Recall that in April 2023, during the visit of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Iran, an agreement was signed on the development of transportation between the ports of Kuryk and Amirabad. As part of the implementation of the agreements reached in these ports, work is being completed on the construction of infrastructure for grain terminals.
For reference: Simatech Shipping & Forwarding is the leading ship management company in the Persian Gulf. It has a large fleet and supplies cargo from Iran to Arab countries, India, Africa and China. The company also has a number of commercial ports and terminals in Arab countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.08.2023, 18:19 81616
Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Afghanistan signed contracts for 190.8 million dollars
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
Tell a friend
Export contracts totaling about $190.8 million were signed on the sidelines of the Kazakh-Afghan business forum in Astana, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
In total, 15 contracts were signed for the supply of agricultural products, flour and vegetable oil, as well as a Memorandum of cooperation between the National Association of Oilseed Processors (Kazakhstan) and the Balkh Union of Oil Dealers (Afghanistan).
Afghanistan is one of the five largest importers of Kazakh vegetable oil, which is confirmed by the agreements reached at the forum. Of the total number of signed contracts, 9 are for the supply of oil.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.08.2023, 16:16 81746
Kazakhstan and Afghanistan intend to expand trade and economic cooperation
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
Tell a friend
The Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum in Astana brought together more than 300 representatives of business and government circles, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Both sides are interested in holding a business forum. Kazakhstan is the largest supplier of food to the Afghan market. The largest share of Kazakhstan's exports is the supply of flour and wheat. Last year, Afghanistan imported 1.28 million tons of Kazakh flour, leading the top three main consumer countries of this product along with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
Afghanistan is a priority market for flour for Kazakhstan, which accounts for 70% of the total volume of flour exports. Currently, we see a trend towards diversification of the export basket. According to our calculations, Kazakhstan has an export potential of supplies to Afghanistan worth $500 million in food, petrochemical, chemical, metallurgical, light, machine-building industries", - Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin said at the forum.
According to the Deputy Prime Minister, of all the Central Asian countries, Afghanistan trades with Kazakhstan the most. The mutual trade turnover between our countries has reached almost $1 billion, and in the future it is planned to increase the volume of trade to $ 3 billion. This year, the Trading House of Kazakhstan was opened in Herat, which will allow increasing and diversifying export-import supplies between our countries.
The population of Afghanistan is about 40 million people. At the same time, the country has access to the nearest capacious markets of Pakistan and India, as well as the Middle East, which are of high trade interest for Kazakhstan. In this context, the diversification of Kazakhstan's trade routes through Afghanistan will contribute to the development of trade relations and the strengthening of the economies of our countries. So, in the first half of the year, Kazakhstan imported Pakistani potatoes by the shortest road that passes through the territory of Afghanistan and connects Pakistan with the countries of Central Asia, including ours.
Today, Kazakhstan's business interacts with all countries of the region. To ensure the security and attractiveness of trade, the parties agree to create optimal mutual conditions.
Today Turkmenistan is interested in the development of transportation on its territory and is ready to provide a discount - a preferential transit tariff on its territory. This direction can become an alternative route of shipment, primarily for flour milling products. For these purposes, a single operator promoting the export of non-primary goods, QazTrade, will ensure cheaper delivery of domestic goods to the Bolashak station. At the same time, we have strengthened agreements with Uzbekistan to provide preferential conditions for transit railway transportation through the territories of our countries so that we supply flour and grain to Afghanistan on a parity basis", - Serik Zhumangarin said in his speech.
In order to expand the transit and transport system in 2021, the authorities of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to extend the trans-Afghan railway Termez-Mazar-I-Sharif - Kabul-Peshawar. The construction of this route will be beneficial not only for Tashkent, Kabul and Islamabad, but will also open trade routes for other countries of the Asian region, as well as the Middle East.
Kazakhstan highly appreciates the initiative to build the Mazar-I-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar trans-Afghan railway transport corridor, which will ensure uninterrupted interregional cooperation of the Central Asian states with the countries of South Asia and the Middle East. This route will give a new impetus to the dynamics of trade and economic relations", - Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin said.
According to the Kazakh side, there are good prospects for cooperation with Afghanistan in the energy sector. In particular, the implementation of projects for the extraction and transportation of oil and gas will allow countries to strengthen their economies.
Within the framework of the Kazakh-Afghan business forum, B2B negotiations were held, in which 250 representatives of the business circles of the two countries took part.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.08.2023, 15:27 85876
Record-breaking Kazakh grain exports expected
Tell a friend
Kazakstan is set to export 11 tons of grain this marketing year, a source at the Kazakhstan Grain Union revealed Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports
Head of the Trade Committee of the Union Alexander Malov said Kazakhstan will wrap up this marketing year on an optimistic note as the country is expected to export 11 tons of grain, a record-breaking volume.
