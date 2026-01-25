24.01.2026, 21:19 4501
Kazakhstan’s exports to SPECA nations rise by 15%
Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Assan Darbayev took part in the opening of the Economic Forum of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) and in the 20th session of the SPECA Governing Council, held in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan), Qazinform News Agency reports with reference to the Ministry of National Economy.
Speaking at the opening of the Forum, Darbayev emphasized that SPECA has proven itself to be an effective regional platform that contributes to the deepening of trade and economic integration, the development of transport connectivity and the promotion of sustainable development in Central Asia. Kazakhstan, in turn, is ready to join the implementation of initiatives in the field of trade, logistics, sustainable infrastructure and innovation.
He noted that Kazakhstan's trade and economic cooperation with SPECA countries is showing steady positive dynamics. In January-November 2025, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and SPECA countries amounted to $8.7 billion, an increase of 10.1% compared to the same period last year. Exports from Kazakhstan grew by 15% and reached $6.7 billion, reflecting the expansion of Kazakhstani producers' participation in regional supply chains.
Kazakhstan's progress in simplifying trade procedures was also highlighted. In 2023, Kazakhstan fully implemented its obligations under the World Trade Organization Agreement on Trade Facilitation, becoming one of a few countries in the region to complete this process.
24.01.2026, 20:12 4771
Kazakhstan, Mongolia target $500 million trade turnover expansion
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia Khassuuri Gankhuyag, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Zhumangarin congratulated his counterpart on his appointment to a high government position and emphasized Mongolia’s importance as a partner in the Asian region. He noted that bilateral cooperation is rooted in mutual respect and trust, with trade and economic ties forming the foundation of the partnership.
It was noted that the two countries’ presidents set a goal to raise bilateral trade turnover to $500 million in a mid-term outlook. Both sides expressed confidence in achieving this target by expanding the range of mutual supplies, launching joint projects and gradually removing trade and administrative barriers.
Between January and November 2025, trade turnover reached $121.5 million (+5.5%), including $113 million in exports from Kazakhstan and $8.6 million in imports from Mongolia.
Kazakhstan mainly exports tobacco products, rapeseed, bread, flour, confectionery, foodstuffs, oilseeds, engines and engineering goods to Mongolia.
23.01.2026, 12:00 16901
National Bank Keeps the Base Rate at 18%
The Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Kazakhstan has decided to maintain the base rate at 18.0% with a corridor of +/-1 percentage point, nationalbank.kz reports.
Inflation for 2025 stood at 12.3%, in line with the National Bank’s forecast. The largest contribution to inflation is the food component (13.5%), within which strong increases in prices for meat and oils are driven by higher production costs and elevated export supplies. Non-food inflation eased somewhat (to 11.1%) amid exchange rate appreciation in recent months, while price increases for paid services slowed (to 12.0%) as a result of administrative reductions in tariffs for regulated housing and utility services.
Monthly inflation in December 2025 edged up somewhat and amounted to 0.9%. Core inflation remains elevated at 0.8%.
Inflation continues to evolve in an environment where sustained domestic demand exceeds supply capacity. Second-round effects from the tariff reform and the liberalization of the fuel market continue to be passed through into expectations and prices.
Household inflation expectations one year ahead have increased (to 14.7%) and remain volatile. Inflation expectations of professional market participants for 2026 have also risen somewhat, to 10.8%.
Global food prices, despite declining in recent months, still remain at elevated levels. Prices for cereals and sugar continue to rise. In Russia, inflation is slowing amid tight monetary conditions, while in the European Union it remains persistently low. In the United States, the Federal Reserve continues to reduce interest rates gradually, while noting rising inflation risks associated with trade policy. Geopolitical tensions are intensifying, increasing uncertainty and potentially creating a more inflationary global environment.
Economic growth in Kazakhstan in 2025 amounted to 6.5% year-on-year, with strong growth persisting in transport, construction, trade, as well as in the mining and manufacturing industries.
Pro-inflationary risks are mainly driven by domestic factors: demand outpacing the growth of supply, and prolonged second-round effects from increases in regulated and fuel prices. Additional uncertainty arises from the parameters and design of the planned large-scale quasi-fiscal stimulus, which may reduce the disinflationary effect of the consolidation of the republican budget. Risks are also associated with the implementation of the tax reform, which envisages both an increase in the VAT rate and a broadening of the taxpayer base, as well as the subsequent adjustment of businesses over the coming quarters.
Disinflation is being supported by moderately tight monetary conditions, a slowdown in unsecured consumer lending (new lending up 7.3% year-on-year over the first eleven months of 2025), the reduction of excess liquidity through higher minimum reserve requirements and the mirroring of gold purchases, as well as the appreciation of the tenge.
Monetary policy. The dynamics of inflation and the balance of risks are in line with the National Bank’s forecasts and assessments. At the same time, external challenges, uncertainty regarding the scale of the impact of changes to the tax system and the parameters of the resumption of growth in utility tariffs and fuel prices from the second quarter of this year warrant a balanced and cautious approach to setting the base rate. Accordingly, the base rate is highly likely to be maintained at its current level until the end of the first half of 2026.
