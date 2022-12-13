Система Orphus

Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed

12.12.2022, 09:57 416
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium and Luxembourg Margulan Baimukhan visited Luxembourg and held meetings at the Office of the Prime Minister and the Foreign Ministry
Diplomatic Advisor to Prime Minister of Luxembourg Claude Faber was briefed about the current reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan and the results of the presidential elections. The parties discussed also the current state and prospects for further development of political contacts and economic cooperation between the two countries. The Luxembourgish politician noted that his country supports political reforms in Kazakhstan and is interested in further developing bilateral relations.
 
At a meeting with the Director of the Political Department of the Luxembourg Foreign Ministry, Véronique Dockendorf, the preliminary results of joint work in the outgoing year and upcoming events on the bilateral agenda were reviewed. The parties agreed to maintain further contact to achieve the set goals.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Regional authorities blamed for loss of promising investment projects

12.12.2022, 13:22 336
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed regional authorities for losing foreign investors as Kazakhstan realized only 15% of investment projects in the outgoing year, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
President Tokayev had some harsh words to say to governors of regions at the extended session of the Kazakh Government on Monday.
 
He said that despite a pool of promising investment projects had been formed at his instruction, in 2022 the country managed to implement only 43 out of 284 planned ones, that is 15%. Those 15% mean dozens of thousands of potential workplaces have not been created and Kazakhstan’s economy has not benefited from billions of tenge those projects would bring.
 
Although the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to the President, does its best to spark the interest of foreign investors and bring them to Kazakhstan, investment projects come to a halt in the regions as the local authorities seem to be unable to administrate them.
 
The Head of State reminded that regional authorities are the ones responsible for investment projects in the regions and charged Prime Minsiter Alikhan Smailov to discuss the problem at the upcoming session of the Economic Policy Council.
 

Kazakh President urges not take too long with signing of free trade zone deal with UAE

09.12.2022, 16:01 1196
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance to develop international economic cooperation within the EAEU, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The area of foreign trade interests of the Union expands with every passing year. This is a positive trend and Kazakhstan backs it. It is important now to focus on increasing the quality of relations with partners, with which preferential agreements were signed. They are Vietnam, Serbia, and Iran," said Tokayev.


According to the Kazakh President, it is important to speed up the work on agreements on free trade zones with India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Israel.

Kazakhstan notes the beginning of talks with the UAE on an agreement on free trade zone. I believe this initiative is quite promising and corresponds to the interests of the Eurasian Five. It is important not to take too long with this process," he added.


Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the Congress Hall of the State Residence in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for a final meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in 2022.

The meeting is chaired by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.
 

Kazakhstan-Lithuania trade turnover increases 2.1fold in 9 months of 2022 - FM

06.12.2022, 14:20 13216
Images | gov.kz
Lithuania is among 10 largest trade partners of Kazakhstan in the EU and 20 largest trade partners in the world, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi said Tuesday during Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis’ official visit to Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Minister Tileuberdi emphasized that the visit is dated to an important historic milestone - 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Lithuania. All these years, in his words, the countries have enjoyed and sustained a trust-based dialogue at all levels instrumental in strengthening of constructive relations and mutually profitable cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.
 
Relations between Astana and Vilnius develop fully in keeping with the spirit and principles of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Lithuania on mutual understanding and cooperation signed on November 7, 1993 in Almaty, said Minister Tileuberdi.
 
The Kazakh Foreign Minister pointed out that Lithuania was one of the first countries in 2016 to ratify the EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement underpinning Kazakhstan’s cooperation with EU member states in 29 areas.
 
While mentioning that Lithuania is among 10 largest trade partners of Kazakhstan in the EU, Minister Tileuberdi revealed that despite disruptions in traditional logistics chains trade turnover between the two countries has increased 2.1fold reaching $500.4 million in 9 months of 2022. Some 170 Lithuanian companies work in Kazakhstan and dozens companies with the Kazakh capital operate in Lithuania.
 
In addition, Kazakhstan and Lithuania work jointly in many spheres starting from professional pilots’ training to medical equipment manufacturing.
 
Foreign Minister Tileuberdi expressed hope that Gabrielius Landsbergis’ visit to Astana will give an additional impulse to strengthening of friendship and partnership between Kazakhstan and Lithuania.
 

