Kazakhstan and Belgium agreed to hold a joint business forum

On April 8, 2024, in Brussels, the Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebaev met with the director and head of the department "State Visits and Belgian Economic Missions" of the Belgian Foreign Trade Agency Rose Donсk, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





The parties discussed the volumes of bilateral trade turnover and agreed that the level of trade does not correspond to the existing potential.





Kairat Torebaev noted that the Ministry has been designated as the operator for the development and promotion of exports. Based on the experience of advanced countries, exporters of Kazakhstani goods and services, through the established Export Credit Agency, can receive a full range of insurance and financial support measures at all stages of the export cycle.





Rose Donсk reported that the last economic mission of Belgium to Kazakhstan took place in 2010. At the same time, the Agency considers organizing an economic mission to Kazakhstan in the near future. R. Donck noted that the Agency plans to prepare a business seminar on opportunities in Kazakhstan for about 200 belgian companies. She also spoke about the activities and functionality of the agency around the world.





Kairat Torebaev informed about the functioning of the Ready4Trade portal and invited Rose Donk to take part in the Astana International Forum on June 13-14, 2024 in Astana.





Following the meeting, the Parties agreed to jointly work on a business forum with the participation of 200 enterprises from the two countries this year in Belgium.