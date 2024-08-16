Olzhas Bektenov instructs to ensure domestic value growth in oil and gas sector

Tell a friend

During the Government session on the support of domestic producers, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov focused on the regulation of public procurement in the oil and gas industry, primeminister.kz reports.





To date, the Rules of procurement of subsoil users and their contractors have been amended to protect Kazakh producers. The document provides for the introduction of programmes for the development of in-country value and through reporting forms allows you to track the quantitative and qualitative indicators of the results of public procurement.





According to the results of the first half of the year, the growth of the average industry indicator of the share of in-country value in the total volume of purchases of hydrocarbons and uranium production by subsoil users was 61.6%, which is 4 percentage points higher than in the same period last year. The positive dynamics is ensured by the introduction of appropriate support measures. In particular, when subsoil users apply for amendments to the contract, the indicators of kazsoobtainment are necessarily revised upwards, Vice-Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported. Thanks to this approach, only since the beginning of the year in 9 contracts the minimum share of in-country value was increased by 12% in goods, 20% in works and 22% in services.





Today the key subsoil users of large oil and gas projects have signed contracts with domestic producers of goods worth $240 million. This work should be continued, emphasised Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. At the same time, special attention is paid to the issue of introduction offtake contracts in the oil and gas industry.





To date, 65 memorandums on the development of new types of production for the oil and gas industry have been concluded. It is necessary to transform them into ofteik-contracts already now," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.





Head of the Government instructed the Ministry of Energy to carry out relevant work to ensure the guaranteed conclusion of long-term contracts, lasting more than 5 years, between major oil and gas companies and Kazakh producers by the end of September.