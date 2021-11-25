Система Orphus

Parliament adopted republican budget for 2022 - 2024

24.11.2021, 13:42 13393
At a plenary session the Majilis agreed with the amendments of the Senate to the republican budget for 2022-2024. Thus, the law is considered adopted by the Parliament and is sent for signature to the Head of State, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

The Senate considered it necessary to make changes in the following main areas: introduction of a factor-point scale for civil servants, reconstruction and development of roads, construction and repair of water supply networks, gas supply, construction of engineering and communication infrastructure for individual housing construction.

In total, the Senate made amendments by 3.3 billion tenge, including 2.6 billion tenge in 2022.

In addition, funds were redistributed between state bodies in connection with the transfer of functions, as well as other recommendations of the deputies were supported.

Kazakhstan’s investment and trade opportunities presented in Brazil

25.11.2021, 14:38 4105
Kazakhstan’s investment and trade opportunities were presented in Brasilia as part of the working visit of Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Almas Aidarov to Brazil for local business community with participation of Kazakh Invest National Company JSC, the company’s press service reports.
 
Kazakh Ambassador told those gathered about the present state and prospects for economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Brazil drawing attention to cooperation in mining industry and agro-industrial complex. Aidarov focused on trade and economic and investment of Kazakhstan, and government measures to deepen and expand bilateral cooperation, in particular, within the Kazakhstan-Brazil Business Committee co-chaired by QazIndustry and Brazil’s CNI and interdepartmental working trade and economy group. The committee was established this year.
 
Kazakh Invest chairman Galymzhan Matayev told about the country’s investment policy, measures to improve the country’s investment policy and new tools to support investment climate, and presented investment proposals for Brazilian companies.
 
More than 30 Brazilian companies engaged in mining, energy sectors, agriculture and industrial production took part in the event.

Source: Kazinform
 
Mobile bank transfers will be taken under tax control in Kazakhstan

25.11.2021, 14:06 4105
Images | thedesigntourist.com
The Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at a plenary session adopted amendments to the Tax Code and the law on the implementation of the Tax Code.
 
As Senator Gumar Dyusembayev explained, during the pandemic, small and medium-sized businesses in the field of trade and providing various services began to widely use instant mobile transfers, intended exclusively for transactions between individuals in business, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

Fiscalization of mobile payments is envisaged. In order to legislatively regulate this issue, it is proposed to define the concept of "mobile payments", to legalize the use of online cash registers when paying for goods and services through mobile payments, to oblige entrepreneurs to use separate accounts intended for doing business, to oblige banks to transfer relevant information to the state revenue authorities," the senator explained.

 
Foreign online stores will pay VAT in early 2022 in Kazakhstan

25.11.2021, 13:45 4105
Foreign online stores will pay VAT in early 2022 in Kazakhstan
Images | bi-school.ru
The Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at a plenary session adopted amendments to the Tax Code and the law on the implementation of the Tax Code.
 
As Senator Gumar Dyusembayev explained, the amendments provide for a simplified procedure for registration and payment of VAT by foreign Internet companies providing goods and services in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

In order to ensure the completeness and timeliness of VAT payment by these companies, it is proposed in the Tax Code from January 1, 2022 to provide for a simplified procedure for registering and paying VAT by foreign Internet companies providing goods and services in the Republic of Kazakhstan," the deputy said.

 
At the same time, in order to ensure the completeness and timeliness of VAT payment by these companies, it is proposed to introduce the concept of "merchant ID", as well as to provide for the obligation of second-tier banks and payment organizations to provide information to state revenue authorities on the amount of payments and transfers made by individuals in favor of foreign Internet - companies on "merchant ID".
 

This innovation on the VAT on goods sold via the Internet was adopted based on the experience of the developed countries - Australia, Great Britain and France. In general, the introduction of a digital tax will help equalize the competitive conditions for Kazakhstani and foreign companies," the senator explained. 

 