The National Bank will continue to monitor price developments and assess the effectiveness of joint initiatives under the Joint Action Programme for Macroeconomic Stabilization and Welfare Enhancement for 2026-2028, as well as the Comprehensive Measures for the Control and Reduction of Inflation.
22.01.2026, 20:14 36506
Central Asia-China trade turnover hits record high of $106bn
In 2025, foreign trade turnover between Central Asian countries and China reached a record high of $106.3 billion, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Commerce of China.
According to the Chinese ministry, total volume of exports and imports increased by 12% year-on-year, demonstrating steady growth for the fifth consecutive year. China secured its status as the largest trading partner of Central Asian countries for the first time.
China's exports to the countries of the region grew by 11% reaching $71.2 billion. The bulk of supplies include electromechanical and high-tech products. Particularly notable was the strengthening of the so-called "new trio" of goods: electric vehicles, lithium batteries and solar panels.
Imports from Central Asian countries to China showed higher growth, increasing by 14% to $35.1 billion.
20.01.2026, 13:28 58286
Kazakhstan set to accelerate expansion of its energy capacities
At the Ulttyq Qurultay, President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev stressed the need for Kazakhstan to rapidly increase its energy capacity without waiting for the completion of the construction of nuclear power plants, Qazinform News Agency reports.
He noted that the country currently generates 123 billion kWh of electricity that is insufficient to meet strategic development plans. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that data centers consume as much energy as metallurgical plants, making energy self‑sufficiency a critical element of state policy.
The President highlighted Kazakhstan’s significant coal reserves, nearly 33 billion tons, enough to last roughly 300 years at current consumption levels.
He said coal is a strategic asset that should be fully utilized with modern technologies to minimize environmental damage. He stressed Kazakhstan needs to commission new energy capacities without waiting for the completion of the construction of nuclear power plants.
The Head of State instructed the Government to grant coal‑based generation the status of a national project and resolve the issue by March 20.
19.01.2026, 19:07 70701
Oil production suspended at Tengiz and Korolev fields
Tengizchevroil (TCO), the field operator, has confirmed the suspension of oil production at Tengiz and Korolev. The decision was made following technical issues with the power supply, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The company clarified that the shutdown is due to an incident affecting specific electrical distribution systems. There is currently no threat to personnel, and no injuries have been reported.
Our technical teams are actively working to identify the root cause, and their priority is to resolve the situation safely," TCO's press service said.
The company emphasizes that the Tengiz field and associated operational facilities remain in a safe condition. The decision to halt operations is a precautionary measure.
19.01.2026, 18:43 71051
Kazakhstan and Spain Discuss Cooperation in the Energy Sector
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain Danat Mussayev held a meeting with Secretary of State for Energy of Spain Joan Groizard, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties exchanged views on current issues on the energy agenda, including ensuring the sustainable development of the energy sector, matters related to the energy transition, improving energy efficiency, and the introduction of modern technological solutions.
Ambassador informed the Spanish side about the priorities of Kazakhstan’s state policy in this field, including the measures being implemented to modernise the sector, diversify the of energy sources, develop renewable energy, and strengthen the resilience of energy infrastructure.
For his part, Secretary of State noted Spain´s interest in expanding dialogue with Kazakhstan in this area and shared Spanish experience in developing green energy, adapting energy systems to contemporary challenges, and ensuring energy security.
Following the talks, the interlocutors confirmed their intention to further develop practical mechanisms in this field and agreed to continue work on elaborating joint initiatives.
16.01.2026, 20:15 95106
Kuwaiti Company KUFPEC Shows Interest in Investing in Kazakhstan’s Gas Sector
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeyev held a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) Essa Al-Maraghi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the prospects for developing bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Kuwait were considered, and possible areas of cooperation in the energy sector were discussed.
KUFPEC management expressed interest in exploring opportunities in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industry, announcing the start of a preliminary analysis of the country's investment potential.
The parties confirmed their readiness to continue dialogue and exchange information in order to identify promising areas of cooperation and the company’s possible participation in gas sector projects in the medium term.
16.01.2026, 11:45 103731
KMG redirects 300,000 tons of oil amid CPC restrictions
At the end of 2026, in response to restrictions on the supply of Kazakh oil through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system, urgent measures were undertaken to redirect volumes via alternative export routes through the network of JSC KazTransOil, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing KazMunayGas press service.
Around 300,000 tons of oil were redirected through the KazTransOil system for further export deliveries to Germany, China, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, and via the ports of Novorossiysk and Ust-Luga.
In January 2026, given the continuing restrictions on CPC’s intake of oil, measures to redirect supplies will be continued.
Work is also ongoing on additional routes for transporting Kazakh oil:
By the end of 2025, Kazakhstan recorded an upward trend in oil exports to Germany’s Schwedt refinery, with volumes reaching 2.1 million tons. In 2026, shipments are expected to rise further to 2.5 million tons.
