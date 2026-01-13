12.01.2026, 13:10 5506

Kazakhstan’s GDP Growth Reached 6.5% in 2025

Depositphotos
According to preliminary data from the Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product increased by 6.5% in January-December 2025 compared to the same period of the previous year, primeminister.kz reports.

Pursuant to the instructions of the Head of State, the Government has been implementing systemic measures to diversify the economy. Over the past year, the main contribution to economic growth was provided by industry, transport, construction, and trade.

The industrial production index for the year amounted to 7.4%. The manufacturing sector demonstrated steady growth of 6.4%. These indicators were driven by increased production of food products by 8.1%, oil refining products by 5.9%, chemical industry products by 9.8%, metallurgy products by 1.2%, and machinery and equipment by 12.9%. Growth was recorded in the Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangystau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Ulytau, and Turkestan regions, as well as in the cities of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent.

Growth in the transport and warehousing sector reached 20.4% for the year (20.3% in January-November), driven by an increase in freight transportation volumes, primarily by road and rail, as well as growth in passenger transportation in a number of regions. An increase was also noted in auxiliary transport services, including freight forwarding, air traffic management, services of airports, warehouses and storage facilities, as well as grain and refrigerated cargo storage services.

In the construction sector, growth amounted to 15.9%, exceeding the January-November 2025 figure (14.7%). Growth was ensured by the implementation of infrastructure and social projects, including the construction of comfortable schools, medical facilities, transport, and engineering infrastructure. In January-December 2025, the total area of commissioned housing reached 20.1 million square meters, which is 5.1% higher than in 2024.

Positive dynamics were also observed in trade: in January-December 2025, the sector showed growth of 8.9% (8.8% in January-November). The main contribution was made by wholesale trade, whose share exceeded two-thirds of the total sector volume. The increase in wholesale trade growth rates was influenced by enterprises selling grain, seeds, and animal feed (2.6-fold increase), machinery and equipment (+99.8%), pharmaceutical products (+44.1%), cars and light motor vehicles (+33%), dairy products, eggs, edible oils and fats (+25.8%), sugar, chocolate, and sugar confectionery (+21.2%), and a wide range of consumer goods (+12.5%).

Performance in agriculture, forestry, and fisheries amounted to 5.9%, supported by positive dynamics in crop production (+7.8%) and livestock farming (+3.3%). Growth in the information and communications sector reached 3.6%.

Overall, the pace of economic development reflects the sustained growth of key sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy.
 

08.01.2026, 18:39

Kazakhstan’s exports to Turkic Council Nations reach $7.6bn

Depositphotos
Kazakhstan’s main exports to the countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) include copper, oil, grain, and agricultural products, Qazinform News Agency reports.

Vice Minister of National Economy Assan Darbayev presented trade data between Kazakhstan and OTS countries at the 3rd General Assembly of the Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI).

Kazakhstan’s total trade with OTS countries reached $10.4 billion, with the largest volumes recorded with Türkiye at $4.36 billion, Uzbekistan at $3.88 billion, Kyrgyzstan at $1.78 billion, and Azerbaijan at $0.39 billion.

Together, these four countries make up almost the entirety of Kazakhstan’s trade within the organization.

Kazakhstan’s exports to OTS countries reached $7.6 billion, a 17.1% increase, while imports totaled $2.8 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $4.8 billion.

According to the vice minister, this growth reflects the increasing demand for Kazakh products in the markets of Turkic states.
 

05.01.2026, 20:15

Monthly inflation in Kazakhstan stood at 0.9% in December 2025

Depositphotos
Monthly inflation for December 2025 stood at 0.9%, according to the Bureau of National Statistics, Qazinform News Agency reports.

During the month, prices for food products increased by 1.2%, non-food goods rose by 0.7%, and paid services edged up by 0.6%

Over the past month, prices for oranges declined by 2.6%, carrots by 2%, sugar by 1.3%, and eggs by 0.1%. Conversely, prices rose for concentrated milk by 2.1%, hard cheese by 1.8%, and vegetable juices by 1.6%.

Automobiles became 0.4% cheaper, and electrical appliances dropped by 0.9%. Meanwhile, smartphone prices rose by 0.9%, and personal hygiene products increased by 1.1%.

In the public utilities sector, tariffs for sewerage decreased by 2.4% and cold water by 0.9%. During the month, however, taxi services became 1.8% more expensive. Prices for bathhouse visits rose by 2.1%, and cinema tickets by 2.9%.

Annual inflation for 2025 reached 12.3%. Over the past year, food prices surged by 13.5%, and non-food products by 11.1%. Paid service tariffs rose by 12%.

Among food items, annual price decreases were recorded for tomatoes at 7.9%, rice at 4.8%, cucumbers at 4.7%, bell peppers at 2.7%, and dried apricots at 2%. In contrast, prices rose for grapes by 7.7% and green tea by 7.9%.
 

05.01.2026, 14:45

Gold rises more than 1% Monday

freepik.com
Gold rose more than 1 percent on Monday, while other precious metals recorded strong gains, wam.ae reports.

As of 01:19 GMT, spot gold was up 1.5 percent at $4,395.35 per ounce, reaching a more than one-week high. Bullion touched a record high of $4,549.71 on 26th December 2025.

US gold futures for February delivery gained 1.8 percent to $4,405.40.

Spot silver added 4.5 percent to $75.86 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $83.62 on 29th December.

Spot platinum was up 1.5 percent at $2,175.15 per ounce, after rising to an all-time high of $2,478.50 last Monday.

