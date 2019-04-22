Kazakhstan's meat production up 10.6%

Meat production of Kazakhstan has reached 67,254 tons during January-March this year that is 10.6% more against the same period of 2018, the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry reports.

Milk production reduced by 3.7% as compared to the last January-March to stand at 130,118 tons, wheat-to-flour production hit 966,336 tons.

