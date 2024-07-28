25.07.2024, 18:20 13001
Kazatomprom obtains the right for uranium exploration in the Turkestan region
Images | kazatomprom.kz
As part of the state subsoil geological survey program, Kazatomprom conducted geological studies at this block using its own funds, which resulted in the identification of P1 and P2 uranium resources, the press service of Kazatomprom reports.
According to preliminary estimates, inferred resources amount to up to 30,000 tonnes of uranium. The feasibility of further exploration works has been confirmed, aiming to convert these resources into C2 and C1 reserve categories, which will result in updated uranium reserves data at the block.
As part of the Program on replenishment of uranium resources, Kazatomprom plans to conduct exploration works for a period of 6 years, with a subsequent registration of estimated uranium reserves to the state balance.
We are proud that our efforts in uranium prospecting and exploration are yielding results, contributing to strengthening Kazakhstan's position as a global leader in the uranium industry, which is especially important given the growing demand in the uranium market. I am confident that further research and development will significantly increase our uranium resources, contributing to global energy security and the economic growth of our country," emphasized Meirzhan Yussupov, CEO of Kazatomprom.
Growing attention to energy security and diversification of energy generation sources has brought nuclear power into the spotlight as an indispensable alternative to fossil fuels. As a leading global producer and supplier of natural uranium, Kazatomprom plays a vital role in the global efforts to transition to green energy sources and achieve net-zero, and remains committed to maintaining this position.
26.07.2024, 20:04
Kazakhstan to export camels, poultry and milk to Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan reached agreement on several veterinary certificates, set to promote trade relations between the two countries, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.
The agreement will allow Kazakhstani producers to export milk and dairy products from cattle and small ruminants to Azerbaijan. The sides also agreed on exports of poultry meat and by-products.
Agreement was reached to sign a veterinary certificate to export camels and other members of the camel family such as lamas, alpacas, vicuñas, breeding cattle and small ruminants, and cattle and small ruminants for slaughter as well as canned goods, sausages, and other processed meat products.
The agreement offers new opportunities for expanding Kazakhstani exports and enhancing economic partnership between the two countries in the livestock sector. I’m convinced that it will promote economic growth and prosperity, said Kazakh agriculture minister Aidarbek Saparov.
The ministry highlighted that the work to expand Kazakhstani exporting products is ongoing.
25.07.2024, 17:03
211 Times More Investments Poured into the Paper Industry in Abai Region
The Abai region is leading in investments in the paper industry. From January to May 2024, 5,058.6 million tenge were invested in this sector. This accounts for 78% of the national level. While from January to May 2023, 24 million tenge were invested in paper production, over the year the volume of investments increased 211 times and exceeded 5 billion tenge. This high result was made possible due to the increased investment volumes in the production of corrugated cardboard, paper, and cardboard packaging, Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
25.07.2024, 14:07
Kazakhstan, Russia's Tyumen region to increase border checkpoint capacity
Images | Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and the Tyumen region of Russia have considered issues of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, Trend reports.
Discussions on this topic took place between the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, and the Governor of the Tyumen Region, Aleksandr Moor.
Thus, the parties discussed a project for the reconstruction of the automobile cargo-passenger multilateral checkpoint across the state border.
As part of a comprehensive overhaul, it is planned to expand the entry groups within the existing borders of the checkpoint and install 2 lanes for cargo traffic and 4 lanes for passenger traffic. The implementation of the project will increase the capacity of the border crossing point and increase trade and economic ties.
To note, trade turnover between the regions of Kazakhstan and the Tyumen region amounted to $113.3 million from January through May.
Meanwhile, the volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia amounted to $9.7 billion from January through May 2024. This is 12.5 percent less than in the same period in 2023 ($11.1 billion).
Kazakhstan's exports to Russia in the first five months of 2024 amounted to $3.36 billion, which is 21.5 percent less year-on-year ($4.3 billion).
In addition, imports from Russia from January through May 2024 decreased by 6.7 percent to $6.3 billion. For the same period in 2023, this figure was $6.8 billion.
25.07.2024, 11:27
Uzbekistan-China trade hits $5.8bln in 1H2024
Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover volume with China amounted to $5.8 billion from January through June 2024, Trend reports.
As per data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this figure is 9.4 percent higher year-on-year ($5.3 billion in January-June 2023).
China ranks first among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan. The country’s share in the total volume of trade turnover in Uzbekistan accounts for 18.5 percent.
The volume of exports to China from Uzbekistan amounted to $994.7 million, which is 0.5 percent less compared to the same period last year ($1 billion in January-June 2023).
Uzbekistan’s imports from China reached $4.9 billion from January through June 2024. This indicator has increased by 16.6 percent year-on-year ($4.2 billion in January-June 2023).