Large Swiss pharmaceutical holding to open production of anticancer drugs in Kazakhstan

02.12.2022, 21:25 19651
Images | invest.gov.kz
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Roche Holding AG Dr. Christoph Franz arrived on a working visit to Kazakhstan. The Swiss company plans to launch an enterprise for contract manufacturing of anticancer drugs in Kazakhstan, the press service of KAZAKH INVEST reports.
 
On November 29, 2021, as part of the visit of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Switzerland, a Framework Agreement was signed between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Roche Holding AG. The agreement provided for the possibility of increasing the local production of medical drugs through the localization of production of innovative original drugs for the treatment of oncological diseases. If this project is implemented, patients will have access to innovative medicines and treatment methods. In particular, this will be relevant for the treatment of oncological diseases, such as breast cancer.
 
During this year, the parties agreed on approaches to further improve the legislation in terms of stimulating technology transfer, finding a local partner for further localization of production, etc.
 
As part of the visit of Roche Holding executives to Kazakhstan, an agreement was signed with the Ministry of Health on the implementation of the project, securing the obligations of the parties and ensuring the start of production, as well as the production of the first Kazakhstan package of drugs by the end of 2023.
 
In addition, the Swiss company plans to create and launch an "Innovative Training Center for Laboratory Diagnostics" at the Nazarbayev University School of Medicine in 2023. The training center will assist in improving the skills of local specialists in terms of innovative diagnostic methods.
 
According to the Managing Director of KAZAKH INVEST Azamat Kozhanov, a special subdivision of Task Force is aimed at attracting large TNCs to work in Kazakhstan.
 

Currently, our team is leading two large projects by SVEVIND and Fortesque in the field of green hydrogen production. In addition, work is underway to agree on the conditions for several more projects under the Investment Agreement. The other day in France, during the visit of the Head of State, a document was signed with the French company Alstom. The general list consists of 70 projects with investments of more than $13 billion," Azamat Kozhanov stressed.

 

The pharmaceutical industry is strategically important for our country. In the context of the pandemic, we had to reconsider our approaches to the development of the pharmaceutical industry. Thus, the Government expects to increase the share of its own pharmaceutical production in the country to 50% by 2025. The arrival of the largest pharmaceutical company in the world, the so-called "Big Pharma", is a landmark event for the development of the industry as a whole. We are confident that the implementation of the project will give a new impetus and bring the pharmaceutical industry of Kazakhstan to a qualitatively new level. It is important to note that Kazakhstan is one of the few countries that have received the opportunity to develop contract manufacturing of medicines. The company plans to further expand the pharmaceutical production chain in the country," said Almat Zhumabayev, project manager at Investment Task Force KAZAKH INVEST.

 
The implementation of this project, implemented with the full support of the Task Force division of "NC"KAZAKH INVEST"JSC, will help to detect oncological diseases in patients at an early stage and will greatly facilitate access to modern medicines for the treatment of these diseases.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

South Korean company to build thermal power plant in Zhambyl rgn

02.12.2022, 16:28 24791
Images | gov.kz
A South Korean company is to build a thermal power station in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, governor of Zhambyl region, held a meeting with representatives of South Korea’s company Securo. During the meeting, Kim Chung-ho, President of South Korea’s company informed the head of Zhambyl region about Securo’s current activity, investment projects, and development prospects. He spoke of the use of latest technologies in the development of infrastructure projects, architectural design, use of modern approaches in eco-friendly electricity generation, as well as IT sphere.

The governor told about the main areas of the region’s development, spoke in detail about the development of agro-industrial complex, and renewable energy on his part.

The regional head and the President of the South Korean company discussed thoroughly the issues of realization of joint projects in the energy sector. The company is to build a thermal power station with a capacity of 270MW in the region. 500 jobs are expected to be created. The project is estimated at KZT180bn," the press service said in a statement.


The sides also considered the prospects for the realization of a project for ferrosilicon production creating 400 new jobs and with a capacity of 60 thousand tons per year.

During the meeting, special attention was attached to the introduction of IT technologies in the construction of Smart-city in the region’s center.

The region’s head noted that all-round support will be rendered by local executive bodies as part of state programs.

Kim Chung-ho commended the efforts to develop the renewable energy sphere and expressed gratitude to the region’s leadership for supporting the projects.
 

