Last year's air passenger traffic to exceed 10 million mark in Kazakhstan
Inflow of foreign investments in Kazakhstan increased by 17.8%
Kazakhstan to reduce oil export in 2023
In 2022, oil output is expected at 84mln tonnes that is 96.5% against 2021. The reduction in oil export is explained by out-of-schedule repair works at the Bolashak Plant, Kashagan oil deposit, suspension of Orenburg Oil Refinery’s operation where gas from Karachaganak is supplied as well as repair works at the CPC. This fact also affected negatively oil export which is expected at the level of 64.8mln tonnes, that is 4.1% less than in 2021," Bulat Akchulakov said.
Tengiz to increase oil production by 12 mln tons a year
Oil production at Tengiz oilfield will increase by 12 mln tons a year," Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told a briefing.
AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh National Oil Company subsidiary
Emirati, Kazakh relations a successful model of bilateral cooperation: Ambassador of Kazakhstan
DBK develops cooperation with Uzbek partners
$8bln worth agreements to be signed during Kazakh President’s visit to Uzbekistan - Deputy PM
The governments of the two countries are set a goal to raise mutual trade to $10bln. In January-October 2022, this volume was $4.1bln having risen by 35% against the same period in 2021," said Zhumangarin.
At today’s forum, we have already signed $1bln worth contracts. We expect that a number of agreements and other documents worth more than $8bln will be signed within the Kazakh President’s state visit to Uzbekistan," he added.
KMG considering test shipment of oil to Germany in Jan 2023
KazMunayGas transports export volumes of the Kazakh oil to the single trader - KMG Trading, which satisfies needs of the KMG Refinery in Romania. The remaining volume is sold under the long-term contracts. At the President’s instruction, KazMunayGas considers test shipment of oil tom Germany in January 2023," Mirzagaliyev says.
