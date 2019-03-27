New Ministry for Regional Development to develop local management

Astana. January 18. Kazakhstan Today - The Ministry of Regional Development, established on January 16, will develop local management, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"It was decided that a special Ministry for Regional Development will be created, which will include Agency for Land Resources, Committee on Construction and Regional Development of the Ministry of Economy," said the head of state at the meeting of the political council of "NurOtan" on Thursday in Astana.



"Of the three agencies, which are eliminated, a special ministry is created to develop local self-government and transfer more power locally. Therefore Bakytzhan Sagintayev appointed First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Regional Development," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



We recall, that on January 16, 2013 President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree "On further improvement of the system of government of the Republic of Kazakhstan," in which a number of ministries and departments are reorganized, and receiving new powers.



