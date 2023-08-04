31.07.2023, 15:58 21926
Mechanisms of state support for business to be improved in Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on improving the effectiveness of mechanisms of state support for domestic producers, primeminister.kz reports.
The participants considered new approaches to confirming the Kazakhstan origin of goods. Thus, it is proposed to form and maintain a single register of domestically produced goods, suppliers of which will be able to qualify for various measures of state support. It will be possible to get into the register once confirming the availability of appropriate production and technological conditions: availability of design documentation, production areas, equipment, qualified personnel, etc.
It is expected that this approach will eliminate the issuance of paid certificates of confirmation of origin, as well as the conditions for obtaining state support measures for manufacturers of imported goods. In parallel, due to automation and digitalization of a number of processes, the burden on domestic companies exporting their products to other countries may be reduced.
In general, improving the effectiveness of establishing the Kazakh origin of goods will make it possible to focus state support measures on bona fide domestic producers, stimulate the development of localization, modernization and expansion of production capacity within the country, increase the transparency of pricing for various goods, etc.
Prime Minister emphasized that the development of the new system should be continued in close cooperation with Atameken NCE and industry associations.
It is necessary to ensure integration of the register with the databases of government agencies, so that businesses do not need to confirm their presence in it with additional statements. In general, the register is designed to become a single point of reliable information on the origin of goods and should work in the interests of conscientious busines," Alikhan Smailov said.
relevant news
03.08.2023, 18:19
Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Afghanistan signed contracts for 190.8 million dollars
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
Export contracts totaling about $190.8 million were signed on the sidelines of the Kazakh-Afghan business forum in Astana, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
In total, 15 contracts were signed for the supply of agricultural products, flour and vegetable oil, as well as a Memorandum of cooperation between the National Association of Oilseed Processors (Kazakhstan) and the Balkh Union of Oil Dealers (Afghanistan).
Afghanistan is one of the five largest importers of Kazakh vegetable oil, which is confirmed by the agreements reached at the forum. Of the total number of signed contracts, 9 are for the supply of oil.
03.08.2023, 16:16
Kazakhstan and Afghanistan intend to expand trade and economic cooperation
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
The Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum in Astana brought together more than 300 representatives of business and government circles, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Both sides are interested in holding a business forum. Kazakhstan is the largest supplier of food to the Afghan market. The largest share of Kazakhstan's exports is the supply of flour and wheat. Last year, Afghanistan imported 1.28 million tons of Kazakh flour, leading the top three main consumer countries of this product along with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
Afghanistan is a priority market for flour for Kazakhstan, which accounts for 70% of the total volume of flour exports. Currently, we see a trend towards diversification of the export basket. According to our calculations, Kazakhstan has an export potential of supplies to Afghanistan worth $500 million in food, petrochemical, chemical, metallurgical, light, machine-building industries", - Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin said at the forum.
According to the Deputy Prime Minister, of all the Central Asian countries, Afghanistan trades with Kazakhstan the most. The mutual trade turnover between our countries has reached almost $1 billion, and in the future it is planned to increase the volume of trade to $ 3 billion. This year, the Trading House of Kazakhstan was opened in Herat, which will allow increasing and diversifying export-import supplies between our countries.
The population of Afghanistan is about 40 million people. At the same time, the country has access to the nearest capacious markets of Pakistan and India, as well as the Middle East, which are of high trade interest for Kazakhstan. In this context, the diversification of Kazakhstan's trade routes through Afghanistan will contribute to the development of trade relations and the strengthening of the economies of our countries. So, in the first half of the year, Kazakhstan imported Pakistani potatoes by the shortest road that passes through the territory of Afghanistan and connects Pakistan with the countries of Central Asia, including ours.
Today, Kazakhstan's business interacts with all countries of the region. To ensure the security and attractiveness of trade, the parties agree to create optimal mutual conditions.
