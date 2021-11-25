Parliament adopted republican budget for 2022 - 2024

At a plenary session the Majilis agreed with the amendments of the Senate to the republican budget for 2022-2024. Thus, the law is considered adopted by the Parliament and is sent for signature to the Head of State, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

The Senate considered it necessary to make changes in the following main areas: introduction of a factor-point scale for civil servants, reconstruction and development of roads, construction and repair of water supply networks, gas supply, construction of engineering and communication infrastructure for individual housing construction.

In total, the Senate made amendments by 3.3 billion tenge, including 2.6 billion tenge in 2022.

In addition, funds were redistributed between state bodies in connection with the transfer of functions, as well as other recommendations of the deputies were supported.



