Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan launch 70 joint projects worth over $3bn
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agree to implement investment projects and trade contracts worth $7 bln
Almaty attracted KZT 715 bln in investments in 1H 2024
Camel breeding and light industry: Tamara Duisenova learns about business initiatives within Auyl Amanaty program
It is impossible to purchase a large herd of camels with the help of microcredit only. Therefore, it is important to use the mechanism of commodity lending in the agro-industrial complex. There are many examples of successful application of this practice in the country. In Zhambyl region it is proposed to introduce an insurance mechanism. I believe that it is beneficial for all parties," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
It is necessary to make maximum efforts for camel breeding development. If the cooperative expresses a desire, we are ready to provide 100 camels and give necessary consultations on their keeping. Or we can help build a small camel milk processing plant here," Sydyk Dauletov, the owner of the agricultural enterprise, suggested.
Now I can produce up to 2 thousand pieces of sandblock per day. Two employees worked before, and now I have increased the number of jobs to eight. The demand for products is high. Besides Shu itself, many orders come from Moyinkum, Merken and Korday districts," the villager said.
Now we are implementing the program "Kүmis jas". In addition, there is a mechanism of social jobs subsidized by the state. A youth internship project should also be considered. In general, there are a number of support measures aimed at improving the lives of rural residents. It is necessary to widely publicize them," Tamara Duisenova noted.
"Auyl Amanaty" in action: villagers of Zhambyl region open production facilities and create new jobs
Improving the welfare of villagers is the key to the development of the state. The project "Auyl Amanaty" is realized in each region, taking into account the peculiarities of the region. It is important to share successful practices and widely disseminate positive cases of the program implementation. Rural akims should more actively carry out explanatory work with the population," Tamara Duisenova summarized.
Kazakhstan posts 0.7% increase in monthly inflation
China ranks among Top 5 investors in Kazakhstan
Uzbekistan, China open trade house in Nanjing
9.2 million tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2023