Today Turkmenistan is interested in the development of transportation on its territory and is ready to provide a discount - a preferential transit tariff on its territory. This direction can become an alternative route of shipment, primarily for flour milling products. For these purposes, a single operator promoting the export of non-primary goods, QazTrade, will ensure cheaper delivery of domestic goods to the Bolashak station. At the same time, we have strengthened agreements with Uzbekistan to provide preferential conditions for transit railway transportation through the territories of our countries so that we supply flour and grain to Afghanistan on a parity basis", - Serik Zhumangarin said in his speech.
In order to expand the transit and transport system in 2021, the authorities of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to extend the trans-Afghan railway Termez-Mazar-I-Sharif - Kabul-Peshawar. The construction of this route will be beneficial not only for Tashkent, Kabul and Islamabad, but will also open trade routes for other countries of the Asian region, as well as the Middle East.
Kazakhstan highly appreciates the initiative to build the Mazar-I-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar trans-Afghan railway transport corridor, which will ensure uninterrupted interregional cooperation of the Central Asian states with the countries of South Asia and the Middle East. This route will give a new impetus to the dynamics of trade and economic relations", - Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin said.
According to the Kazakh side, there are good prospects for cooperation with Afghanistan in the energy sector. In particular, the implementation of projects for the extraction and transportation of oil and gas will allow countries to strengthen their economies.
Within the framework of the Kazakh-Afghan business forum, B2B negotiations were held, in which 250 representatives of the business circles of the two countries took part.
02.08.2023, 15:27
Record-breaking Kazakh grain exports expected
Kazakstan is set to export 11 tons of grain this marketing year, a source at the Kazakhstan Grain Union revealed Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports
Head of the Trade Committee of the Union Alexander Malov said Kazakhstan will wrap up this marketing year on an optimistic note as the country is expected to export 11 tons of grain, a record-breaking volume.
Malov praised Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Agriculture Ministry and grain market stakeholders for doing a tremendous work to achieve such a result.
Last year, according to Malov, Kazakhstan saw another record-breaking grain harvest.
01.08.2023, 16:36
Inflation in July was 14%
In July 2023, the monthly consumer price index was 0.6% (in June this year - 0.5%). Prices for paid services increased by 1%, non-food products - by 0.7%, food products - by 0.1%, Bureau of National Statistics reports.
The tariff increase was noted for garbage collection by 4.5%, gas transported through distribution networks - by 2.5%, electricity - by 1.7%. Prices for air passenger transport services increased by 4%, cellular communications - by 2.8%, hairdressers and personal service establishments - by 1.5%, residential maintenance and repair services - by 1.4%, recreation and sports activities - by 1.3%, healthcare - by 1%.
The increase in prices in July was observed for audiovisual equipment by 9.6%, household appliances - by 1.2%, tableware - by 1.1%, equipment for sports, tourism and recreation - by 0.9%, textiles, personal goods - by 0.8%. Prices compared to last month increased for liquefied gas in cylinders by 6.2%, AI-95/96 gasoline -by 4.5%, AI-98 gasoline - by 3.6%.
Food prices for rice increased by 2.1%, canned milk - by 1.2%, butter - by 0.7%. An increase in prices was noted for soft drinks by 0.9%, alcoholic beverages - by 1%, mineral and drinking water - by 1.9%, tobacco products - by 2.6%. Fresh vegetables fell in price by 3.8%, sunflower oil - by 2.5%, buckwheat groats - by 2.2%, fresh fruits - by 2%, granulated sugar - by 1.2%.
Among the regions, the highest monthly inflation was registered in the Ulytau region - 1% (above the national average by 0.4 percentage points), the lowest - in the Almatyregion0.1%.
In the context of regions, prices for food products increased the most in Astana sityby 1.1%, non-food products - in Kyzylorda region by 1.8%, paid services - in Shymkentsity by 3.5%.
Changes in prices for consumer goods and services (July 2023) as a percentage, the increase.
Inflation in July 2023 was 14% year-on-year. Prices for food products increased by 13.5%, non-food products - by 15%, paid services - by 13.6%.
