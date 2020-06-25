Mamin instructed to ensure readiness for heating season

At the government conference call chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the preparations for the upcoming autumn-winter period were examined.





Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov, Chair of Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov reported on the work in this area.





The heating period 2019-2020, in general, was held in normal mode. Twenty-four technological violations were noted, which is 33 cases less than last season. All technological irregularities were eliminated within the regulatory deadlines. Forty-eight cases of non-compliance with the temperature schedule of heating networks were recorded, which is 20% less than last year.





In preparation for the upcoming autumn-winter period, it is planned to repair 8 power units, 59 boilers, 44 turbines in the country, as well as to ensure the availability of coal for the municipal sector and the population on the coal market.





The head of government instructed the regional akimats to strengthen measures for quality preparation for the upcoming heating period, to complete all planned repair work in a timely manner and to ensure that all housing and communal services, healthcare and social facilities are ready for the heating season.





“We should organize work to provide in advance the necessary amounts of coal for the population, fuel for CHP plants and boiler houses. Take special control of coal prices and take measures to prevent unreasonable increase in fuel prices, especially coal for the citizens,” Mamin said.





Akimats were instructed to take measures to reduce the receivables of consumers for utilities formed before March 1, 2020, to ensure the removal of autonomous heating systems outside residential and public buildings, to continue to identify and balance unowned electric networks, as well as transfer utility networks to balance of energy transmission organizations.





The ministries of energy and industry were instructed to ensure effective control and monitoring of the preparations for the upcoming heating period.













