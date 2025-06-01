This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Investment Project in Trade and Tourism with EKAZENT Management GmbH Executives
Kazakhstan plans to double Trans-Caspian container traffic in three years - President
By developing the Trans-Caspian international transport route, our countries are essentially reviving the ancient Silk Road on a new basis. Last year, the volume of container traffic on the Kazakhstan section of this corridor increased by 62%, amounting to 4.5 million tons. Within three years, we aim to double this figure," the Head of State noted.
All this only increases the attractiveness of the Trans-Caspian route, especially considering that 80% of land transportation between China and Europe passes through the territory of Kazakhstan," Tokayev emphasized.
I am confident that through joint efforts we can make the Trans-Caspian route one of the most reliable and safe bridges between Asia and Europe, stretching from the Caspian to the Adriatic," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
Olzhas Bektenov Participates in Kazakhstan-Italy Business Forum: Bilateral Trade Reaches $20 Billion
The Government of Kazakhstan is carrying out systematic work to enhance the country’s investment attractiveness. Our legislation offers a number of incentives for investors, including tax and customs preferences, in-kind grants, and infrastructure development support. At the same time, we are constantly striving to improve support measures based on investor feedback to ensure long-term partnerships. We invite Italian businesses to expand their presence in Kazakhstan and actively participate in joint projects in priority sectors of the economy," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
National Bank to start regulating cryptocurrency in Kazakhstan
In line with the President’s directive, the National Bank jointly with interested government agencies has developed a package of legislative amendments shaping a legal framework for digital asset turnover," Sholpankulov said at a briefing.
The National Bank is also introducing the Digital Asset Regulatory Sandbox which will enable the market participants to test various innovative services and technologies," Sholpankulov added.
Olzhas Bektenov identifies Baiterek Holding's priority task of financing of real economy sector
One of the Holding’s top priorities is financing the real sector of the economy. Of the 8 trillion tenge planned for investment into the economy and key industrial and infrastructure projects, nearly 2 trillion has already been utilized. The pace is good, especially considering the construction season has only just entered its active phase. I want to emphasize the importance of coordinated and well-organized work across all Baiterek subsidiaries. This is not an easy task under current conditions, but I am confident we will fulfill our commitments. Provided the state meets its recapitalization obligations, I believe the Holding will deliver on its goal to inject 8 trillion tenge into the economy," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
Container shipments from China along TITR rose 33 times in 2024 - Kazakhstan Railways
Turkmenistan explores investment opportunities in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region
New special economic zone established in Kyzylorda region
Olzhas Bektenov discusses oil and gas projects with Peter Costello, Head of Exploration and Production at Shell
