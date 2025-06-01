Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Investment Project in Trade and Tourism with EKAZENT Management GmbH Executives

Tell a friend

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with representatives of the Astana International Forum - the executive leadership of Austrian company EKAZENT Management GmbH: Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Constantin Kefer and Managing Director Norbert Pfunder. The focus of the discussion was joint efforts to develop Kazakhstan’s trade and tourism potential, primeminister.kz reports.





EKAZENT Management is one of the leading companies in Austria’s real estate market, offering a full range of services in managing retail and outlet centers.





During the meeting, the parties discussed areas of cooperation, particularly the prospects for implementing an investment project to build an outlet center in the Almaty Region. The project is aimed at enhancing the region’s commercial and tourism appeal and is designed to attract shoppers not only from Kazakhstan but also from neighboring countries.





The construction of the center is expected to provide a new boost to the development of small and medium-sized businesses, attract further investment, and increase trade turnover.





Both sides emphasized that Kazakhstan offers all the necessary conditions for implementing modern commercial projects, including well-developed logistics infrastructure. The country’s tourism potential and favorable geographic location-close to major regional economies such as China, Russia, and Central Asian countries-add to its investment attractiveness.





At the end of the meeting, the participants confirmed their readiness to move forward with the practical implementation of the project.