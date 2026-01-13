Kazakhstan’s GDP Growth Reached 6.5% in 2025

Images | Depositphotos

According to preliminary data from the Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product increased by 6.5% in January-December 2025 compared to the same period of the previous year, primeminister.kz reports.





Pursuant to the instructions of the Head of State, the Government has been implementing systemic measures to diversify the economy. Over the past year, the main contribution to economic growth was provided by industry, transport, construction, and trade.





The industrial production index for the year amounted to 7.4%. The manufacturing sector demonstrated steady growth of 6.4%. These indicators were driven by increased production of food products by 8.1%, oil refining products by 5.9%, chemical industry products by 9.8%, metallurgy products by 1.2%, and machinery and equipment by 12.9%. Growth was recorded in the Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangystau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Ulytau, and Turkestan regions, as well as in the cities of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent.





Growth in the transport and warehousing sector reached 20.4% for the year (20.3% in January-November), driven by an increase in freight transportation volumes, primarily by road and rail, as well as growth in passenger transportation in a number of regions. An increase was also noted in auxiliary transport services, including freight forwarding, air traffic management, services of airports, warehouses and storage facilities, as well as grain and refrigerated cargo storage services.





In the construction sector, growth amounted to 15.9%, exceeding the January-November 2025 figure (14.7%). Growth was ensured by the implementation of infrastructure and social projects, including the construction of comfortable schools, medical facilities, transport, and engineering infrastructure. In January-December 2025, the total area of commissioned housing reached 20.1 million square meters, which is 5.1% higher than in 2024.





Positive dynamics were also observed in trade: in January-December 2025, the sector showed growth of 8.9% (8.8% in January-November). The main contribution was made by wholesale trade, whose share exceeded two-thirds of the total sector volume. The increase in wholesale trade growth rates was influenced by enterprises selling grain, seeds, and animal feed (2.6-fold increase), machinery and equipment (+99.8%), pharmaceutical products (+44.1%), cars and light motor vehicles (+33%), dairy products, eggs, edible oils and fats (+25.8%), sugar, chocolate, and sugar confectionery (+21.2%), and a wide range of consumer goods (+12.5%).





Performance in agriculture, forestry, and fisheries amounted to 5.9%, supported by positive dynamics in crop production (+7.8%) and livestock farming (+3.3%). Growth in the information and communications sector reached 3.6%.





Overall, the pace of economic development reflects the sustained growth of key sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy.