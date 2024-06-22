This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to sell Mobile Telecom-Service to Qatar's Power International Holding for $1bln
Kazakhstan’s wholesale trade hit KZT 15 trillion in Jan-May
Kazakhstan, China expand road transportations
In recent years, we have observed a stable tendency of growth of road transportations between the two countries. In 2023, the volume of goods transported by road made 1.8 million tons, which is two times higher against 2022 (708,000 tons)," the senator said.
The Agreement also regulates the norms of implementation of IT and improvement of the conditions for transportations, providing for the possibility of the passage of the carriers deep into the territories of Kazakhstan and China. Domestic carriers will be able to reach major cargo-generating cities and international seaports of China," Andrey Lukin said.
Heat and power plants generate 66% of electricity in Kazakhstan
Industrial production in Kazakhstan reaches 19.4 trillion tenge in early 2024
Prices for social products continue to decline in the Republic of Kazakhstan
During the week, prices decreased for 10 types of goods: cabbage (9.7%), onions (1.3%), buckwheat groats (1.1%), chicken meat (0.6%), rice (0.4%), sunflower oil (0.4%), cones (0.2%), sugar, cottage cheese and flour (0.1% each). Overall, the overall price index for basic food products in Kazakhstan decreased by 0.1%. Decrease was noted in 11 regions, especially significant in Almaty, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan. Prices for oil, beef, salt and eggs remained stable", - said First Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Aizhan Bizhanova.
To ensure direct supplies of vegetables to megacities from producers, a list of agricultural producers in Akmola, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions was formed. In total, more than 900 enterprises. All data was transferred to the akimats of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent for further contracting of vegetable supplies", - said Yerbol Taszhurekov.
Brand new car sales in Kazakhstan decline in May
The 2024 sales figures were on par with those of the previous year, but the figures continued declining in May. The market is getting back to a normal, as it should be. We forecast sales at the level of 160,000 to 165,000 new cars this year. In turn, official dealers are continuing promotions and lucrative offers in order to encourage people to purchase new vehicles. However, the illegal importation of the older vehicles continues to grow," Anar Makasheva, KAU president, stated.
State fulfills all its social obligations in 2023 - Finance Minister
Budget deficit made 3.1 trillion tenge or 2.6% against GDP (119 251.1657 billion tenge). As of January 1, 2024, state debt totaled 27.2 trillion tenge or 22.8% of GDP," Madi Takiyev said, reporting on utilization of the national budget in 2023.
In general, compared to 2022, incomes increased by 4 trillion tenge (+138.8%, from 10.5 trillion in 2022 to 14.5 trillion in 2023). 2.9 trillion tenge of this amount was secured by tax revenues which rose by 29% (from 10 trillion tenge in 2022 to 12.9 trillion tenge in 2023)," Madi Takiyev added.
Costs for 271 mln tenge were reimbursed to enterprises