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover volume amounted to $31.8 billion from January through June 2024. This figure has increased by 8.5 percent year-on-year ($29.3 billion in January-June 2023).
Uzbekistan's exports reached $12.9 billion from January through June 2024, while imports amounted to $18.8 billion.
24.07.2024, 19:32
Kazakhstan records decline in car production
In the first half of 2024, Kazakhstan produced 62,435 vehicles to the total amount of 814.4 billion tenge. This is 14.4% less than in the same period of 2023, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Statistics Office.
The share of car manufacturing in the country’s machine-building sector remains at 40%.
Kazakhstan’s Automobile Union link this decline to uncontrolled grey import of used and new cars, which does not conform to the EAEU Technical Regulations, posing a threat to the country’s economic security and creating problems for consumers.
Last year, Kazakhstan sold nearly 200,000 cars, with 70% of them being home-produced ones.
In six months of 2024, 38,691 vehicles were assembled at Kostanay-based Allur Plant (-12.5% against 1H2023). Almaty-based Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan and Hyundai Trans Almaty produced 19,330 cars and commercial vehicles (-22.4%). Daewoo Bus Kazakhstan and SemAZ in Semey assembled 2,528 commercial vehicles (+17%). QazTehna in Karaganda produced 644 vehicles (+45%), while KAMAZ-Engineering in Kokshetau assembled 415 commercial vehicles (-24.8%).
Top-5 popular brands in January-June 2024 (including export) are Hyundai (19,155), Kia (12,967), Chevrolet (12,830), Jac (6,730) and Jetour (5,199).
23.07.2024, 21:44
Kazakhstan becomes one of world leaders in wheat harvesting
Images | pixabay.com
The Ministry of Agriculture has anticipated a favorable wheat yield in 2024, with an estimated 17 million tons, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The ministry's outlook is based on the current status of crops, which suggests a promising outcome. However, the potential for a successful harvest depends on the prevailing weather conditions during the remainder of the growing season and the harvesting process.
The gross wheat harvest is expected to exceed 17 million tons. The volume is sufficient to meet the domestic market demand and allow for export sales.
For comparison, the gross wheat harvest in Kazakhstan in 2022 was 16.4 million tons, while in 2023 it was slightly less at 12.1 million tons.
According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, the global wheat harvest reached 808 million tons in 2022. At that time, Kazakhstan ranked 14th in the world in terms of wheat production, with a yield of 13.8 million tones. The top three wheat-producing countries were China (138 million tons), India (108 million tons) and Russia (104 million tons).
It should be noted that between January and June 2024, the volume of gross agricultural output increased by 3.4% to 1.6 trillion tenge. Of this, 1.5 trillion tenge was accounted for by livestock production and 83 billion tenge by crop production.
The Minister of Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, stated that a favorable harvest is scheduled in 2024. The government has already addressed all matters pertaining to financial and logistical support for the sowing campaign.
23.07.2024, 16:40
Saparov: Government implements direct subsidy mechanism at "clean" 5% to avoid corruption risks
Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov told about the measures taken to increase agricultural production during the Government session, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of State has set a task to increase the volume of gross agricultural output by 2 times in 5 years.
This year, within the framework of the Plan of priority actions to ensure economic growth, we must ensure growth in the industry at the level of 11.6% to last year. In general, for 6 months of this year, the volume of gross agricultural output increased by 3.4% and amounted to 1.6 trillion tenge," the Minister said.
At the same time, the index of physical volume of gross livestock production amounted to 103.5%, IFO crop production 103%. Achievement of the planned index at the level of 11.6%, according to the minister, will be provided in the second half of this year after the completion of harvesting operations. This year the total sown area amounted to 23.8 million hectares. In accordance with the instruction of the Head of State, the plans for diversification of sown areas for the current year have been achieved in the republic as a whole.
The area of wheat has been reduced by 450 thousand hectares, at the same time the area of oilseeds has been increased by 608 thousand hectares, sugar beet - by 9.4 thousand hectares. The area of water-intensive crops was reduced: rice by 6.9 thousand hectares, cotton by 16 thousand hectares. Qualitative preparation for sowing under favorable weather conditions of summer allows to count on a good harvest. The government has solved all the issues of financial and logistical support of the sowing campaign.
For the first time, the volume of preferential lending for spring field work has reached 580 billion tenge at ‘pure’ 5% per annum. In previous years this volume did not exceed 180 billion tenge," Aidarbek Saparov said.
To date, 406 billion tenge has been utilized, regional akimats need to utilize the remaining 174 billion tenge in the near future. The channels for providing preferential financing to agricultural producers through the Agrarian Credit Corporation at the expense of funding of SPK have been expanded. Active work on their involvement is carried out only by 5 regions, which provided 65 billion tenge. These are North Kazakhstan - 20 billion tenge, Kostanay - 20 billion tenge, Pavlodar - 10 billion tenge, East Kazakhstan - 10 billion tenge, Kyzylorda - 5 billion tenge. The rest of the regions, according to the Minister, are reluctant to consider this issue, or refuse to implement the initiative of the Government.