Compared to July 2022, office supplies rose by 64.4%, rice - by 44.3%, concentrated sugar-free milk - by 42.4%, day hospital treatment - by 40.8%, dishwashing detergent - by 37.4%, household soap - by 35.9%, cabbage - by 27.5%, jam, jam - by 25.9%. On the contrary, in annual terms, granulated sugar fell by 17.4%, buckwheat groats - by 10.5%, beets - by 6.1%, sunflower oil - by 4.7%, carrots - by 3.4%, potatoes - by 1.3%.
The consumer price index indicator characterizing the inflation rate is calculated monthly. Observations are conducted on tariffs and prices for services and goods, for a total of 508 positions. Dynamic changes in inflation can be viewed on a specially designed interactive dashboard, which covers indicators starting from 2018.
The Bureau calculates the consumer price index indicator monthly, which characterizes the level of inflation. We are observing changes in tariffs and prices for services and goods, for a total of 508 items. Prices are registered through a selective network of trade and service enterprises of various forms of ownership in all regional centers, the capital and a certain circle of cities and district centers," explains Kuanyshbek Zhakypbekuly, Director of the Bureau's Price Statistics Department.
*Since January 2023, when constructing the consumer price index, the share of food products is 41.8%, non-food products - 29.6%, paid services - 28.6%.
01.08.2023, 13:48
Kazakhstan plans to increase engineering exports by almost 3 times
Images | Akorda
Head of the Government also touched upon agricultural machine building. According to him, at the moment the depreciation of the country's agricultural machinery fleet is about 76%. Last year domestic enterprises produced over 15 thousand units of agricultural machinery. However, this is not enough, primeminister.kz reports.
Agrarians need new equipment! Therefore, the pace of production must be increased. For this purpose we have all the necessary tools and opportunities," Prime Minister said.
At the same time, the importance of industrial cooperation development was emphasized. Today, joint ventures with such major world leaders of machine building as General Motors, Alstom, General Electric, Daewoo Bus, Hyundai, etc. are successfully operating in the republic.
A striking example of industrial cooperation is the plant for the production of vehicles and buses in Sarani, Karaganda Region, which was launched in 2020. Its capacity is 1,200 vehicles per year. 11.9 billion tenge has been invested in the enterprise, and about 1,000 people will work at its site once it reaches full capacity.
This work should be continued," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
He reminded that for the further development of the machine-building industry on the instructions of the Head of State the corresponding five-year Comprehensive Plan is being developed. Its implementation will make it possible to increase production in the sphere of mechanical engineering more than 2 times, increase exports almost 3 times, investments in fixed assets 1.5 times, as well as to double labor productivity.
Thanks to the support of the state, domestic enterprises will be able to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country by creating permanent jobs, opening new and modernizing existing production facilities," Prime Minister said.
In conclusion, Head of the Government instructed to coordinate the Comprehensive Plan for the development of mechanical engineering as soon as possible, to increase the efficiency of the International Center for Oil and Gas Engineering, as well as to work out the issue of reducing the rate of investment subsidies from 25% to 15% for imported agricultural machinery, the analogues of which are produced in Kazakhstan.
31.07.2023, 16:02
Prices for social products fall for the second week in a row
Deflation in the amount of -0.2% on socially significant products has been recorded for the last two weeks of July. These results and further measures to stabilize food prices were discussed on Saturday at a meeting in the government chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The decrease in prices is noted for 9 positions. The leaders in the duration of the fall are sunflower oil, buckwheat, poultry meat. Over the past week, the price index decreased for onions, sugar, carrots, potatoes, flour, salt.
Despite the decline in prices for most social products, some of them, in particular, cabbage, eggs, rice, continue to maintain a trend of slight growth. It was this issue that was given special attention at the meeting.
As of today, the Food Corporation has already purchased 6 thousand tons of rice cereals. The regions contracted only 5.7 thousand tons of rice, while it was instructed to bring the contract to 25 thousand tons. Only the availability of a sufficient volume of rice will reduce the rate of price growth for it", - First Vice Minister of the Ministry of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev said.