Kazakhstan and Russia have great potential to step up trade, economic cooperation - President

28.11.2022, 17:52 38386
Kazakhstan and Russia have implemented some 110 joint projects to the tune of $23 billion creating about 30,000 workplaces in that sector.
While praising the level of mutual investment between Astana and Moscow at the Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum on Monday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan said the countries have great untapped potential to step up bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to the Kazakh President, there is still room for growth especially in terms of industrial cooperation between the two countries.
 
Up to this point, Kazakhstan and Russia have implemented some 110 joint projects to the tune of $23 billion creating about 30,000 workplaces in that sector.
 
At the forum in Orenburg President Tokayev also stressed Kazakhstan is interested in stable trade and investment relations with its neighbor placing a special emphasis on construction of motorways, creation of logistic hubs and economic zones in border areas.
 
Earlier in his remarks Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed that the bilateral trade had reached the record mark of $24.5 billion last year.
 

Kazakhstan and Russia see growth in trade

28.11.2022, 17:21 38456
Kazakh President revealed that last year the sales between the two nations hit a new record of almost USD 24.5 bln.

The trade between Kazakhstan and Russia has grown," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum.

 
The Head of State revealed that last year the sales between the two nations hit a new record of almost USD 24.5 bln. For the past nine months, the turnover grew by 5%.
 
The President said the number of goods items rose from 640 to 1,050 as compared to the last year. Exports to Russia increased more than twofold. For example, exports from Aktobe region to Russia surged by 48% to Russia, and by 36% from Pavlodar region.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Independent audit records positive results of AIFC financial activities for 5 years

25.11.2022, 18:18 44766
Independent audit records positive results of AIFC financial activities for 5 years
Images | aifc.kz
The presentation of the report on the results of the assessment of the Astana International Financial Centre's (AIFC, Centre) activities for 2016-2021 for the Management Board and the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors’ Council Association took place on the site of the AIFC.
The presentation of the report on the results of the assessment of the Astana International Financial Centre's (AIFC, Centre) activities for 2016-2021 for the Management Board and the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors’ Council Association took place on the site of the AIFC.
 
The report, covering all aspects of the Centre's Development Strategy until 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the Strategy), was prepared by Deloitte, an independent controller in the field of consulting and auditing, which is one of the "big four" audit companies. The presentation was conducted by Deloitte CIS Chief Executive Officer Mark Smith, the AIFC’s official website reads.
 
In accordance with the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the "Astana" International Financial Centre" and the acts of the AIFC, Deloitte analyzed the financial indicators of the Centre, as well as the targeted use of budget funds allocated for the development of the AIFC.
 
The report, prepared in accordance with the best international practice, recorded positive financial results of the AIFC, compliance with the use of budget funds for the intended purpose, as well as the implementation of key performance indicators (hereinafter referred to as KPIs) set out in the Strategy.
 
It should be noted that the budget application of the AIFC is decreasing from year to year, and the amount of taxes paid by the Centre's Bodies and their organisations, as well as by the AIFC participants, is growing.
 
The budget application for 2022 amounted to 9.97 billion tenge, which is 15.6% less than in 2021 (11.82 billion tenge).
 
At the same time, the volume of taxes coming to the state treasury from the Centre's Bodies and their Organisations, as well as participants of the AIFC, exceeded 17 billion tenge in the first 10 months of 2022. It is expected that by the end of 2022 this figure will reach 20 billion tenge and, accordingly, will cover the amount of funds allocated to the AIFC from the state budget over the past two years.
 
In addition, the AIFC fulfills the KPIs set in the Strategy significantly ahead of schedule.
 
By 2025, it is planned to attract $10 billion of foreign investment through the AIFC platform. At the same time, to date, the AIFC has already attracted about 7 billion US dollars.
 
The number of registered participants of the Centre should exceed 2000 by 2025. At the same time, more than 1700 companies are already working at the AIFC site.
 
The most important indicator is also the popularity of the AIFC jurisdiction: judicial and arbitration clauses are included in more than 7200 Kazakhstani and foreign contracts, the AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre (hereinafter referred to as the IAC) have collectively issued more than 1400 decisions.
 
The meeting participants were also familiarized with the audited annual financial statements of AIFC for 2021, for all three types of which positive financial results were recorded.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

