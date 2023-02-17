Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan working on joint project to build solar power plant
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Kazakh PM suggests EAEU countries switching to cross-border e-document flow
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Over 1,700 new investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector till 2030
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Deputy chairmen of KMG Directors Board appointed
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
World Bank appoints New Country Manager for Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Hungarian companies keen on implementing projects in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
QazaqGaz, Eni discuss possibilities of gas processing cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan exports its Sergek road safety system to Uzbekistan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh-Chinese trade turnover hits historic high
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
16.02.2023, 12:04Kazakhstan, Bulgaria discuss coop in education 16.02.2023, 14:104901Kazakhstan highly appreciates UN's role in architecture of intl relations 16.02.2023, 08:184741Kazakhstanis donate over $3mln600thous for earthquake victims in Türkiye 16.02.2023, 10:4146061.2mln tourists visit Almaty region annually 16.02.2023, 20:463201Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone 10.02.2023, 12:1953551President: Interparliamentary interaction to contribute to further rapprochement of CA nations 10.02.2023, 10:3451401SCO Mission ready to observe election of Majilis deputies in Kazakhstan 10.02.2023, 08:3651306Kazakhstan to send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Syria 10.02.2023, 11:4132631Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Jordan talk over phone 10.02.2023, 14:0332516CA Inter-Parliamentary Forum adopts Turkistan Declaration 27.01.2023, 21:3999451Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran 26.01.2023, 15:3685861Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov 27.01.2023, 15:0982251610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022 27.01.2023, 12:5880926Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister 26.01.2023, 11:0479956Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate