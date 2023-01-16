13.01.2023, 11:07 1656
Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
kaztransoil.kz
KazTransOil JSC received confirmation from the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation for the transportation of 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil in Q1 2023 through the system of main oil pipelines of Transneft PJSC in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany, Kazinform reports.
According to the company’s press service, this is stated in the extract of the schedule for the transit of oil from the CIS member states through the territory of the Russian Federation through the system of main oil pipelines, approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation. This transit of oil will be carried out within the framework of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation dated June 7, 2002.
Earlier, it was reported, that Russia is ready to support the transit of Kazakh oil to Germany.
Kazakhstan may export up to 6 million tons of oil per annum, Minister of Energy Bulat Akchulakov said on January 11.
14.01.2023, 14:07
EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
The EAEU countries' agricultural output in 11 months of 2022, has reached $154.8bln in 11 months of 2022
The EAEU countries' agricultural output in 11 months of 2022, has reached $154.8bln in 11 months of 2022, Kazinform learned from the EEC press service.
In January-November 2022, the EAEU states manufactured agricultural products worth $154.6bln, which is 5.1% more compared to the same period in 2021. Growth is observed in Kazakhstan - 8.5%, Kyrgyzstan - 6.4%, Russia - 4.7%, Belarus - 3.5% and Armenia -0.5%," the EEC informed.
Positive dynamics is explained by an increase in crop yield, primarily cereals and grain legumes. The production of the main livestock products rose as well.
13.01.2023, 18:03
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade up 7.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Russia accounted for 92.3% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover, Kyrgyzstan - 4%, Belarus - 3.6%, and Armenia - 0.1%
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover stood at 25,585.9 million dollars in January-November of 2022, up by 7.1% compared to the same period of the previous year, Kazinform cites the National Statistics Bureau.
In January-November 2022, Kazakhstan exported goods worth 8,632.8 million dollars, up 22.3%, to and imported $16,953.1mln worth of goods, up 0.7%, from the countries of the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union).
Russia accounted for 92.3% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover, Kyrgyzstan - 4%, Belarus - 3.6%, and Armenia - 0.1%.
Exports of chemicals rose 2.1fold than in 2021. There was decrease in exports of ores and iron concentrates, with burnt pyrite exports declining by 77.2%.
Kazakhstan increased imports of wheat and meslin by 1.7 times. A 76.2% decrease was observed in imports of cars and other motor vehicles.
12.01.2023, 16:35
KAZAKH INVEST attends intl mining forum in Riyadh
invest.gov.kz
A delegation of KAZAKH INVEST National Company participated in the International Future Minerals Forum which began on January 11, 2022 in Riyadh. The event brought together about 6,000 representatives from more than 50 countries, the press office of KAZAKH INVEST reported.
The forum focused on such issues as development of mineral deposits, development of renewable energy sources, battery supply chains, energy transition as well as environmental, social and management aspects (ESG).
Taking the floor, Head of Project Task Force at KAZAKH INVEST Bauryzhan Aitkulov spoke about Kazakhstan’s investment climate and the potential for investment cooperation in mining and metallurgical industries.
The delegation held also meetings with the representatives of foreign companies for discussing the opportunities of investment cooperatioт.
The international mining forum provided global mining companies with an ideal platform for discussion, exchange of ideas and knowledge, as well as for debating the latest trends and challenges in the industry. The participation of KAZAKH INVEST in the event contributed to the strengthening of the company's relationships with international partners and opened up new possibilities for cooperation and investment in Kazakhstan’s mining sector.
11.01.2023, 15:45
Kazakhstan exports nearly 200 thou tons of crop products to Azerbaijan
railways.kz
The draft law ratifying the agreement between the Kazakh and Azerbaijani governments on cooperation in the field of quarantine and plant protection was approved by deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Kazakhstan joined the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) on April 29, 2010. The international obligations Kazakhstan made include observance and application of international standards on phytosanitary measures. Compliance with these requirements will ensure a favorable phytosanitary situation in our countries," said Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeev.
As of today, Kazakhstan exports around 200 thousand tons of crop products to Azerbaijan, with grains (wheat, barley, and oat) as well as rice and legumes making up the bulk.
According to the data, Kazakhstan imports around 14.5 thousand tons of fruits and vegetables per year from Azerbaijan.
11.01.2023, 15:19
Kazakhstan to select supplier for nuclear power plant this year - PM
The Premier emphasized that ‘Kazakhstan wants to develop it together with companies that boast the world’s most cutting-edge technologies in that respect’
depositphotos
Tell a friendPrime Minister Alikhan Smailov Wednesday commented on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan and selection of the supplier for NPP, Kazinform correspondent reports. When asked about the construction of the nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the Government’s meeting, Prime Minister Smailov noted that ‘a nuclear power plant is a complex facility’. The Premier emphasized that ‘Kazakhstan wants to develop it together with companies that boast the world’s most cutting-edge technologies in that respect’. He added that Kazakhstan hadn’t fixed upon Russia’s Rosatom as the top choice for supplier for the nuclear power plant. The decision, according to Smailov, will be made this year after consultations with international experts.
09.01.2023, 10:38
Khorgos border checkpoint resumes its work
chinanews.com
The largest border crossing point located on the border of Kazakhstan and China, Khorgos, resumed its work on January 8, Kazinform correspondent reports quoting the CCTV.
As earlier reported, China’s authorities eased border restrictions from January 8. The border crossing by road is also set to reopen though a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 48 hours is still a mandate. Authorities also canceled inbound quarantine upon arrival in China.
On January 8 two big passenger buses entered China through the Khorgos checkpoint.
06.01.2023, 20:23
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on joint construction of Kambarata HPP-1
gov.kz
Energy Ministers Bolat Akchulakov of Kazakhstan, Taalaibek Ibrayev of Kyrgyzstan, and Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov of Uzbekistan signed a roadmap to jointly carry out the project "Construction of Kambarata HPP-1" on January 6 in the Kyrgyz capital, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Energy Ministry.
Within the signed roadmap the sides agreed on the main conditions of the project’s realization and outlined steps to timely commission the hydroelectric power plant.
Kazakhstan joined the project as part of the agreements reached during the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan in May 2022.
Kambarata HPP-1 will be the largest power plant in Kyrgyzstan and will provide electricity in Central Asia and stabilize the region’s water provision.
05.01.2023, 17:08
Last year's air passenger traffic to exceed 10 million mark in Kazakhstan
Air passenger traffic rose 15% and stood at 9.9mln in 11 months of 2022
Air passenger traffic was up 15% in 2022 and is set to cross the 10 million mark for the first time since independence in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee.
Air passenger traffic milestone comes as travel by air has been demonstrating steady growth compared to a year before and the pre-pandemic period.
So, air passenger traffic rose 15% and stood at 9.9mln in 11 months of 2022.
According to preliminary data, the figure is to stand at 10.8 million passengers, up 15% than the previous year’s 9.4 million passengers.
In January-November 2022, the Kazakhstani airlines carried million passengers (6.9mln in 2021, and 4.1mln in 2020) on domestic routes, and 2.9 million people (1.7mln in 2021, and 0.9mln in 2020) on international routes.
Air Astana’s passenger traffic was around 3.7mln, FlyArystan around 3.0mln, SCAT 2.7mln, and Qazaq air 0.5mln.
