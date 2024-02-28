This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
KazCenter for HCS discussed financing possibilities for water supply and wastewater projects with the French Agency AF
relevant news
Kazakhstan reveals non-primary export figures for 2023
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to invest 50bln tenge in RES projects in 2024
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
National Bank gives Kazakhstani economic growth and inflation forecasts
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Production of ceramic bricks has increased by 70%
In 2023, the volume of ceramic brick production reached three million cubic meters, marking a 70.9% increase over 2022", the report states.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Turkey: New horizons for cooperation in copper wire production
Proton Otomasyon", which has executed numerous projects in the metallurgical and cable industries over the last 16 years, collaborating with partners in more than 20 countries across four continents, views Kazakhstan as a strategic site for further expansion of its business. Beyond its primary activities, the company also actively engages in the domestic textile industry and international trade, possessing warehouse capacities in Germany and Spain.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan intend to increase trade turnover to $10 bln
Currently, 12 joint projects with a total value of $156 million are underway. In addition, 21 projects worth about $1 billion are being explored. The next milestone is to increase the trade turnover to $10 billion without losing the momentum gained," said Nurtleu during a press briefing following the meeting.
Economic and trade relations are one of the most crucial aspects of our relationship. Kazakhstan is our largest trading partner in Central Asia. Over the past few years, mutual trade turnover has doubled. Recently, we discussed ways to increase this figure by 2-3 times," he noted.
Against the backdrop of climate change, the issues of using water resources become a priority. Therefore, we have placed special emphasis on the introduction of modern technologies for the rational management of transboundary rivers in Central Asia, strengthening the legal and structural basis of the International Fund for the Salvation of the Aral Sea," said Saidov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Savings to be used for economic growth - Olzhas Bektenov on cutting unproductive budget expenditures
We will direct the saved financial resources to the growth of the economy, without throwing them left and right. This work should be continued and the results should be taken into account in the formation of the draft national budget for 2025-2027," Olzhas Bektenov said.
It is necessary to create a market where business entities will compete freely. At the same time, it is important to take into account national interests and security," Prime Minister said.
The Ministry of Finance together with the ministries of digitalisation, labour, health, national economy need to revise the criteria for application of the single payment, simplify the mechanism of calculation and payment, expand the scope of application," he said.
We have significant growth reserves due to increased demand for Kazakhstani products. With the help of systematic and active work with enterprises we must maximise the load of orders of domestic producers," Olzhas Bektenov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyzstan's gold exports surge in 2023
- Switzerland - 17.065 tons ($1.088 billio)
- China's Hong Kong - 1.847 tons ($115 million)
- UAE - 1.294 tons ($80.309 million)
- Türkiye - 5.5 kg ($341,700)
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
28.02.2024, 09:23Kazakhstan Took Part in the High-level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament 21.02.2024, 10:24Strengthening of Cooperation between UN and Central Asia was Discussed at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan36106Strengthening of Cooperation between UN and Central Asia was Discussed at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan 21.02.2024, 09:2233766Kazakhstan and Algeria Held Second Round of Political Consultations between Foreign Ministries 21.02.2024, 08:15Costly but safe. Head of MES lists potentially dangerous areas needing to be addressed in advance before floods33581Costly but safe. Head of MES lists potentially dangerous areas needing to be addressed in advance before floods 23.02.2024, 16:0432156Kazakhstan and Turkey: New horizons for cooperation in copper wire production 22.02.2024, 15:4831011Implementation of Kazakhstan-EU Social Projects by Expert Center SOCIEUX+ Discussed in Brussels 01.02.2024, 17:3093646Heads of government of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss current issues of bilateral co-op 29.01.2024, 20:4693241Kazakhstan fixes running date for Astana International Forum 02.02.2024, 16:14Alikhan Smailov and Abdulla Aripov discuss cooperation in water sector and strengthening of industrial cooperation92556Alikhan Smailov and Abdulla Aripov discuss cooperation in water sector and strengthening of industrial cooperation 02.02.2024, 08:0592036Heads of Government of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks in Almaty 09.02.2024, 19:5284856Over 20 flights delayed at Astana airport