Regarding fertilizers: this year a lot of work has been done in this direction. Thus, if last year 679 thousand tons were applied for the whole year, then only at the moment 1.1 million tons of fertilizers have already been purchased. The plan is 1.5 million tons.
Agrarians were provided with the necessary amount of seeds - 2.4 million tons. The share of elite seeds has increased from 7.1% to 9% this year. Allocated 376 thousand tons of discounted diesel fuel at a price of 250 tenge/liter, which is 15% lower than the market price.
In order to reduce corruption risks, a lot of work has been done to improve the subsidy system. Introduced a mechanism of direct subsidization of interest rates of financial institutions at "pure" 5% per annum," the Minister of Agriculture said.
According to him, the program of preferential leasing of domestically produced agricultural machinery has also been launched at "pure" 5% per annum. The Ministry of Agriculture has adopted a plan of action for its launch, the consideration of applications from farmers is in full swing.
As part of the implementation of the Head of State's instruction, a mechanism of advance subsidies for domestic fertilizers has been introduced. The rate of subsidies under this mechanism has been increased from 50% to 60%. To stimulate the introduction of water-saving technologies, investment subsidies were increased from 50% to 80% at the expense of local budgets. In order to solve the shortage of collateral for crediting field works, portfolio guarantee of 85% of the loan agreement amount was introduced.
The experience of North Kazakhstan region in implementing large industrial investment projects through social and entrepreneurial corporations continues to be replicated. From 2024 under the program along with financing of diary farms, irrigation, vegetable storages and poultry farms, 8 more directions will be financed.
Under the project ‘Auyl Amanaty’ it is planned to issue about 17 thousand microcredits. In 2024, 100 billion tenge is envisaged, this month financed 5 areas for 5 billion tenge. Allocation of the remaining funds is under consideration," Aidarbek Saparov reported.
According to him, in order to double agricultural production in the realization of the Concept of AIC development, a step-by-step roadmap has been approved and in January this year all regions were informed of the planned indicators. The republican indicator was overfulfilled by 4.7% in terms of reduction of areas of monoculture - wheat. Akimats of Akmola, Zhambyl, West-Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Karaganda regions have not carried out the work on oilseeds at the proper level. As a result, as a whole in the country, failure to achieve the planned indicator is noted. On fodder crops, rice and cotton the republican plan on diversification is fulfilled. According to the results of the work on reduction of areas of water-intensive crops, indicators for rice are not achieved in Almaty region and Zhetysu region. For cotton the plan was fully implemented, 16 thousand hectares were reduced. For socially important crop - sugar beet - the plan for the republic is not fulfilled by 10.4%, in particular, in Almaty region the plan is fulfilled only by 50%, in Zhambyl region by 74%. On mineral fertilizers weak work is noted in all regions, except Kyzylorda region. The plan to increase the share of elite seeds was fulfilled by 96%.
On the instructions of the Head of State, we together with the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation have a task to increase the area of irrigated land with the use of water-saving technologies up to 150 thousand hectares per year. The fact today is 56 thousand hectares, or 37%," the speaker noted.
According to him, practically in all oblasts there are still risks of non-fulfillment of this indicator, so akimats need to accelerate work in this direction.
As for the equipment, the actual renewal of machinery and tractor fleet amounted to 3.1% with the plan of 5.5%.
The government has allocated preferential financing for leasing of domestic agricultural machinery at ‘pure’ 5%. Applications are already being accepted. Akimats of regions need to conduct explanatory work among agricultural producers and ensure the achievement of planned indicators. On the part of the Government all the necessary work has been done as soon as possible," the head of the Ministry of Agriculture reminded colleagues from the regions.
In parallel, it is necessary to carry out qualitative work on the inventory of agricultural machinery. A special algorithm of joint actions has been communicated to local executive bodies.
In the livestock industry in order to reduce import dependence on milk and poultry meat for akimats indicators for the creation and expansion of dairy farms, poultry farms meat direction. For example, in dairy cattle breeding in accordance with the task of import substitution in the current year planned to commission 65 airy cattle breeding with a capacity of 373 thousand tons of milk. For these purposes 100 billion tenge have been allocated from the republican budget. At the end of the first half of the year 16 projects with a capacity of 67 thousand tons of milk were put into operation. The fulfillment of the annual plan amounted to 24.6%.
An integral part of realization of the above projects is acquisition of highly productive pedigree cattle. Within the framework of construction of airy cattle breedings, import of 30 thousand head of breeding cattle is planned this year. 8 regions imported 7.4 thousand cattle, or 24.6% of the planned volume.
On creation and expansion of poultry farms of meat direction in the current year planned 10 projects with a total capacity of about 72 thousand tons of poultry meat, of which 2 projects in Almaty and Kyzylorda regions, or 20% of the plan.
The Minister also noted that the execution of the indicative plan for the construction and acquisition of veterinary stations, cattle burial grounds or incinerators, slaughterhouses by regional akimats is not at the proper level. Practically all oblasts, except for North Kazakhstan region and Zhetysu region did not cope with the set task.
For epizootic well-being and development of veterinary service potential the regions should be necessarily provided with these facilities.
The planned volume of attracted investments in agro-industrial complex is 1.7 trillion tenge. At the end of 6 months of this year, this indicator for the republic amounted to about 410 billion tenge, or 24% of the plan," Saparov said.
Only Pavlodar Region has fulfilled more than 50% of the plan. The rest of the regions have low indicators. In this regard, akimats need to strengthen the work to achieve the annual indicator.
23.07.2024, 14:30
Soft loans for first time reached 580 billion tenge
Tell a friend
The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered the measures taken to increase agricultural production, primeminister.kz reports.
The Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov and akims of a number of regions reported on the work carried out in this direction. The progress of implementation by the regions of the Roadmap, implemented in order to achieve the task set by the President to increase the volume of gross agricultural output by two times within five years was considered.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, for 6 months of 2024, the volume of gross agricultural output increased by 3.4% and amounted to 1.6 trillion tenge. The index of physical volume (IPV) of livestock production amounted to 103.5%, IPV of crop production 103%. Achievement of the planned indicator at the level of 11.6% will be achieved in the 2nd half of the year, after the completion of harvesting works.
An important direction of our work is the qualitative and timely fulfillment of the Roadmap for doubling the volume of gross agricultural output for 2024-2028. This year's plan to increase gross output of the industry is 111%. According to the results of 6 months, the growth amounted to 103%. At the same time, we will see the effect of crop production in the fall. On the instructions of the Head of State, all necessary conditions for the development of the industry have been created. Kazakhstan should fully provide itself with all basic foodstuffs and export them. The government will allocate all necessary resources for this purpose. Development of agriculture is one of the main tasks, which is under my special contro,l" Olzhas Bektenov emphasized, instructing the Ministry of Agriculture together with regional akimats to take exhaustive measures to achieve the indicators of the Roadmap.
The total sown area in Kazakhstan in 2024 amounted to 23.8 million hectares. Diversification plans for the current year have been fully achieved. Thus, the area of wheat was reduced by 450.3 thousand hectares, oilseed crops were increased by 608 thousand hectares, sugar beet by 9.4 thousand hectares. The area of water-intensive crops was reduced: rice by 6.9 thousand hectares, cotton by 16 thousand hectares.
Positive results were noted in Kyzylorda oblast on the implementation of the Road Map. The indicator on reduction of sown areas of rice and introduction of water-saving technologies was overfulfilled in the region. The region has fulfilled the plan on mineral fertilizers application by 100%.
In order to support the industry, this year the channels of financing for agrarians have been expanded to the maximum extent possible, including through the involvement of social and business corporations. Direct subsidizing of financial institutions and guaranteeing loans of agro-industrial complex subjects have been introduced.
Prime Minister noted that the coverage of agrarians with preferential financing should be brought to 100%, including through social and business corporations.
Significant funds have been allocated for spring field work and leasing of agricultural machinery. For the first time the volume of preferential lending reached 580 billion tenge - in previous years this volume did not exceed 180 billion tenge. The measures taken allowed agrarians to carry out all the necessary agro-technical activities in full. At the same time, the share of elite seeds used by them increased from 7.1% to 9%.
At the end of 6 months in the agricultural sector attracted 410 billion tenge of investment. The planned volume for the current year is 1.7 trillion tenge. Head of the Government emphasized the need for quality monitoring and control over the implementation of priority investment projects.
If for the whole 2023 year 679 thousand tons of fertilizers were applied, farmers purchased 1.1 million tons of fertilizers in the half-year period alone. Olzhas Bektenov stressed that it is necessary to bring the annual level of application of mineral fertilizers to 1.5 million tons.
Prime Minister noted that timely measures to combat locusts are of paramount importance for the future harvest. For this purpose 4.2 billion tenge is provided from the republican budget. In addition, 3.9 billion tenge has been allocated from the reserve of the Government. More than 400 units of special equipment are involved in chemical treatments. As of today, protective measures have been completed in most regions. A lot of work has been done, as a result of which the mass spread of locusts has been prevented.
In preparation for the harvesting period, regional akimats have been instructed to ensure full readiness of grain receiving enterprises to accept grain of the new harvest and organize uninterrupted operation of the bread processing plants before the beginning of all works.