Palladium edged 0.4 percent higher to $1,645.0 per ounce.
 

05.01.2026, 13:20

OPEC+ to continue to pause oil output increase

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, have decided to continue pausing oil output increases in February and March due to seasonal factors, Xinhua reports.

The decision followed a virtual meeting of OPEC+ member countries, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman, to review global market conditions and the economic outlook.

The eight OPEC+ countries had been raising oil output on a monthly basis since April 2025. However, they decided in late November last year to pause the increases in January, February and March 2026 due to seasonality.

According to the statement, the countries will adopt a cautious approach and maintain full flexibility to adjust output levels as needed in response to market developments.

The organization said the next meeting of the eight countries will be held on Feb. 1 to make further decisions.
 

04.01.2026, 19:04

Vehicle production in Kazakhstan rises by 25.5%

According to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan, the country produced 22,580 units of vehicles and equipment worth a total of 311.1 billion tenge, marking the strongest monthly performance recorded throughout last year, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Industry and Construction.

Compared with November 2024, production volumes increased by 25.5 percent.

The passenger car segment was the main driver of growth. In just one month, Kazakh manufacturers produced 20,730 passenger cars, along with 807 trucks, 646 buses, 310 trailers and semi-trailers, and 87 units of special-purpose equipment. The ministry noted that these results were achieved through active expansion of production capacity.

Over the first 11 months of 2025, total vehicle and equipment output reached 146,163 units, valued at 2.03 trillion tenge. This represents a 15.7 percent increase compared with the same period last year.
 

02.01.2026, 17:26

Almaty region to build pet food plant

A new plant for the production of pet food will be built in Kazakhstan’s Almaty region, with investment exceeding 88 billion tenge, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.

The project is part of the President’s directives to develop the country’s processing industry. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has signed the corresponding resolution.

The Agriculture Ministry and Mars Petcare Kazakhstan concluded an agreement to construct the facility in Konaev city. The plant’s design capacity is 100,000 tons of products per year.

It will be commissioned by December 31, 2030, with operations beginning on January 1, 2031. The plant will generate 200 jobs, with at least 85% of positions reserved for Kazakh citizens, alongside training and skills development programs.
 

02.01.2026, 12:10

Kazakhstan to add over 1,800 new railcars and locomotives to its fleet in 2026

Depositphotos
Kazakhstan’s transport infrastructure development has entered an active phase, with plans to deliver 236 locomotives, more than 1,400 freight cars, and 191 modern passenger coaches this year, Deputy Transport Minister Zhanibek Taizhanov revealed, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Government's press service.

In 2025, the country's freight volumes reached a record 318 million tons. This year targets to hit 327 million tons, with transit traffic growing steadily at 20% annually.

Among the major completed projects are Dostyk-Moyynty line and Almaty bypass (911 km), which helped boost network capacity fivefold.

He said construction of the Kyzylzhar-Moyynty and Darbaza-Maktaaral sections, modernization of the Altynkol-Zhetygen and Beyneu-Mangystau routes are to be completed next year.

He stressed 1,500 km of track were repaired in 2025; 1,600 km planned for 2026.

A large-scale railway station modernization program is underway, set for completion in 2026.

He noted port infrastructure modernization and the addition of four ferries to the national fleet are underway as part of the expansion of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) projects. It is targeted to boost container flow up to 90,000 TEU in 2026.
 

31.12.2025, 18:20

Xinjiang Lihua increases the investment volume in Kazakhstan to 600 million US dollars

gov.kz
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakh Invest National Company JSC Madiyar Sultanbek held a working meeting with Xu Jie, General Director of Xinjiang Lihua (Group) Co., Ltd, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current status of implementation of the investment project to establish a cotton and textile cluster in Turkestan Region, as well as plans for its expansion. The project provides for the formation of a full production cycle, including up to 10 production facilities covering cotton cultivation and primary processing, production of yarn and textile products, manufacturing of drip irrigation systems and related materials.

Initially, the investment volume of the project was estimated at 450 million US dollars; however, during the meeting, the intention to increase the total volume of investments to 600 million US dollars was confirmed in connection with the expansion of the production program and scaling of capacities.

At present, within the framework of the project, a PVC pipe manufacturing plant has already been commissioned in the TURAN SEZ, installation of equipment at the spinning facility is nearing completion, two cotton ginning plants are in operation, and equipment installation is underway at the drip tape production facility. Full commissioning of all facilities is planned for the first quarter of 2026. Implementation of the cluster will allow for the creation of more than 4,000 jobs and the formation of a sustainable industrial base in the region with a high level of localization.

Deputy Minister Kuantyrov noted that the Xinjiang Lihua project is of significant importance for the development of the national processing industry and the promotion of products under the Made in Kazakhstan brand: "For us, it is fundamentally important not only to attract investment, but also to form full-fledged production chains with high value added within the country. Projects of this scale create a foundation for producing competitive products under the Made in Kazakhstan brand, strengthen export potential and contribute to regional development. The state is interested in the timely launch of all facilities and will provide the investor with the necessary support," he emphasized.

Commenting on the company’s plans, Xu Jie noted that the increase in investment volume reflects the investor’s long-term intentions in Kazakhstan. According to him, the company decided to expand the project, increasing the total volume of investments to 600 million US dollars, considering Kazakhstan as a key platform for developing production with export potential.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their interest in further expanding cooperation, ensuring synchronized commissioning of production capacities and effective implementation of the project within the established timeframes, with support from Kazakh Invest and relevant government authorities.
 