Malov praised Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Agriculture Ministry and grain market stakeholders for doing a tremendous work to achieve such a result.
Last year, according to Malov, Kazakhstan saw another record-breaking grain harvest.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.08.2023, 16:36 97186
Inflation in July was 14%
Tell a friend
In July 2023, the monthly consumer price index was 0.6% (in June this year - 0.5%). Prices for paid services increased by 1%, non-food products - by 0.7%, food products - by 0.1%, Bureau of National Statistics reports.
The tariff increase was noted for garbage collection by 4.5%, gas transported through distribution networks - by 2.5%, electricity - by 1.7%. Prices for air passenger transport services increased by 4%, cellular communications - by 2.8%, hairdressers and personal service establishments - by 1.5%, residential maintenance and repair services - by 1.4%, recreation and sports activities - by 1.3%, healthcare - by 1%.
The increase in prices in July was observed for audiovisual equipment by 9.6%, household appliances - by 1.2%, tableware - by 1.1%, equipment for sports, tourism and recreation - by 0.9%, textiles, personal goods - by 0.8%. Prices compared to last month increased for liquefied gas in cylinders by 6.2%, AI-95/96 gasoline -by 4.5%, AI-98 gasoline - by 3.6%.
Food prices for rice increased by 2.1%, canned milk - by 1.2%, butter - by 0.7%. An increase in prices was noted for soft drinks by 0.9%, alcoholic beverages - by 1%, mineral and drinking water - by 1.9%, tobacco products - by 2.6%. Fresh vegetables fell in price by 3.8%, sunflower oil - by 2.5%, buckwheat groats - by 2.2%, fresh fruits - by 2%, granulated sugar - by 1.2%.
Among the regions, the highest monthly inflation was registered in the Ulytau region - 1% (above the national average by 0.4 percentage points), the lowest - in the Almatyregion0.1%.
In the context of regions, prices for food products increased the most in Astana sityby 1.1%, non-food products - in Kyzylorda region by 1.8%, paid services - in Shymkentsity by 3.5%.
Changes in prices for consumer goods and services (July 2023) as a percentage, the increase.
Inflation in July 2023 was 14% year-on-year. Prices for food products increased by 13.5%, non-food products - by 15%, paid services - by 13.6%.
Compared to July 2022, office supplies rose by 64.4%, rice - by 44.3%, concentrated sugar-free milk - by 42.4%, day hospital treatment - by 40.8%, dishwashing detergent - by 37.4%, household soap - by 35.9%, cabbage - by 27.5%, jam, jam - by 25.9%. On the contrary, in annual terms, granulated sugar fell by 17.4%, buckwheat groats - by 10.5%, beets - by 6.1%, sunflower oil - by 4.7%, carrots - by 3.4%, potatoes - by 1.3%.
The consumer price index indicator characterizing the inflation rate is calculated monthly. Observations are conducted on tariffs and prices for services and goods, for a total of 508 positions. Dynamic changes in inflation can be viewed on a specially designed interactive dashboard, which covers indicators starting from 2018.
The Bureau calculates the consumer price index indicator monthly, which characterizes the level of inflation. We are observing changes in tariffs and prices for services and goods, for a total of 508 items. Prices are registered through a selective network of trade and service enterprises of various forms of ownership in all regional centers, the capital and a certain circle of cities and district centers," explains Kuanyshbek Zhakypbekuly, Director of the Bureau's Price Statistics Department.
*Since January 2023, when constructing the consumer price index, the share of food products is 41.8%, non-food products - 29.6%, paid services - 28.6%.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.08.2023, 13:48 97031
Kazakhstan plans to increase engineering exports by almost 3 times
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of the Government also touched upon agricultural machine building. According to him, at the moment the depreciation of the country's agricultural machinery fleet is about 76%. Last year domestic enterprises produced over 15 thousand units of agricultural machinery. However, this is not enough, primeminister.kz reports.
Agrarians need new equipment! Therefore, the pace of production must be increased. For this purpose we have all the necessary tools and opportunities," Prime Minister said.
At the same time, the importance of industrial cooperation development was emphasized. Today, joint ventures with such major world leaders of machine building as General Motors, Alstom, General Electric, Daewoo Bus, Hyundai, etc. are successfully operating in the republic.
