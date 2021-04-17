Mamin chaired Entrepreneurship Project Office meeting

Prime Minister Askar Mamin held a meeting of the Entrepreneurship Project Office, the Kazakh PM’s press service reported.

Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar reported on the monitoring of concessional lending programs and assessment of state support measures, the head of NCE Atameken, Ablai Myrzakhmetov –on local content in public procurement, procurement of Samruk-Kazyna NWF JSC and subsoil users, updating of the Economic Map of the Regions and on microfinance organizations development.

At present, the Project Office conducts per-subject monitoring of concessional lending programs Economy of Simple Things, Business Road Map - 2025, Ken Dala and other financial instruments of the KazAgro holding.

Under the Economy of Simple Things program, 72% of the total funding has been implemented today - second-tier banks approved 2,903 projects worth 724.1 billion tenge, subsidized 2,317 projects the sum of 579.3 billion tenge. The predicted effect of the approved projects is creation of about 22 000 jobs.

April 13 this year the 7th package of amendments took effect within the Economy of Simple Things program, which provides for the expansion of priority activities and commodities subject to support, inclusion of leasing companies as program operators, and reducing the requirement for the minimum amount of equity capital of financial institutions from 60 to 50 billion tenge.

Business Roadmap - 2025 program shows good progress too. Over January-February of this year 669 projects were subsidized in the size of 88.2 billion tenge (the amount of subsidies - 8.7 billion tenge). Over Q1 of this year guarantees were provided on 6874 projects in the amount of 82.9 billion tenge (the amount of guarantees - 45.6 billion tenge).

As part of the improvement of the Roadmap - 2025 program, the conditions for refinancing loans were revised - the list of affected industries was expanded to 174 types of activities (+145 of CCEA) and the deadline for accepting applications was extended until July 1, 2021.

Through KazAgro holding’s financial instruments, loans were issued for 3,757 projects in the amount of 106.8 billion tenge over the 1st quarter of 2021.

The PM instructed to ensure control over local content in regulated procurement, timely and appropriate filling of the Economic Map of the Regions, complete certification of domestic enterprises in order to load their production capacities, speed up creation of microfinance organizations and start accepting applications of businesses.

The Ministry of Agriculture, together with the Agency for the Competition Protection and Development, Ministry of National Economy was instructed to work out the issues of improving the mechanisms for subsidizing the agro-industrial complex through the Koldau system.













