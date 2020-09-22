Kazakhstanis lost more than T1 billion at Questra World financial pyramid

The prime minister emphasized that the measures taken made it possible to stabilize the rise in prices for socially significant goods at 4.4%, which is two times lower than last year's indicators (8.7%). The head of government gave the example of the city of Almaty on price stabilization, where work was quickly carried out to allocate funds for the ‘reverse scheme,’ which made it possible to ensure timely replenishment and expand the list of socially important goods purchased for stabilization funds.