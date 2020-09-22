Kazakhstanis lost more than T1 billion at Questra World financial pyramid

More than T1 billion was lost by people in Kazakhstan who invested in the Questra World financial pyramid, said Nurdilda Oraz, official representative of the Kazakhstani Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan is conducting a pre-trial investigation agains the citizens of Kazakhstan and other countries on the creationof a financial pyramid called Questra World, Questra Holding, Atlantic Global Asset Management, Five Winds Asset Management in 2016 and 2017. Thousands of citizens of Kazakhstan have suffered from their actions, the damage exceeded T1 billion," he said.
Source: KazTAG
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.