Parliament adopts revised budget for 2021

The Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at a plenary session adopted the revised republican budget for 2021.





As noted earlier, the forecast of republican budget revenues for 2021 was determined in the amount of 7,204,292,142 thousand tenge with an increase of 278,717,836 thousand tenge against the approved plan. The increase in revenues of the republican budget against the approved plan is projected at 437,993,130 thousand tenge. Decrease in income - by 159,275,294 thousand tenge.





In addition, budget expenditures will be increased by 1.3 trillion tenge, which will be used to build roads, infrastructure, improve housing conditions for citizens and provide rural residents with drinking water.





The guaranteed transfer from the National Fund does not change and is saved in the amount of 2,700 billion tenge. The target transfer from the National Fund has been increased from 1 trillion tenge to 1,850 billion tenge.





The expenditures of the republican budget are projected at 15 334 billion tenge. The budget deficit is projected at 3.5% of GDP.





As the Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev noted, the clarification is aimed at financial support of the events of the electoral program of the Nur Otan party, strategic initiatives and instructions of the Head of State, as well as measures to combat COVID-19.





884 billion tenge will be allocated for implementation of the Nur Otan election platform. These funds will be used for construction and reconstruction of roads, improvement of living conditions of citizens, provision of clean drinking water and modernization of villages within the special project "Auyl - El besigi", - explained the Minister of Finance.





In addition, 265 billion tenge will be allocated to finance anti-epidemiological measures to combat coronavirus infection.





The largest part in the amount of 723 billion tenge is aimed at supporting the real sector of the economy. This will have a multiplier effect on the development of the country in the medium term. As a result, expenditures in this area are planned in the amount of 2.4 trillion tenge, or almost 16% of the total expenditures. The social sphere of the budget as a whole has been increased by 374 billion tenge and amounts to 7.5 trillion tenge or 48.7% of the total volume of expenditures. Expenditures of power structures are planned in the amount of 1.6 trillion tenge with an increase of 211 billion tenge," Yerulan Zhamaubayev said.





However, national expenditures have been reduced by 80 billion tenge and amount to 3.3 trillion tenge. As the Minister of Finance explained, the decrease in the costs of this block is due to the redistribution of the reserve for the President's initiatives.













