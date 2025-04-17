Kazakhstan to supply natural uranium concentrates to Czech Republic

Images | Depositphotos
The Bureau of National Statistics' most recent annual inflation figures revealed notable rises in a number of industries. Prices for consumer products, housing utilities, services, and transportation increased over the same period last year, the Bureau of National Statistics
reports.
Compared to March last year, tariffs for cold water increased by 88.4%, water disposal - by 23.7%, central heating - by 19%, hot water - by 14.6%, electricity - by 14.3%, gas transported through distribution networks - by 13.3%, garbage collection - by 11.1%, payment for housing maintenance - by 11%.
Prices for services of organization of comprehensive recreation increased by 47.3%, connection services - by 13.9%, health services - by 13.4%, maintenance and repair of personal vehicles services - by 12.9%, hairdressers and personal service establishments - by 12.6%, catering services - by 11.3%, recreation and sporting activities services - by 9.2%. Travel by rail passenger transport increased by 23.6%, city bus - by 11.2%, air passenger transport - by 10%. The cost of renting housing increased by 14.9%.
The price level for audiovisual and photographic equipment increased by 48%, jewelry and watches - by 26.6%, new cars - by 21.6%, carpets and other floor coverings - by 13.9%, clothes and shoes - by 10.9%, furniture and household items - by 10%. Liquefied gas in cylinders rose in price by 23%, firewood - by 14.8%.
Increases in prices was noted for potato by 66.4%, bulb onions - by 32.2%, cabbage - by 27.3%, mineral and drinking water - by 17.1%, sunflower oil - 16.8%, confectionery - by 15%, tomatoes - by 14.9%, bananas - 14.6%, alcoholic drinks and tobacco products - by 13%, butter - by 12.2%, fruit and vegetable juices - by 11.4%, beef - by 11.2%, gold drinks - by 11.1%, fish and seafood - by 10.6%. A decrease in prices was observed for buckwheat by 17.7%, eggs - by 8.3%, carrot - by 7.4%, rice - by 6.3%.
Regionally in March 2025, the inflation rate exceeding the republican average was in seven regions, of which the highest was in Astana city (13.3%), Karagandy (12.1%), Akmola (12%) regions.