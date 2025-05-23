22.05.2025, 15:27 6141
National Bank to start regulating cryptocurrency in Kazakhstan
The National Bank has developed legislative amendments to regulate digital asset turnover in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Deputy Governor of the National Bank Berik Sholpankulov.
In line with the President’s directive, the National Bank jointly with interested government agencies has developed a package of legislative amendments shaping a legal framework for digital asset turnover," Sholpankulov said at a briefing.
The amendments include two blocks:
The first block is aimed at the launch of digital financial assets with the determination of legal status.
The second block is the introduction of regulation of the circulation of unsecured cryptocurrencies through licensing of crypto exchange service providers.
The National Bank is also introducing the Digital Asset Regulatory Sandbox which will enable the market participants to test various innovative services and technologies," Sholpankulov added.
Earlier it was reported that $TRUMP token holders invested record sums to secure meeting with US President. Blockchain analytics firm Nansen calculated that 220 individuals who earned the right to dine with President Donald Trump on Thursday in Washington collectively invested $394 million in his official cryptocurrency.
22.05.2025, 13:54 6426
Olzhas Bektenov identifies Baiterek Holding's priority task of financing of real economy sector
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Baiterek National Managing Holding was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. The focus of the session was on implementing the Head of State’s instructions regarding support for the real sector of the economy, primeminister.kz reports.
Members of the Board of Directors were briefed on the ongoing efforts by the Holding to expand business access to state support tools. Over the first three months of the year, the total amount allocated to support small and medium-sized businesses reached 439 billion tenge - a 28 % increase compared to the same period last year. The Development Bank of Kazakhstan financed 9 investment projects and 9 export operations worth 292.1 billion tenge. The Industrial Development Fund provided 75 leasing transactions and loans totaling 94.5 billion tenge.
In response to the President’s directive to strengthen the agro-industrial sector, over 3,200 agricultural entities received state support. Agricultural producers were financed for a total of 233.4 billion tenge, including 134.9 billion tenge allocated for spring fieldwork. As a result, Kazakhstani farmers acquired more than 1,200 units of agricultural machinery and equipment.
For the first time this year, a record amount of 8 trillion tenge is being allocated through Baiterek Holding’s instruments to finance large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects. These investments are expected to accelerate economic growth and generate new jobs.
One of the Holding’s top priorities is financing the real sector of the economy. Of the 8 trillion tenge planned for investment into the economy and key industrial and infrastructure projects, nearly 2 trillion has already been utilized. The pace is good, especially considering the construction season has only just entered its active phase. I want to emphasize the importance of coordinated and well-organized work across all Baiterek subsidiaries. This is not an easy task under current conditions, but I am confident we will fulfill our commitments. Provided the state meets its recapitalization obligations, I believe the Holding will deliver on its goal to inject 8 trillion tenge into the economy," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
The Ministries of National Economy and Finance have been tasked with ensuring the timely capitalization of the Holding.
Special attention was also given to the implementation of housing policy. In the first quarter of this year, more than 11,800 Kazakh families received housing support. Otbasy Bank issued loans worth 225.2 billion tenge, while Kazakhstan Housing Company provided guarantees totaling 27.6 billion tenge.
Following the meeting, a number of organizational and financial documents were adopted to improve the effectiveness of the Holding’s operations and enhance its investment policy.
20.05.2025, 19:53 17991
Container shipments from China along TITR rose 33 times in 2024 - Kazakhstan Railways
In May 2023, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in a televised conference of launching the construction of a terminal in Xi’an, in Shaanxi province of China. The terminal started operating in February 2024. The volume of container shipments from China along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route increased by 33 times since its opening, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.
Xi’an is China’s key transit hub and the country’s largest dry port. More than 30% of container trains operating to Europe are formed here. Xi'an receives approximately 40% of imports from the CIS countries.
The annual capacity of the terminal is 133,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit). In 2024, the volume of transit shipments through this hub exceeded 276,000 tons (around 23,000 TEUs were processed and shipped). In January-April 2025, 10,524 TEUs or 126,288 tons of cargo were shipped and processed. By 2030, this figure is expected to reach 83,000 TEU per year.
The integrated approach ensures ease of delivery for customers and enables the use of first and last mile technologies - from door to door. The main shipping partners are major producers of cars and their components - BYD, Geely, Chery, Honggi as well as the manufacturers of electronic equipment, metal products and consolidated cargo shippers. Projected capacity of the terminal which covers the area of 6.7 hectares (with container freight stations located on 43,534 square meters and roofed warehouse of 4,680 square meters), allows to handle 133,000 TEU per annum. The terminal consolidates and handles a significant part of cargo almost from all regions of China and organizes delivery of goods by railroad and motor transport to a wide range of foreign countries, including Central Asia, TITR member states and Russia. It also offres cargo storage, insurance, customs support and other services.
19.05.2025, 21:57 30406
Turkmenistan explores investment opportunities in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region
Deryageldi Orazov, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the City of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan, has paid an official visit to Kazakhstan’s Turkistan Region to explore potential avenues for investment and bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.
Governor Kusherbayev provided an overview of the region's investment landscape, including the availability of industrial zones and small-scale industrial parks, which offer favorable conditions for foreign investors, such as access to land plots and ready-made production facilities. He also outlined the benefits of the Turan Special Economic Zone, which offers tax and customs incentives, particularly for businesses engaged in deep processing and value-added industries.
The meeting culminated in a collective resolution to initiate synergistic ventures and enhance multifaceted collaboration across diverse domains.
