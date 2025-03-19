President Tokayev meets with CNNC General Director Shen Yanfeng

Tell a friend

Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Zhaslan Madiyev spoke at the Government session about the ongoing work on digitalisation of the scientific sphere, primeminister.kz reports.





He noted that the digital transformation of science is aimed at forming an advanced national ecosystem that relies on modern technologies and data-driven decisions. This approach ensures better public management of scientific knowledge.





Currently, 12 types of public services are provided in the field of science, all of which are available in an online format. By the end of 2024, more than 15,000 public services have been provided, of which about 95 per cent are provided in electronic format. As part of the digital transformation, 19 of the most popular business processes were re-engineered.





As a result, it was possible to improve the processes related to:





with the financing of scientific research (programme-targeted, grant funding, and commercialisation);

the issuance of accreditation certificates for subjects of scientific and/or scientific-technical activity;

and/or science and technology accreditation certificates;

with the encouragement of scientists, such as prizes and scholarships in the field of science.





As a result of re-engineering, the efficiency of business processes has increased by 70%," Zhaslan Madiyev stressed.





The Minister added that previously, in order to obtain a certificate of accreditation or apply for prizes and scholarships, it was necessary to apply in person to the territorial offices of the Government for Citizens or to the office of the Ministry. The process was accompanied by a large number of documents and depended on the work schedule of institutions.





Now, applications are submitted online, which has reduced the application processing time to 15 days with full automation.





We have also completely eliminated paper certificates and courier services, which saved the state budget by 150 million tenge. Thus, the application process has become more convenient, the bureaucratic burden has decreased, and the time for consideration of documents has been significantly reduced," Zhaslan Madiyev explained.





The speaker also said that Kazakhstan launched a ‘Single Window of the national innovation system’ on the basis of Astanahub.com.





In fact, as the Minister noted, it is an analogue of eGov, but for innovators, where the innovation and scientific community can in one place to access all major measures of state support.





A single window of the national innovation system offers solutions for different users, taking into account their needs, so that scientists, startups and businesses receive support and interact effectively on one digital platform," Zhaslan Madiyev specified.





It was noted that the Astana Hub ecosystem has already formed startups developing products in the field of deep tech and having a significant scientific base. Some companies have successfully monetised their developments and earned more than 10.6 billion tenge and created hundreds of jobs.





In conclusion, the Minister informed about the situation with 1% of subsoil users' liabilities and proposed a solution model based on digitalisation of processes.





Today, 1% of subsoil users’ liabilities is characterised by three main problems: low transparency in the allocation of funds, difficulties in monitoring and reporting, and insufficient competition due to limited awareness. It is proposed to digitise all processes through the Single Window of the National Innovation System and introduce an AI agent to monitor and analyse performance in real time. This approach will increase transparency, simplify reporting and ensure a level playing field for financing, promoting open competition among all participants," Zhaslan Madiyev summarised.