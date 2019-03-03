Mangistau region enhances transport networks

Almaty. February 25. Kazakhstan Today - A transport industry sees buoyant development in the Mangistau region as seafloor extension operations have commenced this year as part of a project to broaden the Aktau seaport.



According to Caspionet, the effort is expected to facilitate annual transportation of up to 20 million tonnes of oil. A motorway connecting Aktau and Atyrau is planned to be renovated and a highway between Aktau and Astana will be built.



"Under the instruction of the Head of State all financial means allotted for social needs were directed towards the construction of uncompleted venues, the resolution of problems of three-shift schooling and major overhauls," said Alik Aidarbayev, Mangistau region Governor.



The region's transport capacities are gathering momentum, too. The construction of a railway connecting Beineu and Zhezkazgan will ensure freight transport to Europe via the western regions. Meanwhile, budgetary funds and the Asian Development Bank are helping to finance the construction of Beineu-Shetpe road segment.



"Works are due to be completed by the end of 2014. The government has also endorsed plans to carry on with the project, which means that further efforts will impact the reconstruction of a 170 km. motorway linking Shetpe, Zhetybai and Aktau," said Orken Bissakayev, Head of the Department of Passenger Transport and Roads.



