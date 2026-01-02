Images | Screenshot from video

G1 humanoid robots from the Chinese company Unitree Robotics performed a synchronized front somersault while serving as backup dancers during singer Wang Lihong's concert in Chengdu, reports the South China Morning Post.





The robots performed a number to the song "Open Fire," demonstrating complex choreography, including arm and leg movements and turns. On stage, they wore silver suits and black pants.





The video of the performance quickly went viral and attracted international attention. Elon Musk reposted the video on social media site X, calling the performance "impressive."



