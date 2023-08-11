This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan opens a direct route to the sea through Iran for Kazakh exports
relevant news
Kazakh President states importance of moving to new economic model
A serious impetus needs to be given to the economic development of Kazakhstan to move to a completely new stage. There comes a critical historical moment, and the Kazakh economy can no longer remain in its today’s state. It’s for certain. It’s my deep conviction. Firstly, the government’s task is to give corresponding proposals. Secondly, it is to provide a guarantee that plans to be prepared according to those proposals are to be implemented. I won’t deny that I personally ponder over the development and preparation of a new economic model," said Tokayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
A new mechanism for financing cooperation will be launched in the EAEU
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Afghanistan signed contracts for 190.8 million dollars
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Afghanistan intend to expand trade and economic cooperation
Afghanistan is a priority market for flour for Kazakhstan, which accounts for 70% of the total volume of flour exports. Currently, we see a trend towards diversification of the export basket. According to our calculations, Kazakhstan has an export potential of supplies to Afghanistan worth $500 million in food, petrochemical, chemical, metallurgical, light, machine-building industries", - Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin said at the forum.
Today Turkmenistan is interested in the development of transportation on its territory and is ready to provide a discount - a preferential transit tariff on its territory. This direction can become an alternative route of shipment, primarily for flour milling products. For these purposes, a single operator promoting the export of non-primary goods, QazTrade, will ensure cheaper delivery of domestic goods to the Bolashak station. At the same time, we have strengthened agreements with Uzbekistan to provide preferential conditions for transit railway transportation through the territories of our countries so that we supply flour and grain to Afghanistan on a parity basis", - Serik Zhumangarin said in his speech.
Kazakhstan highly appreciates the initiative to build the Mazar-I-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar trans-Afghan railway transport corridor, which will ensure uninterrupted interregional cooperation of the Central Asian states with the countries of South Asia and the Middle East. This route will give a new impetus to the dynamics of trade and economic relations", - Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Record-breaking Kazakh grain exports expected
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Inflation in July was 14%
The Bureau calculates the consumer price index indicator monthly, which characterizes the level of inflation. We are observing changes in tariffs and prices for services and goods, for a total of 508 items. Prices are registered through a selective network of trade and service enterprises of various forms of ownership in all regional centers, the capital and a certain circle of cities and district centers," explains Kuanyshbek Zhakypbekuly, Director of the Bureau's Price Statistics Department.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan plans to increase engineering exports by almost 3 times
Agrarians need new equipment! Therefore, the pace of production must be increased. For this purpose we have all the necessary tools and opportunities," Prime Minister said.
This work should be continued," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
Thanks to the support of the state, domestic enterprises will be able to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country by creating permanent jobs, opening new and modernizing existing production facilities," Prime Minister said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prices for social products fall for the second week in a row
As of today, the Food Corporation has already purchased 6 thousand tons of rice cereals. The regions contracted only 5.7 thousand tons of rice, while it was instructed to bring the contract to 25 thousand tons. Only the availability of a sufficient volume of rice will reduce the rate of price growth for it", - First Vice Minister of the Ministry of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev said.
For example, we see that large producers in June-July sold more than 27 million pieces of eggs to 5,000 customers, including 1,500 individuals, sales ranged from 1.5 to 2 million pieces. Then the chain is interrupted. We believe it is necessary, together with the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance, to consider the issue of bringing individuals to responsibility for illegal entrepreneurship, as well as to identify these persons in electronic invoices for the sale of socially significant food products",- the First Vice Minister of Trade said.
Despite the relatively stable situation in the country, akimats need to continue active work on contracting social products, primarily onions and cabbage. By August 1, you must ensure the conclusion of forward contracts for the supply of rice and the contracting of the required volumes. It is necessary to take appropriate measures to stabilize egg prices, work with businesses, producers, retail chains, work together with the Ministry of Finance and the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition to eliminate unnecessary intermediaries", - Serik Zhumangarin summed up the meeting.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
11.08.2023, 09:07Summer’s Musical Gifts 11.08.2023, 10:22341Senator Sagyndyk Lukpanov visited Atyrau region 04.08.2023, 18:0581171Senator Ruslan Rustemov had a meeting with residents of the Shieli district 04.08.2023, 15:2276001Extreme drought expected in 3 regions of Kazakhstan 04.08.2023, 13:0270646Foreign media interest in Kazakhstan is growing 04.08.2023, 13:1752091New mayor of Ridder named 04.08.2023, 17:2851921Kazakhstan approves mutual visa-free agreement with China 01.08.2023, 19:10105866Mass poisoning: Kazakh Healthcare Minister makes public preliminary test results 01.08.2023, 16:3697256Inflation in July was 14% 01.08.2023, 13:4897101Kazakhstan plans to increase engineering exports by almost 3 times 31.07.2023, 16:0297071Prices for social products fall for the second week in a row 13.07.2023, 13:06Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting on the development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan93446Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting on the development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan