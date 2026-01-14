This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New Horizons of Kazakh-Slovenian Economic Diplomacy
Kazakhstan’s Eurasian FDI hits $9.4 billion in H1 2025
Bektenov Holds a Meeting on the Generation of New Capacities to Address the Energy Deficit
The commissioning of the facilities currently under development will make it possible by the end of the first quarter of 2027 to fully cover the economy’s demand for electricity and remove Kazakhstan from the status of an energy-deficit country. By 2029, we expect to achieve a sustainable surplus of both electricity and regulating capacity, which will create conditions for increasing the country’s export potential," Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov assured. Overall, by 2035 the commissioning of more than 26 GW of additional generating capacity will be ensured.
90 Cities and More Than 6,000 Villages in Kazakhstan Provided with Drinking Water
As a result, using these funds, centralized water supply systems were provided to 34 cities and 756 rural settlements. Additionally, through local budget funds, integrated block-modules were installed in 699 villages. For comparison, in 2021, 90% of the rural population and 97.5% of the urban population had access to water supply services. Thus, according to information from local executive bodies, to date the target indicator set by the Head of State has been achieved, and 100% coverage of all populated areas of the country has been ensured, including 90 cities and 6,087 rural settlements with a population of 7.5 million people," the Deputy Minister noted.
Kazakhstan’s GDP Growth Reached 6.5% in 2025
Kazakhstan’s exports to Turkic Council Nations reach $7.6bn
Monthly inflation in Kazakhstan stood at 0.9% in December 2025
Gold rises more than 1% Monday
OPEC+ to continue to pause oil output increase
Most viewed