He also added that work is underway with the Association of Egg Producers of Kazakhstan on the organization of procurement through a revolving scheme. The regions were instructed to ensure the conclusion of contracts directly with manufacturing plants.
Separately, we reviewed the work of regional commissions to investigate mediation schemes. Since the beginning of the year, 1108 commission meetings have been held and 360 unproductive intermediaries have been excluded, 716 chains have been analyzed and risks of exceeding the trade premium have been established for 122 facts.
For example, we see that large producers in June-July sold more than 27 million pieces of eggs to 5,000 customers, including 1,500 individuals, sales ranged from 1.5 to 2 million pieces. Then the chain is interrupted. We believe it is necessary, together with the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance, to consider the issue of bringing individuals to responsibility for illegal entrepreneurship, as well as to identify these persons in electronic invoices for the sale of socially significant food products",- the First Vice Minister of Trade said.
Vice-Minister of Agriculture Baglan Bekbauov also made a report at the meeting. He said that recommended volumes of onions and carrots have been formed in the regions for the 2024 off-season. Together with akimats, work continues on the forward conclusion of contracts for potatoes, cabbage, buckwheat, rice, sunflower oil, flour and sugar.
Despite the relatively stable situation in the country, akimats need to continue active work on contracting social products, primarily onions and cabbage. By August 1, you must ensure the conclusion of forward contracts for the supply of rice and the contracting of the required volumes. It is necessary to take appropriate measures to stabilize egg prices, work with businesses, producers, retail chains, work together with the Ministry of Finance and the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition to eliminate unnecessary intermediaries", - Serik Zhumangarin summed up the meeting.
31.07.2023, 11:55
Gross domestic product by the production method with highlighting share of Oil and gas, raw sources sectors for 2022
The physical volume index (PVI) of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2022 (a reported data) in relation to 2021amounted to 103,2%. In the structure of GDP, the share of production of goods is 40%, services -52, 9%, Bureau of National Statistics reports.
The largest growth was shown by the and Construction -110,2%, Agriculture, forestry and fisheries - 109,1%, Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 104,6%.
The industries made largest contributed to the GVA GDP Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 0,80%, Construction - 0, 58% and Agriculture, forestry and fisheries - 0,46%.
GDP - in market prices, is the final result of the production activities of resident producers.
PVI GDP characterizes the change in the volume of production of goods and services in the economy for a certain period.
25.07.2023, 17:56
Akmola region to build 7 commercial dairy farms in 2023
Images | Akorda
Akmola region will receive 106 billion tenge this year for the implementation of agro-industrial projects. A half of these funds are non-refundable subsidies, Kazinform learned from the regional agriculture department.
The region is actively working on fulfillment of the President’s instruction on ensuring food security in Akmola region.
Thus, in the first half of 2023, the region recorded a 5% rise in agricultural production (up to 187.4 billion tenge), which puts the region in top 3 agricultural producers of the country. The region produced around 106,500 tons of meat (+10.2%), over 195,000 tons of milk and 363mln eggs.
Sowing campaign in the region was completed on time. The area of croplands was expanded to 5.3mln hectares, 4.9mln hectares of which fall on cereals and grain legumes.
The volume of state support allocated to the agro-industrial sector this year reached 106 billion tenge, almost half of which are non-refundable subsidies (46.6 billion tenge).
For the first time, regional authorities launched a concessional lending program at 15 billion tenge for the construction of seven specialized commercial dairy farms with the total livestock of 6,000 head. The implementation of these projects will enable the region to increase milk production by 32,300 tons.
250 micro-loans to the amount of 1.2 billion tenge will be issued for rural residents under the Auyl Amanaty program, with an average amount of loan at 4.8 million tenge and creation of 265 jobs. The loans will be issued almost for all areas of agricultural production: beef and dairy cattle breeding, horse breeding development, sheep and poultry breeding, potato and vegetable growing.
Agriculture remains one of the key sectors of Akmola region’s economic development.
