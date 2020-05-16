New package of measures to reopen economic sectors

Today at a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Preventing the Spread of Coronavirus chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, a number of specific decisions were made aimed at restoring the economy and ensuring employment.

Starting May 13, 2020, domestic flights with the cities of Shymkent, Aktau, Uralsk, Zhezkazgan, Balkhash, Urdzhar and Zaysan are resumed.

From May 18, 2020, the activities of the following businesses will be allowed:

- hotel complexes;

- catering facilities with a capacity of up to 30 seats;

- catering facilities operating outdoors with summer areas in accordance with sanitary requirements.

Since May 18, 2020, religious worship facilities will be resumed operating in compliance with sanitary standards, with no more than 30% of the total usable area being filled.

Starting June 1, a phased resumption of the internal rail service is planned, taking into account the requirements of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor in transport. Ticket sales will begin on May 15, 2020.

The issues of exporting Kazakhstanis from abroad were also considered.

Following the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov gave a number of specific instructions.





