Fiscalization of mobile payments is envisaged. In order to legislatively regulate this issue, it is proposed to define the concept of "mobile payments", to legalize the use of online cash registers when paying for goods and services through mobile payments, to oblige entrepreneurs to use separate accounts intended for doing business, to oblige banks to transfer relevant information to the state revenue authorities," the senator explained.
Mobile bank transfers will be taken under tax control in Kazakhstan
As Senator Gumar Dyusembayev explained, during the pandemic, small and medium-sized businesses in the field of trade and providing various services began to widely use instant mobile transfers, intended exclusively for transactions between individuals in business, Kazpravda.kz reports.
