Mamin chaired Investment HQ meeting

At the meeting of the Investment Headquarters chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the final indicators of work to attract investments for January-May 2021 were examined, the PM's press service reported.

The Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev reported that in 5 months investments in fixed assets, excluding the mining industry, showed 25.5% growth.

The Minister noted that against the background of Kazakhstan economy taking the recovery trajectory, based on this year 5 months’ results, high rates of investments inflow in fixed assets were observed in such sectors as construction (+ 132%) manufacturing (+ 82%), information and communications (+ 55%), agriculture (+ 47%), trade (+ 49%) , transactions with real estate (+ 30%), transport and warehousing (+ 20%).

In the structure of the manufacturing sector, the growth of investments in the chemical industry stands at 130 billion tenge (+ 427%), in metallurgy - 50 billion tenge (+ 41%), etc.

Positive growth rates on investments in fixed assets were achieved in 15 regions and cities of republican scale. The leaders are Turkestan (+ 39.1%) and Pavlodar (+ 38.5%) regions, Almaty (+ 36.1%), Nur-Sultan (+ 34.8%) and Shymkent (+ 25.6%), North Kazakhstan (+ 24.6%), Zhambyl (+ 24.3%) and Karaganda (+ 21.6%) regions. The lag is observed in West Kazakhstan (-36.4%) and Atyrau (-35%) regions.

Kazakh Invest JSC NC board chairman, Meirzhan Yusupov reported that task force is currently working on 36 projects worth more than $ 9 billion. Additionally 15 projects are under consideration.

Atyrau region’s governor, Makhambet Dosmukhambetov reported that for 2021-2025 the akimat had formed a pool of 110 investment projects totaling 10.1 trillion tenge with creation of more than 12 000 jobs in such areas as agribusiness, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, petrochemical industry, tourism, education, etc. This year, it is planned to attract 3.8 trillion tenge of investments for the implementation of investment projects in the region. For 5 months of this year investments in fixed assets made 1 trillion tenge.

Kyzylorda region’s governor Gulshara Abdykalikova accounted that for the next 5 years the akimat had formed a pool of 177 projects worth 889 billion tenge in such areas as agro-industrial complex, transport, renewable energy, light industry, digitalization, healthcare, etc. 132 projects the total cost of 476 billion tenge are currently under implementation. By the end of this year, it is planned to put into operation 6 out of 10 key investment projects of the region with a total worth of 56 billion tenge - a glass factory, production of table salt, a poultry farm, alfalfa cultivation, production of dry powder from camel milk, a solar power plant (commissioned in March of this year).

The Head of Government instructed all state bodies, regional akimats and subjects of the quasi-public sector to continue work on a systematic basis to attract domestic and foreign investments.













