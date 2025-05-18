This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan posts 10fold hike in grain exports to Iran and Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan sees 40% surge in ecotourism over 3 years
Baiterek's 8 trillion gives 1.3% additional GDP growth
When we initiated the programme to support the real sector of the economy, along with large projects, we announced an order from the Ministry of Economy for investment in projects mainly for SMEs - setting up production of household chemicals, hygiene, cheese, canned goods, sausages and other products in demand among our residents. I see that we have made good progress in the production of poultry meat, and by the end of the year we should reach full consumption levels. But in other areas, where there is still a significant share of imports, we need to look for producers and support these projects," Serik Zhumangarin said.
Kazakhstan’s National Bank to sell $1bn in currency from National Fund in May
Kazakhstan to reduce VAT rate on medicines to 5%
EDB successfully placed debut AED-denominated bond in Kazakhstan
We are proud to pioneer this AED-denominated bond issuance in our headquarters country - Kazakhstan, a testament to our commitment to fostering financial innovation and deepening regional capital markets. This transaction not only broadens investment opportunities but also strengthens economic linkages between our member states and key global financial hubs, especially the Gulf States region. The interest in this debut transaction from a diversified group of qualified investors underlines confidence in the creditworthiness of the EDB and the potential of the Kazakhstan market."
This milestone issuance represents the first AED-denominated bond in Kazakhstan, signalling a significant step toward greater currency diversification in the local capital market. It highlights the increasing appetite for new currency instruments and reinforces AIX’s commitment to serving the evolving needs of both investors and businesses. "
Central Asia's first seamless pipe plant likely to be built in Kazakhstan
Gold futures rise to new record high of $3,450 per troy ounce
International tourists spend over USD 2.6 bln in Kazakhstan in 2024
