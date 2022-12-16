This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Stadler Rail AG sign cooperation agreements
relevant news
Regional authorities blamed for loss of promising investment projects
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President urges not take too long with signing of free trade zone deal with UAE
The area of foreign trade interests of the Union expands with every passing year. This is a positive trend and Kazakhstan backs it. It is important now to focus on increasing the quality of relations with partners, with which preferential agreements were signed. They are Vietnam, Serbia, and Iran," said Tokayev.
Kazakhstan notes the beginning of talks with the UAE on an agreement on free trade zone. I believe this initiative is quite promising and corresponds to the interests of the Eurasian Five. It is important not to take too long with this process," he added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan-Lithuania trade turnover increases 2.1fold in 9 months of 2022 - FM
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Large Swiss pharmaceutical holding to open production of anticancer drugs in Kazakhstan
Currently, our team is leading two large projects by SVEVIND and Fortesque in the field of green hydrogen production. In addition, work is underway to agree on the conditions for several more projects under the Investment Agreement. The other day in France, during the visit of the Head of State, a document was signed with the French company Alstom. The general list consists of 70 projects with investments of more than $13 billion," Azamat Kozhanov stressed.
The pharmaceutical industry is strategically important for our country. In the context of the pandemic, we had to reconsider our approaches to the development of the pharmaceutical industry. Thus, the Government expects to increase the share of its own pharmaceutical production in the country to 50% by 2025. The arrival of the largest pharmaceutical company in the world, the so-called "Big Pharma", is a landmark event for the development of the industry as a whole. We are confident that the implementation of the project will give a new impetus and bring the pharmaceutical industry of Kazakhstan to a qualitatively new level. It is important to note that Kazakhstan is one of the few countries that have received the opportunity to develop contract manufacturing of medicines. The company plans to further expand the pharmaceutical production chain in the country," said Almat Zhumabayev, project manager at Investment Task Force KAZAKH INVEST.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
South Korean company to build thermal power plant in Zhambyl rgn
The regional head and the President of the South Korean company discussed thoroughly the issues of realization of joint projects in the energy sector. The company is to build a thermal power station with a capacity of 270MW in the region. 500 jobs are expected to be created. The project is estimated at KZT180bn," the press service said in a statement.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Russia have great potential to step up trade, economic cooperation - President
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Russia see growth in trade
The trade between Kazakhstan and Russia has grown," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
09.12.2022, 10:27Head of State appoints ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria, Lithuania and Albania 09.12.2022, 09:4339861Temirtay Izbastin relieved of his post of Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Bulgaria 09.12.2022, 09:0237921President appoints Malik Murzalin as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Georgia 09.12.2022, 09:2437851Baurzhan Mukhamedzhanov relieved of his post of Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Georgia 09.12.2022, 08:2826896Kazakh Military Orchestra congratulates Uzbekistanis on Constitution Day 16.11.2022, 15:2967056President unveils monument to Akhmet Baiturssynov in Almaty 22.11.2022, 13:1163791Kazakh capital enters ranking of Smart Centres Index 25.11.2022, 15:1260751University of Calgary to open its branch in Semey 29.11.2022, 14:5757881Sievers Apple from Kazakhstan perpetuated in Greece 28.11.2022, 14:3257171Oil workers discover ancient tomb near Aktau