A striking example of industrial cooperation is the plant for the production of vehicles and buses in Sarani, Karaganda Region, which was launched in 2020. Its capacity is 1,200 vehicles per year. 11.9 billion tenge has been invested in the enterprise, and about 1,000 people will work at its site once it reaches full capacity.
This work should be continued," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
He reminded that for the further development of the machine-building industry on the instructions of the Head of State the corresponding five-year Comprehensive Plan is being developed. Its implementation will make it possible to increase production in the sphere of mechanical engineering more than 2 times, increase exports almost 3 times, investments in fixed assets 1.5 times, as well as to double labor productivity.
Thanks to the support of the state, domestic enterprises will be able to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country by creating permanent jobs, opening new and modernizing existing production facilities," Prime Minister said.
In conclusion, Head of the Government instructed to coordinate the Comprehensive Plan for the development of mechanical engineering as soon as possible, to increase the efficiency of the International Center for Oil and Gas Engineering, as well as to work out the issue of reducing the rate of investment subsidies from 25% to 15% for imported agricultural machinery, the analogues of which are produced in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.07.2023, 16:02 97006
Prices for social products fall for the second week in a row
Tell a friend
Deflation in the amount of -0.2% on socially significant products has been recorded for the last two weeks of July. These results and further measures to stabilize food prices were discussed on Saturday at a meeting in the government chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The decrease in prices is noted for 9 positions. The leaders in the duration of the fall are sunflower oil, buckwheat, poultry meat. Over the past week, the price index decreased for onions, sugar, carrots, potatoes, flour, salt.
Despite the decline in prices for most social products, some of them, in particular, cabbage, eggs, rice, continue to maintain a trend of slight growth. It was this issue that was given special attention at the meeting.
As of today, the Food Corporation has already purchased 6 thousand tons of rice cereals. The regions contracted only 5.7 thousand tons of rice, while it was instructed to bring the contract to 25 thousand tons. Only the availability of a sufficient volume of rice will reduce the rate of price growth for it", - First Vice Minister of the Ministry of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev said.
He also added that work is underway with the Association of Egg Producers of Kazakhstan on the organization of procurement through a revolving scheme. The regions were instructed to ensure the conclusion of contracts directly with manufacturing plants.
Separately, we reviewed the work of regional commissions to investigate mediation schemes. Since the beginning of the year, 1108 commission meetings have been held and 360 unproductive intermediaries have been excluded, 716 chains have been analyzed and risks of exceeding the trade premium have been established for 122 facts.
For example, we see that large producers in June-July sold more than 27 million pieces of eggs to 5,000 customers, including 1,500 individuals, sales ranged from 1.5 to 2 million pieces. Then the chain is interrupted. We believe it is necessary, together with the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance, to consider the issue of bringing individuals to responsibility for illegal entrepreneurship, as well as to identify these persons in electronic invoices for the sale of socially significant food products",- the First Vice Minister of Trade said.
Vice-Minister of Agriculture Baglan Bekbauov also made a report at the meeting. He said that recommended volumes of onions and carrots have been formed in the regions for the 2024 off-season. Together with akimats, work continues on the forward conclusion of contracts for potatoes, cabbage, buckwheat, rice, sunflower oil, flour and sugar.
Despite the relatively stable situation in the country, akimats need to continue active work on contracting social products, primarily onions and cabbage. By August 1, you must ensure the conclusion of forward contracts for the supply of rice and the contracting of the required volumes. It is necessary to take appropriate measures to stabilize egg prices, work with businesses, producers, retail chains, work together with the Ministry of Finance and the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition to eliminate unnecessary intermediaries", - Serik Zhumangarin summed up the meeting.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
11.08.2023, 09:07Summer’s Musical Gifts 11.08.2023, 10:22341Senator Sagyndyk Lukpanov visited Atyrau region 04.08.2023, 18:0581171Senator Ruslan Rustemov had a meeting with residents of the Shieli district 04.08.2023, 15:2276001Extreme drought expected in 3 regions of Kazakhstan 04.08.2023, 13:0270646Foreign media interest in Kazakhstan is growing 04.08.2023, 13:1752091New mayor of Ridder named 04.08.2023, 17:2851921Kazakhstan approves mutual visa-free agreement with China 01.08.2023, 19:10105866Mass poisoning: Kazakh Healthcare Minister makes public preliminary test results 01.08.2023, 16:3697256Inflation in July was 14% 01.08.2023, 13:4897101Kazakhstan plans to increase engineering exports by almost 3 times 31.07.2023, 16:0297071Prices for social products fall for the second week in a row 13.07.2023, 13:06Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting on the development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan93446Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting on the development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan