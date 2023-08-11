Kazakhstan opens a direct route to the sea through Iran for Kazakh exports

Tell a friend

The creation of the shortest direct route for the delivery of Kazakh export cargo to the markets of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East, Pakistan, India and the coast of East Africa - such an opportunity can be given by the launch of a joint venture with Abu Dhabi Ports (part of the AD Ports Group on behalf of Simatech Shipping & Forwarding). The prospects of its creation were discussed last week by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin and Head of Simatech Shipping & Forwarding (part of ADP Group) Davud Tafti, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





The main task is to supply agricultural goods from the Kazakh port of Kuryk to the Persian Gulf countries through the ports of Amirabad and Bandar Abbas (Iran). The new route can open unprecedented opportunities for Kazakh exporters: three days through Iran with access to the Iranian ports of Amirabad, Bandar Abbas, Bandar Khomeini, Chabahar, the ports of the UAE Khalifa, Fujairah and further to all ports of India, Pakistan, the Far East, the East coast of Africa. At the same time, the possibility of delivering goods to European countries is not excluded.





During the meeting, the sides discussed options for cargo delivery routes across the Caspian Sea to the Islamic Republic of Iran with the possibility of further transit to the Persian Gulf countries. According to CEO of Simatech Shipping & Forwarding Davud Tafti, the company has already purchased 4 vessels with a carrying capacity of 7,500 tons each. The displacement of the vessels is 6 meters, they are capable of transporting bulk, container, and general cargo. Currently, the vessels are located in the port of Amirabad (in the north of Behar County, Iran). Over the next 2 years, the company plans to deliver 10 such vessels. In addition, the company recently acquired 45 trucks and two barges capable of carrying 350 trucks each. The plans for the next 4 months are to increase the number of trucks to 200 units, in the near future - to 1000.





The base ports will be Kuryk (Kazakhstan) and Caliph (UAE). These two ports will be connected by all necessary infrastructure and provided with equipment. The company also owns two dry ports for consolidation and re-packing of cargo. All this together will give Kazakh exporters an unprecedented opportunity to cross Iran in 2-3 days.





Recall that in April 2023, during the visit of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Iran, an agreement was signed on the development of transportation between the ports of Kuryk and Amirabad. As part of the implementation of the agreements reached in these ports, work is being completed on the construction of infrastructure for grain terminals.





For reference: Simatech Shipping & Forwarding is the leading ship management company in the Persian Gulf. It has a large fleet and supplies cargo from Iran to Arab countries, India, Africa and China. The company also has a number of commercial ports and terminals in Arab countries.