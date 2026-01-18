This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kuwaiti Company KUFPEC Shows Interest in Investing in Kazakhstan’s Gas Sector
relevant news
KMG redirects 300,000 tons of oil amid CPC restrictions
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s bank assets surge 11% to 68.3 trillion tenge
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Eurasian FDI hits $9.4 billion in H1 2025
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Bektenov Holds a Meeting on the Generation of New Capacities to Address the Energy Deficit
The commissioning of the facilities currently under development will make it possible by the end of the first quarter of 2027 to fully cover the economy’s demand for electricity and remove Kazakhstan from the status of an energy-deficit country. By 2029, we expect to achieve a sustainable surplus of both electricity and regulating capacity, which will create conditions for increasing the country’s export potential," Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov assured. Overall, by 2035 the commissioning of more than 26 GW of additional generating capacity will be ensured.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
90 Cities and More Than 6,000 Villages in Kazakhstan Provided with Drinking Water
As a result, using these funds, centralized water supply systems were provided to 34 cities and 756 rural settlements. Additionally, through local budget funds, integrated block-modules were installed in 699 villages. For comparison, in 2021, 90% of the rural population and 97.5% of the urban population had access to water supply services. Thus, according to information from local executive bodies, to date the target indicator set by the Head of State has been achieved, and 100% coverage of all populated areas of the country has been ensured, including 90 cities and 6,087 rural settlements with a population of 7.5 million people," the Deputy Minister noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New Horizons of Kazakh-Slovenian Economic Diplomacy
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s GDP Growth Reached 6.5% in 2025
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s exports to Turkic Council Nations reach $7.6bn
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.01.2026, 11:45Kazakh athletes bag bronze at Asian Shotgun Championship in Doha 18.01.2026, 17:50331Fire at Tengiz: Over 450 workers evacuated 18.01.2026, 19:3886Five skiers died in avalanches in western Austria 12.01.2026, 18:32124451Kazakhstan's first crematorium to open in Almaty 12.01.2026, 20:25124241Astana residents urged to take precautions due to adverse weather conditions 12.01.2026, 10:45113391The University of Mons in Belgium is Interested in Expanding Cooperation with Kazakh Universities 11.01.2026, 19:20106096Kazakh students showcase robotics innovations for archaeology 12.01.2026, 10:32104786Kazakhstan expands support for children with special educational needs 28.12.2025, 18:12175616Scientists talked about the geomagnetic situation on Earth until the end of the year 31.12.2025, 18:20175091Xinjiang Lihua increases the investment volume in Kazakhstan to 600 million US dollars 19.12.2025, 21:40170861Kazakhstan to establish six new forest nurseries in 2026 31.12.2025, 09:20168916Direct flight linking Kazakhstan’s Almaty and China’s Chengdu launched 01.01.2026, 19:10168266New Year’s tie: Equal number of boys and girls born in Kazakhstan