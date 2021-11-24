Система Orphus

Kazakhstan to launch glass production in 2022

23.11.2021, 19:26 13177
Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov told the Government meeting that it is planned to launch new projects to diversify domestic goods, Kazinform reports.
 

It is expected to launch glass production in Kyzylorda region in 2022 with a capacity of 197,100 tons of flat glass a year. Investments into the project will make KZT 42.1 bln. It is targeted to cover domestic needs in flat glass by 98%," Atamkulov said.

 
Three new clay tile productions with participation of foreign investors will be put into service in Kazakhstan until 2023. It will let cover home needs by 90%. It is also planned to put onstream two more caustic ash productions until 2025 to fully meet domestic requirements.
 
23.11.2021, 11:34 13744
Last week, Almaty airport confirmed information from KazTAG agency that it may suspend refueling of transit cargo flights. Taking into account that a third of airlines' expenses are spent on the purchase of aviation fuel, it can be assumed that this will certainly affect the cost of tickets. On the eve of the New Year holidays, this will be a "pleasant surprise" for passengers.
 
In October, airlines and major airports had no confirmed volumes for November. The head of state also openly announced that there is a serious shortage of fuel in the domestic market.
 
To stabilize the current situation, the aviation industry of Kazakhstan is forced to import significant volumes of fuel from Russia. Taking into account transportation, the cost of aviation fuel in Kazakhstan is much higher than in other states of the world.
 
As KazTAG had reported, National Company KazMunayGas JSC in assessing the cost of aviation fuel is guided by the industry review by Argus Caspian Market. The editors decided to compare the current cost of aviation fuel:
 
- at the beginning of 2021 the price of aviation fuel in Kazakhstan was 25% lower than the world average (about $ 400 in Kazakhstan and about $ 500 in Europe), but by the end of October prices in Kazakhstan already exceeded the world level by 17% (about $ 900 in Kazakhstan);
 
- as KazTAG found out, the cost of jet fuel in Europe is about $ 720 per ton, in China $ 750 per ton, in Russia $ 710 per ton, in Kyrgyzstan $ 750 per ton, and in Uzbekistan $ 800 per ton.
 
22.11.2021, 17:00 24220
Over the past year, Kazakhstanis’ interest in the country's pension system has increased. Many associate this with the introduction of the opportunity to use part of their savings to buy housing and get medical treatment for themselves or their relatives. Zhanat Kurmanov, chairman of the board of UAPF JSC, told in an interview to Kazpravda.kz what changes will be made in the pension system.
 
As he noted, a few years ago, Kazakhstanis did not have the opportunity to enjoy their pension accruals, and even doubted the UAPF. However, this year the situation has changed dramatically, and citizens realized that it was their money.
 

I want to say that the pension system will be modernized until 2030. The document "Concept of modernization of the pension system" approved by the decree of the President in 2014 was adopted, which reflects all stages of development of the pension system in Kazakhstan. The goals and main tasks do not change and will develop further, taking into account continuity," Kurmanov emphasized.

 
The chairman of the board of the UAPF added that despite the fact that a number of tasks have already been implemented at the first stage, further correction of the concept is necessary. A number of proposals and adjustments have already been made by experts, private traders and specialists in areas. The UAPF carefully takes into account the experience of international colleagues.
 

The labor market is changing a lot. For example, the structure of employment has changed. This is reflected in the employees participating in the pension savings system. There are questions about the coverage of the self-employed," he said.

 
In addition, Kurmanov added that the length of service of the participants in the pension savings system is an important factor in the size of the pension when they retire. But at the same time, the state retained the solidary pension, which increases by 2% every year.
 

A multi-level system is developing, our citizens will have a multi-component and multi-vector pension. From this point of view, for those who cannot save, there will be a minimum pension," summed up Kurmanov.

 
22.11.2021, 13:59 18118
A sufficient supply of gasoline and diesel fuel has been formed in Kazakhstan, the press service of the government said in a press release on Monday.
 

Thanks to the measures taken, the situation on the market for fuels and lubricants has stabilized. As of November 19, a sufficient total stock of oil products was formed - 200.6 thousand tons of gasoline and 215.8 thousand tons of diesel fuel, which is enough to cover 15 daily needs of the country," the report says.

 
At present all oil refineries are operating in routine mode with daily production and shipment of light oil products to the domestic market.
 
