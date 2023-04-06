05.04.2023, 10:11 4056
Kazakhstan to cultivate Vietnam’s rice
The first session of the Kazakhstan-Vietnam agricultural cooperation subcommittee took place in Hanoi. Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yerbol Taszhurekov headed the Kazakh delegation, Kazinform refers to the Agriculture Ministry’s press service.
Those attending focused on the development of agro-industrial cooperation and shared views on opportunities for the expansion of bilateral ties. In particular, the sides agreed to contribute to the sooner signing of an agreement on veterinary cooperation and the exchange of veterinary and phytosanitary export and import requirements.
As part of its tour, the Kazakh delegation visited the Thai Binh Seed headquarters. It is the country's largest company engaged in rice seed production. The company gave Kazakhstan six rice varieties to cultivate in the territory of Kyzylorda region taking into account its soil characteristics and climatic zone.
05.04.2023, 17:59 2631
Kazakhstan to sign $30mln worth contracts with Azerbaijan
A regular trade and economic mission of Kazakhstan’s commodity producers has started its work in the capital of Azerbaijan
A regular trade and economic mission of Kazakhstan’s commodity producers has started its work in the capital of Azerbaijan. The mission is called to boost business contacts between the two countries, Kazinform reports.
The event is organized by the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh Embassy in Baku on the threshold of the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Astana and the regular 19th session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation.
The representatives of more than 20 Kazakh companies arrived in Baku to showcase their goods and services to Azerbaijani partners. Talks have been held since Tuesday. Azerbaijani companies show interested in Kazakhstani companies’ products.
Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev leads the Kazakh delegation.
According to him, Azerbaijan is one of the areas representing high trade and economic interest for Kazakhstan. Annually, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan enter into contracts worth at least 30 million US dollars.
Last year, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan rose by 40% and reached 262 million US dollars. In January-February 2023, this amount increased almost by 15%.
23 companies representing machine building, agriculture, light industry and chemical sectors are attending today’s event. More than 1,170 companies with Azerbaijani capital are operating in Kazakhstan today. In turn 145 Kazakhstani companies are working in Azerbaijan," Kairat Torebayev says.
As for the structure of commodity turnover, Kazakhstan exports mainly floating equipment, railroad locomotives, rails, batteries, petroleum products, wheat, rice etc. to Azerbaijan.
This year we see a significant demand for wheat, which has increased by 26%, oil products - by 3.5 times, margarine - by 4 times and confectionery - by 87%. Kazakhstan buys centrifuges and pipes from Azerbaijan," he says.
The Vice Minister called the two countries’ businesses to communicate more actively and enhance bilateral trade ties.
We have over 20 tools of exporters support and we are ready to help you," he noted.
Azerbaijan opened its trade house in Kazakhstan. This proved to be a successful case. It is high time to open a similar trade house in Almaty. Alongside, we need to consider an opportunity of opening Kazakhstani Trade House in Baku," Kairat Torebayev says.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov says that small and medium businesses have been one of the main drivers of Kazakhstan’s economy. New rules complying with international standards are implemented.
Azerbaijan is a key trade and economic partner for us in the South Caucasian region. The political dialogue between our countries is trustful and intensive. Lifting of pandemic-related restrictions and launch of direct flights - all of these will help strengthen the investment and economic ties," Serzhan Abdykarimov added.
After the mission, the business structures of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan signed a number of bilateral documents and held bilateral talks in B2B format.
Chairman of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency Rufat Atakishiyev, Deputy Executive Director of the Export and Investments Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) Zohrab Gadirov as well as the representatives of KPMG and local businessmen attended the event.
The goal of the mission is to establish direct contacts, boosting trade relations between Kazakhstani enterprises and promising Azerbaijani importers, traders and distributors.
Noteworthy to say at the meeting with Azerbaijani President in August 2022, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that both countries’ governments should take efforts to raise bilateral commodity turnover to 1 billion US dollars in the nearest outlook.
03.04.2023, 09:05 9261
Kazakhstan and other OPEC+ members to cut oil production
Kazakhstan will voluntarily cut its oil production by 78,000 barrels per day from May till the end of 2023 in coordination with other OPEC + countries
Kazakhstan and other OPEC+ participating countries plan to reduce their oil production starting from May 2023, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Energy Ministry's press service.
Kazakhstan will voluntarily cut its oil production by 78,000 barrels per day from May till the end of 2023 in coordination with other OPEC + countries. This reduction is a precautionary measure in addition to the oil production cut adopted at the 33rd OPEC + Ministerial Meeting as of October 5, 2022, it said in a statement.
31.03.2023, 15:06 18366
Kazakhstan and UAE agree to increase tankage for oil transport across Caspian Sea
CEO of KazMunaiGas National Company JSC Magzum Mirzagaliyev and Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, held talks, Kazinform refers to the company’s press service.
The sides debated the Caspian Integrated Maritime Solutions (CIMS) joint venture’s development strategy which is officially registered and functioning since February this year.
The parties focused on further extension of the CIMS tanker fleet to ship oil across the Caspian Sea and Black Sea.
Besides those attending discussed the development of the service fleet for the Kazakhstani sector of the Caspian Sea.
30.03.2023, 14:39 23836
EBRD offers fresh funds to promote green investment in Kazakhstan
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which became fully aligned with the Paris Agreement at the start of 2023, is helping Kazakhstan to reduce energy consumption, promote the use of renewable energy sources and support local businesses in adopting environmentally friendly practices, ebrd.com reports.
Hundreds of companies and thousands of households across the country will be able to modernise production, increase their energy efficiency and improve their climate resilience thanks to a new financing facility launched by the EBRD today.
