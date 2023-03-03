Kazakhstan Railways expands logistics ties with China

Images | gov.kz

Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeev attended the Salon de l'Agriculture (SIA-2023) exhibition in Paris as part of his visit to France, Kazinform cites the Ministry’s press service.





On the sidelines of the SIA-2023 exhibition, the Kazakh agriculture minister held a number of meetings with French colleagues and heads of major European companies.





In a meeting with French Agriculture and Food Minister Marc Fesneau, the sides discussed enhancing bilateral partnership in agriculture, with the Kazakh minister stressing his side’s interest in promoting projects in animal husbandry.





In particular, a project on creation of a genetics center together with France’s Evolution is under development. The facility is to give impetus to animal genetics in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh minister, Karashukeev, also spoke about the joint project KazBioFarm with Boehringer Ingelheim on veterinary vaccines production.





While meeting with Director General of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) Dr Monique Eloit, the Kazakh minister put forward a number of pressing issues in the veterinary well-being in Kazakhstan. The project for production of foot-and-mouth vaccine. In the country as well as the safety of animal product trade in areas bordering Kazakhstan was discussed.





Karashukeev also held meetings with heads of several major countries in Europe, including representatives of Medef, France’s Food Service Enterprises Federation FICT, as well as Lactalis company. The Kazakh minister invited French partners to carry out projects on deep processing of grain, production of child nutrition, and other products in Kazakhstan.





France is a major investor in the Kazakh economy and a key partner of Kazakhstan. The trade turnover of agricultural products between Kazakhstan and France accounted for 64.1 million US dollars in 2022, a 17.4% increase compared with 2021.





The Salon de l'Agriculture (SIA-2023) exhibition brings together around 700 thousand people all round the world each year.