President assigns to speed up Atameken reboot

27.04.2022, 12:55 311
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CEO of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Raimbek Batalov. The latter reported on the Chamber’s transformation approaches, the Akorda press-service informs.
 
Batalov reminded that this February at the Chamber’s extraordinary congress a decision was made to transform its activities and to focus on micro and small business support. He also reported on the implementation of the small and medium business development program in Almaty, the Chamber’s plans to mobilize business to raise the quality and responsibility of the industry expert evaluation. 
 
In particular, the Chamber plans to debate with the business community and approbate draft program documents and decrees of state bodies. It will let strengthen constructive cooperation between the state and business. 
 
The Head of State supported the need for the system-based transformation of the Atameken Chamber highlighting that the Chamber should become an efficient interaction channel between the state and business.
 
 Following the meeting, the President charged to speed up the Chamber’s transformation as an institution called to boost entrepreneurship and protection of the rights of the business community.

Sourse:KAZINFORM
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Several more enterprises returning to state ownership

20.04.2022, 15:55 14311
Images | primeminister.kz
The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted a resolution on some issues of republican property, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 

Accept the offer of Temir Triumph LLP on the transfer of a 100% stake in the Transport Service Center joint-stock company to republican ownership under a donation agreement," the text of the resolution says.

 
It should be noted that TSC JSC is the balance holder of over 400 railway sidings in Kazakhstan.
 
Also, under the donation agreement, Integrity Solutions LLP transfers to the republican ownership a 50% stake in the authorized capital of Soft Art LLP, operating in the info-communication field.
 
The private company "Bridge capital investments limited" transfers to the state 100% of the shares in the authorized capitals of Akmolit LLP, Marhit LLP, Topaz-NS LLP, operating in the mining and manufacturing industries.
 
Shares of TSC JSC and stakes in the authorized capitals of these partnerships are transferred as payment for the placed shares of the National Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC, the resolution says.
 
The resolution enters into force from the date of its signing.
 
Kazakh President presented with proposals to demonopolize key economic sectors

18.04.2022, 19:45 17471
Images | Kazinform
 Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report by Chairman of the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition Serik Zhumangarin. He was briefed on the implementation of his tasks to the Agency as part of the reforms to demonopolize the economy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
As Zhumangarin said, as a result of audits of the activity of the wholesale liquefied petroleum gas sellers the prosecutorial bodies and Agency identified violations to the tune of KZT5.5bn. Fines imposed on 193 retailer autogas sellers amounted to KZT103mln. According to recommendations of the Agency changes to the rules of the Energy Ministry for organizing and holding tenders of liquefied petroleum gas via e-trade platforms, including a 10% tender step to 3%.
 
Currently, investigations of Eurotransit Nur Zholy, Kazphosphat, Kazakhmys Corporation, and Kaskor-Transservice are underway. An analysis to detect signs of violations of antimonopoly legislation is conducted against Kazakh Temir Zhaloy, Kazakhtelecom, Aimak KazTransGas, and trade markets placing trade spaces under rent to sell foods.
 
In order to implement the instructions of the President to carry out a comprehensive analysis of monopoly groups, the Chairman put forward proposals to demonopolize markets of oil and oil products, natural gas, electricity, railway transport, services of civil aviation, public transport, telecommunication, and financial markets. Zhumangarin also reported on progress in developing the draft Competition Development Concept for 2022/26 aimed at demonopolizing the key trade markets and creating a favorable competitive environment for businesses.
 
The Head of State once again highlighted the underlying importance of the development of competition for the future of Kazakhstan and instructed to continue implementing systemic measures to demonopolize the key economic sectors as well as ensure control over their quality implementation.
 
$ 28 mn seized - Tokayev informed on countering illegal withdrawal of funds from Kazakhstan

18.04.2022, 16:00 17336
Images | Depositphotos
The head of state instructed the chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency to ensure compliance with the law in the cases under investigation, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhanat Elimanov. During the meeting, the President was informed on the results of the agency's activities in the first quarter of this year. 552 criminal cases have been initiated, more than half of which are for grave and especially grave crimes. 14 pre-trial investigations have been launched on the facts of the creation of an organized criminal group. The amount of damage caused to the state amounted to 62 billion tenge.
 
According to Zhanat Elimanov, within the framework of the Comprehensive Plan for 2021-2023, systemic measures are being taken to reduce the level of the shadow economy. 34 criminal cases were initiated in the customs sphere. The total value of undeclared goods exceeded 10 billion tenge.
 
The President was informed about the investigation into the theft of 20.5 billion tenge allocated for the modernization of oil refineries.
 
As the chairman of the agency reported, special attention is paid to solving social problems in society. Within the framework of the Tariff project, work continues to reveal the facts of unjustified tariff increases in the field of public utilities and the destruction of monopolies.
 
In the Mangistau region, a case is being investigated against officials of the Ministry of Energy, the regional akimat and electronic trading platforms on the grounds of speculation in the sale of liquefied gas.
 
As part of the instructions of the President, work continues to counteract the illegal withdrawal of funds outside of Kazakhstan. As of today, 7 criminal cases are being investigated, and $28 million has been arrested.
 
