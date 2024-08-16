Olzhas Bektenov discusses investment cooperation prospects with Hayashi Nobumitsu, Chairman of JBIC Japan Bank

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with the Chairman of Japan Bank for International Cooperation JBIC (Japan Bank for International Cooperation) Hayashi Nobumitsu. They discussed issues of expanding co-operation in the financial sector and the implementation of joint investment projects, primeminister.kz reports.





Japan is one of the key partners of Kazakhstan in East Asia and today is among the top 10 largest investors. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Japan last year increased by 10.5% and reached $2.1 billion. In January-May this year, the indicator of mutual trade amounted to $768 million. Since 1993, the accumulated volume of Japanese investments in the economy of Kazakhstan reached about $8 billion.





Prime Minister stressed the significant contribution made by JBIC to the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries. Japan Bank for International Cooperation JBIC financed the implementation of 26 projects worth $2.3 billion in Kazakhstan in the field of energy and water supply, mining, as well as transport and logistics. Together with the Development Bank of Kazakhstan it is planned to sign a Letter of Intent to finance joint projects in energy (including RES), transport, engineering, food industry and other priority sectors to the amount of $200 million.





First of all, I would like to express regret over the earthquake in the south of Japan. I hope that this natural cataclysm will not lead to human casualties and serious damage.





Japan is our key trade, economic and investment partner. Today, Kazakh-Japanese relations are developing in the spirit of an expanded strategic partnership. The Government of Kazakhstan welcomes the intentions to expand the horizons of cooperation and is ready to provide the necessary support in the implementation of joint projects," Olzhas Bektenov noted.





In turn, Chairman of JBIC Hayashi Nobumitsu emphasised the interest in the implementation of joint investment projects in the field of green finance and transit financing in the framework of ESG (Environment, Sustainability, Governance).





Following the meeting, the parties expressed their intention to strengthen and expand cooperation in all promising areas.