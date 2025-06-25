Kazakhstan exports its wheat to Vietnam

Images | railways.kz

The transit container train carrying high-quality Kazakhstani wheat for Vietnam arrived at China’s Lianyungang Port, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.





It is the first train sent by ProdCorporation via the multimodal route.





The grain train consists of 62 containers weighing 1,700 tons in total. Wheat will be delivered further by sea to Vietnam’s Hai Phong Port.





Journalists of China’s central television and China’s international television network reported on the successful deliveries of Kazakhstan’s grain to Vietnam.





The grain collecting stations of Akmola region shipped the first batch of grain to Vietnam. Some 15,000 tons of food-grade wheat will be delivered to Vietnam at large.





As chairman of the board of ProdCorporation NC JSC Assylkan Dzhuvashev said, the new logistics routes reveal access for Kazakhstani farmers to the promising remote markets. The infrastructure built jointly with Chinese partners yields substantial dividends as sustainable and accelerated deliveries. He added that it is an important step to boost the country’s export potential.





Since the beginning of the year, ProdCorporation has exported 196,000 tons of grain. Most lots were shipped to importers from North America, Southeast Asia and Iran.