Noting the importance of the agency's actions to counter the legalization of proceeds from crime and reduce the shadow economy, the Head of State instructed Zhanat Elimanov to ensure strict compliance with the law in all criminal cases under investigation in relation to business. According to the President, law enforcement and regulatory authorities should promptly respond to requests from entrepreneurs and not infringe on their rights.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that small and medium-sized businesses need special support from the state, and here the role of the AFM is important. The overall task of law enforcement and regulatory authorities is to promote the creation of a favorable business environment in the country in order to ensure the sustainable development of our economy. 
 
Kazakhstanis will not be required to provide scanned copies of documents

15.04.2022, 14:40 28211
Images | polisia.kz
Kazakh officials will be prohibited from demanding from citizens and businesses the confirming certificates, extracts or scanned copies of documents if the data is in information systems. This was announced by Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Zhambakin, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

In order to implement the Presidential Decree "On measures to de-bureaucratize the activities of the state apparatus", a mechanism will be introduced that if the data is in information systems, then the documents will not be requested from business and citizens. That is, today all those certificates, extracts, supporting documents, scanned copies that are required will be completely excluded," the vice minister said.

 
Meanwhile, according to him, rules are being developed today, and only then the process is automated. As a result, citizens still had to bring supporting documents.
 
State agencies of Kazakhstan will reduce the purchase of office paper by three times

15.04.2022, 12:05 28496
Images | Depositphotos
Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aigul Shaimova spoke about measures to de-bureaucratize the activities of the state apparatus, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

The Decree of the President "On measures to de-bureaucratize the activities of the state apparatus" drew attention even to such a moment as the need to reduce the purchase of paper and the costs associated with it. Moreover, these costs will be reduced three times. In general, the measures provided for by the decree will encourage government agencies to ensure a paperless environment and shift the focus to the digital format of interaction," Aigul Shaimova said.

 
According to her, as part of the digitalization of public services, back in the early 2000s, the task was set to switch to a complete paperless document flow. However, until now, many documents are generated in electronic format, and also duplicated in paper form. For example, in the rule-making there is a requirement to form draft legal acts in the information system, as well as to collect "live" visas on paper.
 
New Chairman of Zhassyl Damu named

14.04.2022, 18:18 31306
Images | facebook/EcologyofKazakhstan
Yerzhan Sarssenbai was named new Chairman of the Board of Zhassyl Damu JSC, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources.

In 2001 and 2006 Yerzhan Sarssenbai started as a leading specialist and worked his way up to become a department head at the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

In 2006 and 2007 he was a head of the science and innovative activity section of the social and cultural development department of the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

In 2007 and 2010 he was the head of the department of agency services for projects of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan.

In 2011 and 2014 he was the Director of the Crediting and Credit Administration Department of Prodcorporation national company.

From 2015 to 2021 he headed departments of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

In 2021 and 2022 he was Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Center of Public-Private Partnership.
 
Director General of KazTransGas Aimak JSC appointed

13.04.2022, 15:55 31606
By the decision of the Board of Directors of NC QazaqGaz JSC in the subsidiary of KazTransGas Aimak JSC, Maksut Hakim Kairgeldiuly was appointed to the position of General Director (Chairman of the Board), Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the company's press service.
 
Maksut Hakim is a native of Pavlodar region. He received his higher education at the Kazakh National Technical University with a degree in Design, construction and operation of gas and oil pipelines and gas and oil storage facilities, then at the University of Houston with a degree in Master of Business Administration.
 
He began his career in 2003 as an engineer at the international company Chevron (Houston, USA), then worked at the international company AGIP KKo (London, UK) as an engineer and coordinator. He worked as a coordinator in the Total company (Paris, France), as a commercial director, and after that as First Deputy General Director of Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP.
 
He held the positions of Deputy General Director for Capital Construction and Overhaul of KazTransOil JSC, Development Manager of KazStroyService JSC, Executive Director of Lukoil LCA LLP.
 
In the period from 2019 to 2021, he served as Advisor to the General Director of Atyrau Oil Refinery LLP, to the present time he has been the Executive Director of Passenger Transportation JSC.
 
Hakim Kairgeldiuly applied his experience in production oil and gas companies in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan and abroad.
 
KazTransGas Aimak JSC is a 100% subsidiary of NC QazaqGaz JSC and is engaged in the supply and sale of natural gas to consumers in eleven gasified regions and three cities of republican significance.
 
Kazakhstan wants to extend the ban on export of gasoline and diesel fuel by road

12.04.2022, 13:08 31476
Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov at a government meeting announced plans to extend for another six months the ban on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel by road in Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

The issue of extending the ban on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel by road in Kazakhstan for another six months is being worked out," Bolat Akchulakov said.

 
He recalled that today there is a joint order of the ministries of energy, finance and the National Security Committee, which introduced a ban on the export of gasoline, diesel fuel and other certain types of oil products by road outside the country.
 
Recall that in November 2021, Kazakhstan introduced a ban for a period of 6 months on the export of gasoline, diesel fuel and certain types of petroleum products by road.
 