This elevated diplomatic engagement underscores Turkmenistan's strategic imperative for regional economic cohesion and its quest for global alliances to bolster the advancement of Arkadag - the nation's premier smart city initiative.
Meanwhile, over the past two years, bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan has consistently exceeded $500 million annually, highlighting the strong and growing economic ties between the two nations.
19.05.2025, 14:40 34576
New special economic zone established in Kyzylorda region
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has signed a resolution to establish a special economic zone in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Qorqyt Ata SEZ will occupy an area of 550 hectares along the Western Europe - Western China international transport corridor.
The new SEZ is called to fast track the development of modern high productive and competitive enterprises, to attract investments, to introduce new technologies in economy, and to raise employment.
A special legal regime with the provision of tax and customs preferences will be introduced in the SEZ.
By 2049, the total volume of investments in the SEZ is set to exceed 150 billion tenge, with foreign investments projected to reach 80 billion tenge. The volume of production of goods and services is predicted at 500 billion tenge, with local content expected to reach 90%.
The SEZ is set to generate some 3,366 jobs within 25 years, while the number of resident companies will make 39.
As per the document, the special economic zones Ontustik, Astana-Technopolis, Saryarqa, Alatau and Aktobe received the status of a port area, as part of creation of multimodal aero-hubs and in line with the customs legislation.
19.05.2025, 12:00 34336
Olzhas Bektenov discusses oil and gas projects with Peter Costello, Head of Exploration and Production at Shell
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Peter Costello, President of Shell's Exploration and Production Division, primeminister.kz reports.
The discussions focused on the implementation of joint oil and gas projects and prospects for further cooperation. The meeting was also attended by Ali Al-Janabi, Senior Vice President and Chairman of Shell in Kazakhstan, and Suzanne Kugean, Vice President for Exploration in Key Countries and Namibia.
Shell is carrying out several major initiatives in Kazakhstan's oil and gas sector, including participation in the CPC pipeline project, the North Caspian and Karachaganak fields, modernization of the Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery to produce winter diesel fuel, as well as geological exploration and scientific research of the subsoil.
Particular attention during the meeting was given to the construction of a gas processing plant with a capacity of 4 billion cubic meters per year at the Karachaganak field. The importance of its accelerated implementation was emphasized.
The development of the Kashagan field was also discussed. The parties reviewed plans to fast-track phases 2A and 2B, which include the construction of a 2.5 billion cubic meter per year gas processing plant and development of new sections of the field.
The Prime Minister expressed the Kazakhstan Government’s readiness for continued mutually beneficial cooperation.
19.05.2025, 09:40 30741
Olzhas Bektenov discusses economic development issues with experts
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with experts, during which current issues related to economic development were discussed, primeminister.kz reports.
Economists shared their expert opinions on the current situation in global markets, highlighted trends influencing the national economy, and presented several proposals concerning further actions to ensure economic growth.
Attention was given to investment and trade sectors, as well as manufacturing industries. Additionally, the Government's efforts to optimize non-priority expenditures and reallocate funds to significant areas with a focus on efficiency were reviewed.
Following the discussion, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of National Economy to work on the proposed suggestions.
16.05.2025, 10:23 53706
Kazakhstan posts 10fold hike in grain exports to Iran and Azerbaijan
Grain and wheat exports hit nearly 10 million tons in September 2024-April 2025, with an on-year 37.4% increase, in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.
The Ministry said that Kazakhstan aims to export up to 12 million tons of grain by the yearend thanks to the country’s record harvest last year.
After a five-year hiatus, Kazakhstan resumed grain supplies to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, said Agriculture Vice Minister Azat Sultanov. "The export of durum wheat to Italy on the rise. The country exports to new European markets such as Belgium, Poland, Portugal, Norway and Great Britain. Morocco and the UAE show interest in Kazakhstani grain supplies".
Kazakhstan’s Prodcorporation is set to deliver a first batch of 60,000 tons of wheat to Morocco by late May. The country secured a deal to supply a trial batch of 15,000 tons of grain to Vietnam.
Kazakhstan also boosted significantly its grain and flour exports to traditional markets, including to 3.3 million tons to Uzbekistan, 1.2 million tons of Tajikistan, 278,100 tons to Kyrgyzstan, 889,000 tons to Iran, 569,000 tons to Azerbaijan and 270,000 tons to Afghanistan.
It’s worth noting that Kazakhstan’s grain exports to Iran and Azerbaijan rose 10fold over the past five years, as the agreement was reached to resume supplies.
The country’s grain and wheat exports to China rose 27% year-over-year to 1.8 million tons in September 2024-April 2025.
13.05.2025, 23:28 67626
Kazakhstan sees 40% surge in ecotourism over 3 years
There is a steady interest in ecotourism in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
In 2022, Kazakhstan welcomed 2 million ecotourists. By 2024, that number had grown to 2.8 million - a 40% increase. In 2023, the figure stood at 2.4 million.
National parks near Almaty, such as Ile-Alatau, Charyn, Altyn-Emel, and the Kolsai Lakes, remain top attractions for visitors.
Infrastructure based on sustainable tourism principles is actively being developed in 14 national parks across the country. Visitor centers, campsites, glamping sites, and other facilities are being built to ensure a comfortable experience for tourists.
In recent years, eight modern visitor centers have been established, equipped with information systems, navigational tools, and essential amenities. These centers provide guests with insights into local ecosystems, wildlife habitats, recommended trails, and guidelines for responsible visitation in protected areas.
The expansion of ecotourism not only supports the preservation of Kazakhstan's natural heritage but also contributes to regional economic development and the promotion of sustainable tourism practices.