The Bank is providing funds of up to US$ 150 million (in KZT equivalent) to participating financial institutions under the Kazakhstan Green Economy Financing Facility II (GEFF Kazakhstan II) for on-lending to individuals, private-sector companies and small and medium-sized businesses across the country.
The facility will also offer financing to vendors and producers of high-performing green goods and equipment, including those covered by the online Green Technology Selector, available on the GEFF Kazakhstan II website.
Supported by the Climate Investment Funds (CIF), GEFF Kazakhstan II will also promote the development of local markets for green technologies and equipment, which will contribute to the growth of the green economy, make green technologies more affordable and create new job opportunities. It will facilitate investment in climate change mitigation and adaptation projects, advance the circular economy, and promote the decarbonisation and competitiveness of the Kazakh economy.
GEFF Kazakhstan II also incorporates the EBRD’s Gender SMART approach, promoting equality of opportunity and the increased role of women in Kazakhstan’s economy. Participating financial institutions will take on board a new investment culture driven by gender equality and offer gender-sensitive financial products.
GEFF Kazakhstan II builds on the GEFF Kazakhstan pilot, which has been in place since 2020, supported by the Government of Austria and the Global Environment Facility (GEF). Since its inception, the project has attracted more than 1,500 clients and channelled over US$ 30 million into energy- and resource-efficiency projects around the country.
It also has helped to reduce annual CO2 emissions by more than 200,000 tonnes and achieve primary energy savings of more than 573,000 MWh. The funds were provided through Bank CenterCredit, Shinhan Bank and KMF, a microfinance organisation. More than 60 per cent of these projects involved women-led businesses and were in rural areas.
With more than €10 billion invested in the country to date through 304 projects, Kazakhstan is the EBRD’s largest and longest-running banking operation in Central Asia.
28.03.2023, 11:39 30636
KazTransOil starts shipping 25,000 tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan
JSC "KazTransOil" has started shipping 25 thousand tons of Russian oil for transit through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan en route "Omsk - Pavlodar - Shymkent - oil loading rack Shagyr" (loading into railway tanks), Kazinform learned from the company's press office.
Oil transportation is carried out in accordance with the oil supply schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In 2023, the expected volume of Russian oil transit to the Republic of Uzbekistan through the system of main oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC will be 250 thousand tons.
16.03.2023, 15:54 60486
KazTransOil plans to transit 25,000 tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan in March
In accordance with the oil supply schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in March KazTransOil JSC plans to transport 25,000 tons of Russian oil through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan along the route Omsk - Pavlodar - Shymkent - oil loading rack Shagyr (loading at railway tanks).
In 2023, the expected volume of Russian oil transit to the Republic of Uzbekistan through the system of main oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC will make 250, 000 tons, Kazinform quotes the company’s press service.
13.03.2023, 12:44 66281
EBRD helps Ust-Kamenogorsk complete street lighting upgrade
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is rolling out its Green Cities programme in Kazakhstan by financing street lighting improvements in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk (Oskemen), the largest municipality in the east of the country
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is rolling out its Green Cities programme in Kazakhstan by financing street lighting improvements in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk (Oskemen), the largest municipality in the east of the country, ebrd.com reports.
A senior 10-year loan of KZT 4.1 billion (€8.5 million) will be provided to the Regional Center of Public-Private Partnership of the East Kazakhstan region, which is responsible for the preparation of public-private partnerships in the region. It will allow the upgrade of the street lighting system in Ust-Kamenogorsk to be completed and an additional 6,000 energy-efficient LED street lights along 150 city streets to be installed.
This is one of the first projects under the Ust-Kamenogorsk Green City Action Plan (GCAP) - a crucial tool that is helping the municipality set out its sustainable development vision and strategic objectives, as well as the actions and investments required to address high-priority environmental issues. The GCAP, jointly developed by the EBRD and the city, will help, among other things, reduce CO2 and other harmful emissions and improve air quality in the city.
The city of Ust-Kamenogorsk and the Bank have been working on upgrading the city’s street lighting since 2017. Joint efforts have already allowed over 22,000 spotlights to be replaced, more than 400 electric cabinets to be installed and over 340 km of electric cables to be laid. These improvements have contributed to electricity savings, a more efficient operating company and a significant reduction in traffic accidents and crime in the city.
Technical assistance for the project preparation was provided by the TaiwanBusiness-EBRD Technical Cooperation Fund.
With almost €10 billion invested in the country to date through 304 projects, Kazakhstan is the EBRD’s largest and longest-running banking operation in Central Asia.
03.03.2023, 12:56 109136
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan set up UzQazTrade company
Images | gov.kz
QazTrade trade policy development centre and UzTrade JSC founded the UzQazTrade foreign trade company to boost mutual turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Trade Ministry.
According to QazTrade director general Nuraly Bukeikhanov, the development of a joint company will let Kazakhstani companies increase amount of deliveries of goods to both markets, contribute to generation of proposals on lifting restrictions and barriers in mutual trade.
First it is planned to purchase fruit and vegetable products from Uzbekistan to meet the domestic needs. The company is expected to help sell Kazakhstani flour goods in the territory of Uzbekistan with an opportunity for further exports to Afghanistan. Notably, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed on granting preferences on supply chain costs.
Besides, the project will contribute to raising efficiency of state measures to reduce Kazakhstan’s dependence on imports from the third countries.
In 2022 the sales between the two nations reached $5 billion dollars that is 29.8% more as compared to 2021 with $3.8 billion dollars. Kazakhstan’s exports grew by 33% to stand at $3.7 billion dollars mainly thanks to ore, wheat, sunflower oil, meat exports. Kazakhstan’s import rose in 2022 by 21.4% to hit $1.3 billion dollars. Kazakhstan mainly buys spark-ignited engines, grapes, bricks, etc.
